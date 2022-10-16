China’s Xi Vows Victory in Tech Battle After US Chip Curbs

3
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged his nation will prevail in its fight to develop strategically important tech, underscoring Beijing’s concern over a US campaign to separate it from cutting-edge chip capabilities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We will focus on national strategic needs, gather strength to carry out indigenous and leading scientific and technological research, and resolutely win the battle in key core technologies,” Xi said in a speech Sunday at the opening of the ruling Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress in Beijing.

Xi said the world’s No. 2 economy will speed up innovation in areas that are vital to “technology self-reliance,” adding that “China will move faster to launch a number of major national projects that are of strategic, big-picture and long-term importance.” He didn’t give details on those efforts.

Xi Says China’s Power Has Increased, Warns of ‘Dangerous Storms’

The comments illustrate how China plans to deal with the US placing new restrictions on tech exports that could undercut its ability to develop broad sections of its economy such as semiconductors, supercomputers, surveillance systems and advanced weapons.

Earlier this month, the US Commerce Department unveiled sweeping regulations that limit the sale of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to Chinese customers, striking at the foundation of the country’s efforts to build its own chip industry. The US also added 31 organizations to its unverified list, including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. and a subsidiary of leading chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group Co., severely limiting their ability to buy hardware from abroad.

Those moves were the Biden administration’s most aggressive yet as it tries to stop China from developing capabilities it sees as threatening. The US is seeking to ensure that Chinese companies don’t transfer technology to the People’s Liberation Army, and that chipmakers in China don’t develop the capability to make advanced semiconductors themselves.

The focus on science was “a reflection on just how much Xi Jinping is betting on innovation as a solution to China’s economic problems and to its reliance on Western technology,” said Neil Thomas, a China analyst at Eurasia Group Ltd., a political risk advisory firm.

“That’s super significant. It really shows his increasing priority that this is his big bet basically for the future of China.”

Xi Says Economic Development Is Communist Party’s Top Priority

Beijing has criticized the expanded US curbs on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they will harm supply chains and the global economy. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said the measures -- which start to go into force this month -- are unfair and will “also hurt the interests of US companies.”

In his speech to the party congress, Xi said China was now one of the world’s great innovating nations, lauding its capabilities in areas such as space exploration and biomedicine.

China and the US are in an increasingly fierce competition over space as Beijing sends probes to the moon, builds its own space station and sets its sights on Mars. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has accused China of stealing space technology, and the country has been criticized over its handling of debris falling back to earth.

Last month, China said it plans to launch three unmanned missions to the moon over the next decade, an announcement that came a day after saying it discovered a new lunar mineral via samples retrieved by its Chang’e-5 mission.

(Updates with analyst comments and context.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Key Takeaways From Xi Jinping’s Two-Hour Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping delivered a wide-ranging speech Sunday laying out the Communist Party’s agenda for China over the next five years, covering everything from Taiwan to tech policy.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedA $25 Billion

  • Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

    President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will give priority to environmental protection and promoting green lifestyles, and that the conservation of nature was an essential part of building a modern socialist country. In a speech opening the twice-a-decade ruling Communist Party Congress, Xi said China had made progress in tackling environmental problems over the last 10 years and vowed to "basically eliminate" heavy air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under control. "Ecological and environmental protection has undergone a historical, transformational and comprehensive change - our motherland's skies are bluer, the mountains are greener and the water is clearer," Xi told more than 2,300 delegates.

  • China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the party opened a congress that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security.

  • China ex-official Zhang makes first appearance since sexual assault claim

    Chinese former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli made his first public appearance on Sunday since Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai accused him of sexual assault last year, attending the 20th Communist Party Congress. Zhang, 75, walked onstage at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing behind President Xi Jinping and other retired and current leaders, and sat in the front row of the podium for the opening of the twice-a-decade meeting. He has made no public comment on the accusation.

  • US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

    The Biden administration will send Ukraine a new $725 million package of weapons and other military assistance, the White House said Friday, as the U.S. added to a flurry of aid announcements from European allies this week. The announcement comes on the heels of meetings at NATO, where defense leaders from Europe and around the world pledged weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine as Russia heightened its bombardment of Kyiv and other regions. Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for the weapons systems Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia, as the war stretches into its eighth month.

  • At 34, Burkina's new junta chief is world's youngest leader

    Just two weeks ago, 34-year-old Ibrahim Traore was an unknown, even in his native Burkina Faso.

  • China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -It is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force but will strive for a peaceful resolution, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of a major party meeting. Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, responded that it will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy. Tensions between the Beijing and Taipei rose dramatically in August after China staged war games near Taiwan following the visit to Taiwan of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Erdogan tells government to start work on Russian gas hub

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backs the Kremlin's idea of creating an international gas hub in Turkey and wants his government to quickly present implementation plans, Turkish media reported Friday.

  • Netflix Makes a Huge Mistake in its Streaming Battle With Disney

    The streaming service once had a massive advantage over its rivals, but that is gone and the company keeps making the wrong moves.

  • Unusually bold public dissent comes before Xi Jinping’s pivotal Party Congress meeting

    Chinese authorities have censored a rare protest in Beijing that took place just days before Sunday’s convening of the 20th Party Congress, a pivotal twice-a-decade meeting where president Xi Jinping is expected to cement an unprecedented third term as the nation’s leader.

  • Ukrainians buy generators, gas burners ahead of winter

    STORY: In a home improvement store in capital Kyiv, some shoppers told Reuters on Saturday (October 15) they feel a need to be prepared for electricity blackouts.“There is a significant rise in demand. We are seeing a significant rise in sales of power generators, charging systems, battery-powered flashlights, and also people are buying wood-burning stoves for private houses,” said Maryna Shelest, the store’s deputy commercial director.Russian missiles and drones struck Ukrainian targets 128 times over three days this week, hitting 28 power supply installations, the Ukraine government said. Moscow has denied targeting civilians.Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government said power has been restored for millions of people, but warned citizens to prepare for more blackouts and asked people to cut down on their electricity consumption wherever possible.The government is urging citizens to stock up on warm clothes, candles, flashlights and batteries while also asking people to limit their use of "energy-guzzling" appliances like ovens and washing machines during peak consumption times.

  • Xi says China will seek to lift birth rate in face of ageing population

    China will enact policies to boost its birth rate, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, as policymakers worry that an imminent decline in China's population could hurt the world's second-biggest economy. "We will establish a policy system to boost birth rates and pursue a proactive national strategy in response to population ageing," Xi told some 2,300 delegates in a speech opening the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. Although China has 1.4 billion people, the most in the world, its births are set to fall to record lows this year, demographers say, dropping below 10 million from last year's 10.6 million babies - already down 11.5% from 2020.

  • Broadcom Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Broadcom Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $AVGO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • $114M Mango Markets Exploiter Outs Himself, Returns Most of the Money

    Avraham Eisenberg, who says he's part of a group that drained $114 million from decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets last week, returned $67 million to the Solana-based DeFi hub on Saturday as he defended his actions — which some have called an exploit — as both legal and highly lucrative. Today's tweets from Eisenberg – who was accused this week of being the Mango exploiter after allegedly executing similar attacks in the past – mark the first time he has publicly acknowledged his role in the exploit. Mango Markets said in a tweet that its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) community would vote in the coming days to decide how to divvy up the returned funds.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) says some cities operate like "third-world countries" when handling crime.

    While speaking at an event to grant relocation bonuses to police officers, Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican from Florida, compared crime in some other states like that of third-world countries. The topic of “defunding the police” has been a prominent talking point for Republican candidates and there have been intense debates between candidates surrounding crime and police. You have some places in this country that are operated almost like third world countries with the crime, just totally out of control.

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insiders who sold US$25m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$173b

    By selling US$25m worth of Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) stock at an average sell price of US$610 over the last year...

  • As Supreme Court considers affirmative action case, University of California offers cautionary tale

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to soon decide whether race-based programs in admissions are lawful.

  • Biden calls for Iran to stop violence against citizens as anti-government protests continue

    Iran’s supreme leader warned the country will stand firm against the anti-government protests that are now in their fifth week. President Joe Biden called on Iran’s leaders to stop the violence against its citizens. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi reports.

  • How an urban myth about litter boxes in schools became a GOP talking point

    At a luncheon for Republican women in Mesa County, Colorado, last week, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., warned that educators “are putting litter boxes in schools for people who identify as cats.”

  • 10 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best LNG and LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more LNG and LNG shipping stocks, go directly to the 5 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. According to Shell LNG Outlook 2022 report, global trade in LNG climbed […]