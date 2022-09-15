China’s Xi Poised for First Putin Meeting Since Ukraine Invasion

Sarah Zheng
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Thursday, as Moscow struggles with its most significant military setbacks in Ukraine in months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Xi was greeted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev when he landed in Samarkand on Wednesday evening, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Chinese leader said he looked forward to a gathering of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to “deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the sound and steady development” of the security and economic forum.

The Xi-Putin talks at the SCO will be their first since February in Beijing, when they declared a “no limits” friendship. Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine weeks later, one that seemed to surprise China.

China has provided verbal backing for Moscow since then, with the Asian nation’s No. 3 official, Li Zhanshu recently telling Russian lawmakers that leaders in Beijing “fully understand the necessity” of Russia’s actions. Yet, China has avoided sending military supplies or financial support, which would make it a target of economic sanctions that Washington and others have applied to Russia.

Xi and Putin “planned to discuss both the bilateral agenda and key regional and international topics” on Thursday, Putin aide Yury Ushakov told Russia’s Tass news agency, adding that the Ukraine and Taiwan issues will also be discussed.

China’s ties with the US have worsened recently over Taiwan, especially after Nancy Pelosi became the first House Speaker in 25 years to visit the democracy. Beijing responded with unprecedented military drills around Taiwan, including launching ballistic missiles that traveled directly over the island that Beijing claims as its territory.

On Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a bill to boost ties with Taipei and give it more military hardware to deter a Chinese invasion, a development that is likely to further strain ties.

Xi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles Mount

Photographs in Chinese state media of Xi arriving in Samarkand have shown him wearing a mask with a small Chinese flag on it. Xi has repeatedly backed China’s zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus, despite the punishing economic costs.

The southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, population 21 million, is easing lockdowns on some areas, though six districts will keep strict measures in place and hold another round of mass testing Thursday.

Xi’s Central Asian trip marks Xi’s return to the world stage after being the only Group of 20 leader to avoid leaving his country since the first Covid lockdown began in January 2020.

Why Taiwan’s Status Risks Igniting a US-China Clash: QuickTake

On Wednesday, Xi traveled to Kazakhstan, meeting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the capital Nur-Sultan. The 69-year-old later held talks with Tokayev, saying the fact he had chosen Kazakhstan for his first foreign trip since the pandemic started shows “the high level and uniqueness of China-Kazakhstan relations and our profound friendship.”

Xi’s sweep through Central Asia is a chance to promote his vision of a world where China can expand its interests without fearing the threat of economic or military pressure from the US.

It comes a month before a twice-in-a-decade Communist Party congress where he’s expected to clinch a precedent-busting third term, and push his agenda for a multipolar world.

He was originally expected to make his inaugural international trip in November for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, which will be attended by President Joe Biden and Putin.

Instead, his choice to first swing through Central Asia has put the focus on meeting with leaders including from Russia, India, Pakistan and Iran -- countries more aligned in Beijing’s efforts to push back on the US and its allies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate advances $4.5B in aid to Taiwan as China threat intensifies

    The vote could ramp up tensions between the U.S. and China, which has repeatedly urged America stay away from internal Chinese matters.

  • Why Tanzania is envious of Kenya's election

    Tanzanians were astonished to see the establishment candidate lose and the president hand over power.

  • Xi Jinping's Choice of Kazakhstan for His First Overseas Trip Since the Pandemic Is Highly Significant

    Solid geopolitical reasons underpin Xi's choice of the Central Asian nation for his first foreign trip since 2020

  • Tribal spies in Syria help U.S. win drone war against Islamic State

    When the U.S. military targeted Islamic State commander Maher al-Agal with a drone strike in northern Syria in July, there was little chance it would miss. With Islamic State's last battle-hardened forces holed up in remote areas, the United States is turning to the aid of tribesmen burning to exact revenge for the atrocities unleashed by the group when it ruled over swathes of Syria and Iraq. Still thirsty for vengeance eight years after the group, which is also known as Daesh, massacred hundreds of their clan, Sheitaat tribesmen in Syria had planted a tracking device on the motorbike Agal was riding when he was killed, one of the people who tracked him down said.

  • Samsung to Invest $5 Billion Under Plan to Tame Rising Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will invest 7 trillion won ($5 billion) in green initiatives and lobby South Korea to add more clean energy as the electronics giant looks to reverse a rise in emissions and zero out direct pollution by mid-century.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops

  • Typhoon Muifa pounds eastern China

    STORY: Powerful gales and torrential rains battered eastern China on Wednesday evening as Typhoon Muifa made landfall in the port city of Zhoushan.Local media are calling it the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the region in a decade.Muifa landed around 8:30 pm local time with maximum wind speeds near 94 miles per hour (151 km per hour), powerful enough to damage homes - topple trees and powerlines.Shanghai, the nation’s financial and commercial capital, braced for the storm earlier in the day, cancelling trains and flights.It also shut its numerous outdoor COVID-19 testing sites, in a rare disruption to an entrenched testing regime since a citywide lockdown was lifted in June.In the eastern province of Zhejiang, more than a million people were relocated ahead of the storm, according to local media. Authorities there issued a “red warning” for flash floods in several areas, the highest warning level in China’s four-tier typhoon warning system.Meteorologists in China say the storm was caused by this year's unusually hot weather and high temperatures in the East China Sea.

  • A new space race? China adds urgency to US return to moon

    It's not just rocket fuel propelling America's first moonshot after a half-century lull. Rivalry with China's flourishing space program is helping drive NASA’s effort to get back into space in a bigger way, as both nations push to put people back on the moon and establish the first lunar bases. American intelligence, military and political leaders make clear they see a host of strategic challenges to the U.S. in China’s space program, in an echo of the U.S.-Soviet rivalry that prompted the 1960s’ race to the moon.

  • US: Russia spent $300M to covertly influence world politics

    The State Department says Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Says Russia Covertly Spent $300 Million to Sway Foreign Votes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has secretly funneled more than $300 million to foreign political parties and candidates since 2014 in an effort to influence elections in more than two dozen countries, a senior US official told reporters.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks S

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Unlikely to Throw Putin a

  • Tearful mourners line London streets to watch Queen's coffin leave Buckingham Palace

    People flocked to see Her Majesty departing the official residence where she spent so much of her working life.

  • U.S. warns that Russia will step up covert political influence to undermine sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects that Russia will increasingly turn to covert political financing in the coming months to undermine international sanctions over the war in Ukraine and maintain Moscow's influence abroad, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday, citing declassified U.S. intelligence. The official briefed reporters by phone on a review by the U.S. intelligence community of Russia's efforts to influence other countries' politics. It found Russia has transferred more than $300 million to foreign political parties, officials and politicians in more than two dozen countries since 2014, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • The Blonds Really Did Have More Fun Closing Out New York Fashion Week

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Kelly Caminero/GettyThe BlondsThe Blonds proved again that yes, they do always have more fun. Closing this season’s New York Fashion Week was a sparkly affair hosted by fashion’s most fun duo, David and Phillipe Blond.Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Bring ‘Devil Wears Prada’ to New York Fashion WeekGoing back to their metaphorical roots, this collection paid homage to the brand’s greatest moments in chain hardware. Never ones to shy from exces

  • NASA to crash into asteroid on purpose

    The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is on a planned collision course an asteroid on Sept. 26. Here's how the mission can save Earth.

  • Magic of the monarchy on full display for Queen Elizabeth’s final journey

    Beneath vaulting blue skies, they gathered to bear witness. From every corner of her kingdom, her Commonwealth and beyond, they travelled to pay their respects.

  • Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

    Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, his office has confirmed.

  • Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say

    New information from the affidavit the FBI used to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was revealed on Tuesday.

  • Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

    The former vice president told RealClearPolitics that Republicans shouldn’t “shrink from the fight” to implement a national abortion ban

  • Town of Pacolet left with no police officers after mass exodus due to 'hostile conditions'

    There is an event scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday outside the Pacolet Police Station where Chief John Alexander and officials will address the media.