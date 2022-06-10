Xi Says Social Stability Key in Balancing China Economy, Virus

Bloomberg News
2 min read
In this article:
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the need to maintain social stability while balancing the twin goals of snuffing out Covid cases and bolstering the economy, as strict lockdowns spark sporadic unrest and online outrage.

During a visit to the southwestern province of Sichuan, Xi called on his government again to adhere “unwaveringly” to its Covid Zero strategy, while at the same time striking a balance with the needs of the economy and social stability, the Xinhua news agency reported Thursday.

“Work to maintain social stability must be carried out well in all aspects so that people feel reassured and social stability is secured,” Xi said. The Chinese leader also highlighted key areas including employment, social security and aid for people living in difficulties.

The remarks largely echoed sentiments since mid-March, when Xi first urged Chinese officials to reduce the economic impact of the country’s measures to combat the outbreak. But the emphasis on ensuring stability indicated growing anxiety over the economic fallout of China’s strict Covid measures, particularly as Xi prepares to for a Communist Party leadership reshuffle later this year at which he’s expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as president.

Shanghai to Lock Down Parts of City Again as Virus Fears Return

China’s economy is widely expected to miss its 5.5% growth target this year because of the virus curbs. A two-month lockdown of Shanghai, China’s biggest city and financial hub, has caused food shortages and limited access to critical medical needs, fueling social discontent and sparking clashes between residents and police.

The Shanghai government announced Thursday it will lock down seven districts this weekend to mass test millions of people, risking more disruption for residents and businesses that have just emerged from a grueling shutdown.

