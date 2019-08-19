China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Xiangtai Food:

0.34 = US$6.3m ÷ (US$48m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, China Xiangtai Food has an ROCE of 34%.

Is China Xiangtai Food's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that China Xiangtai Food's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.2% average in the Food industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, China Xiangtai Food's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If China Xiangtai Food is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect China Xiangtai Food's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

China Xiangtai Food has total liabilities of US$29m and total assets of US$48m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 62% of its total assets. China Xiangtai Food boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

Our Take On China Xiangtai Food's ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here -- there may be an opportunity! China Xiangtai Food looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .