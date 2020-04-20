What Is China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's (HKG:3669) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Simply Wall St

Those holding China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings (HKG:3669) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 28% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 24% over a quarter. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 9.7% for the full year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings

How Does China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's P/E of 7.75 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.5) for companies in the specialty retail industry is higher than China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's P/E.

SEHK:3669 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020

This suggests that market participants think China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings increased earnings per share by an impressive 17% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 19% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 90% of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 7.7, which is below the HK market average of 9.6. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.1 back then to 7.7 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.

    Suppressing Hong Kong's democracy movement is a priority for China, even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, a top pro-democracy leader said on Sunday, a day after police arrested him and 14 others in a surprise crackdown. The United States and others criticised the arrest of the 15 on charges of organising and participating in anti-government protests last year, the biggest crackdown on the pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of the protests almost a year ago. "This is all happening while we are in midst of a pandemic," pro-democracy activist Avery Ng told Reuters by telephone.