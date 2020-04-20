What Is China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's (HKG:3669) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings (HKG:3669) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 28% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 24% over a quarter. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 9.7% for the full year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's P/E of 7.75 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.5) for companies in the specialty retail industry is higher than China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings increased earnings per share by an impressive 17% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 19% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 90% of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's P/E Ratio