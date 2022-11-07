China’s Yuan Resumes Fall on Easing Reopening Bets, PBOC Support

Chester Yung and Tania Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s offshore yuan slumped, paring its surge from the previous session, as traders grew less hopeful of a relaxation of the Covid Zero policy and the central bank dialed back its support for the currency via fixings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency slid as much as 1% to 7.2596 per dollar, while the onshore unit lost 0.8%. The yuan pared sharp gains from Friday after health officials reaffirmed their adherence to a strict Covid policy over the weekend.

Moreover, the People’s Bank of China set its daily fixing for the currency at a slightly weaker-than-expected level. Before Monday, the reference rate had been stronger than the forecasts for 47 straight sessions.

--With assistance from Wenjin Lv.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rams offered more than two 1st-round picks for Brian Burns

    The Rams didn't just offer two first-round picks for Brian Burns. They were going to throw in a second-rounder, too.

  • NFL rumors: Rams' generous Brian Burns-Panthers trade offer declined

    The 49ers outbid Los Angeles for Christian McCaffrey. But the Rams' trade offer for a different Carolina Panthers star reportedly was also declined.

  • Facebook parent Meta is preparing large-scale layoffs this week - WSJ

    Meta declined to comment on the WSJ report. Facebook parent Meta in October forecasted a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year wiping about $67 billion off Meta's stock market value, adding to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year. The disappointing outlook comes as Meta is contending with slowing global economic growth, competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, concerns about massive spending on the metaverse and the ever-present threat of regulation.

  • Is Meta Platforms Spending Too Much on Data Centers?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss some of their top stocks when investing in the data center market and some of the reasons why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues to invest heavily in data centers.

  • King Dollar Edges Back as Traders Get Reality Check on China

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are tentatively buying the dollar again after Friday’s slump, with dashed hopes of an earlier-than-expected China reopening bolstering demand for the world’s ultimate haven. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near In

  • Marketmind: Markets defy COVID blues

    China is retaining its strict coronavirus curbs, COVID-19 cases are at a 6-month high and Apple warned of a hit to iPhone shipments, but Asian equities are still chugging along. Elsewhere, The Guardian reported that British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is set to outline up to 60 billion pounds of tax rises and spending cuts next week, including at least 35 billion pounds ($39.56 billion) in cuts in the backdrop of the Bank of England's recession warning. In Asia, even with data showing an unexpected contraction in China's exports and imports last month, the mood remains upbeat for stock bulls on Monday as they still buy into the China loosening story.

  • Kyiv preparing for total electricity blackout, possible evacuation

    Ukraine’s capital city is preparing for a total electricity blackout as Russia continues to pound the country’s infrastructure in an apparent attempt to leave Ukrainians without power as winter approaches, officials said Sunday. And Kyiv’s mayor said city residents should be prepared to evacuate if such a scenario comes to pass. “We understand that if…

  • Report: Rams offered Panthers 2 1st-rounders, 2nd-rounder for Brian Burns

    According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Rams ultimately offered the Panthers two first-rounders (2024 and 2025) and a second-rounder (2023) for Brian Burns.

  • UK business confidence falls to lockdown levels as recession looms

    Both business optimism, and output, declined to the lowest levels since February 2021 in October to 94.63 and 93.10, respectively.

  • Expect a Tougher Stance on China if Republicans Win the Midterms

    Both Democrats and Republicans will brandish their "tough on China" credentials, but a GOP win could make the U.S. even more hawkish.

  • All That Male Nudity in 'The White Lotus' Might Have a Deeper Meaning

    In 'The White Lotus' Season 2, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) confronts male nudity more than once. Here's the meaning behind Ethan's (Will Sharpe) nudity in Episode 2.

  • Cathie Wood Offloads Nvidia Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is once again offloading shares in her long-time favorite Nvidia Corp., as a slight rebound emerged ahead of the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteHer flagship Ark Innovatio

  • Easing Hong Kong's COVID curbs, opening China border top bankers' wish list -HKMA chief

    Global executives want to see a further easing of Hong Kong's COVID-19 restrictions and it's crucial for the China border to reopen so the financial hub can reconnect with the mainland, the head of the city's de facto central bank told Reuters. Speaking on the city's currency peg to the U.S. dollar, Eddie Yue, chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), said that while there was no intention to change the peg, there were always contingency plans. Yue hosted some of the world's top banking bosses at a business conference last week aimed at rebooting Hong Kong's status as a premier financial centre.

  • Taiwan exports likely contracted again in October- Reuters poll

    Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's leading exporters of technology goods. The trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for tech gadgets.

  • Thai headline CPI rises 5.98% y/y in Oct, slightly below forecast

    Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.98% in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, slightly lower than forecast and the slowest pace in six months. The rise follows September's 6.41% increase and was just shy of the 6.0% forecast in a Reuters poll. The core CPI index, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was up 3.17% in October from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%, the commerce ministry said.

  • China's trade unexpectedly shrinks as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt demand

    China's exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020, as a perfect storm of COVID curbs at home and global recession risks dented demand and further darkened the outlook for a struggling economy. The bleak data highlights the challenge for policymakers in China as they press on with pandemic prevention measures and try to navigate broad pressure from surging inflation, sweeping increases in worldwide interest rates and a global slowdown. Chinese exporters weren't even able to capitalise on a prolonged weakening in the yuan currency since April and the key year-end shopping season, underlining the broadening strains for consumers and businesses worldwide.

  • US Inflation to Pose Fresh Test for Powell’s Fed: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve gets fresh insight into its inflation challenge this week amid expectations US prices continued to rise at a stubbornly fast pace in the past month. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteT

  • Apple Trims New iPhone Output by 3 Million Units as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteThe company a

  • Inflation top worry for G20 countries -survey

    Inflation has surged to levels not seen in several decades, prompting a third of G20 countries to identify rising prices as their top concern, the Executive Opinion Survey conducted by the World Economic Forum's Centre for the New Economy and Society showed. The survey, which comes ahead of the COP27 in Egypt and the G20 summit in Indonesia later this month, also showed that environmental concerns took a back seat for the first time in years as the world attends to more immediate socio-economic problems ranging from the fallout of the Ukraine war to a cost of living crisis.

  • DeFi Speculators Turn to Ethereum ‘Squeeths’ and Straddles in Crypto 'Crab Market'

    With markets trading sideways, how's a degen supposed to make a buck these days? Many are looking to a one-click options strategy from Opyn.