China’s Yuan Resumes Fall on Easing Reopening Bets, PBOC Support

(Bloomberg) -- China’s offshore yuan slumped, paring its surge from the previous session, as traders grew less hopeful of a relaxation of the Covid Zero policy and the central bank dialed back its support for the currency via fixings.

The currency slid as much as 1% to 7.2596 per dollar, while the onshore unit lost 0.8%. The yuan pared sharp gains from Friday after health officials reaffirmed their adherence to a strict Covid policy over the weekend.

Moreover, the People’s Bank of China set its daily fixing for the currency at a slightly weaker-than-expected level. Before Monday, the reference rate had been stronger than the forecasts for 47 straight sessions.

