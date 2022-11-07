China’s Yuan Resumes Fall on Easing Reopening Bets, PBOC Support
(Bloomberg) -- China’s offshore yuan slumped, paring its surge from the previous session, as traders grew less hopeful of a relaxation of the Covid Zero policy and the central bank dialed back its support for the currency via fixings.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ukraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ Says
Houston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars Hardest
The currency slid as much as 1% to 7.2596 per dollar, while the onshore unit lost 0.8%. The yuan pared sharp gains from Friday after health officials reaffirmed their adherence to a strict Covid policy over the weekend.
Moreover, the People’s Bank of China set its daily fixing for the currency at a slightly weaker-than-expected level. Before Monday, the reference rate had been stronger than the forecasts for 47 straight sessions.
--With assistance from Wenjin Lv.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Seizing a Russian Superyacht Is Much More Complicated Than You Think
El Salvador’s $300 Million Bitcoin ‘Revolution’ Is Failing Miserably
US Housing Hit by Spiraling Mortgage Rates as Inflation Persists
Yeezy Roller Coaster Ended With Two-Minute Phone Call at Adidas
Fast Fashion Waste Is Choking Developing Countries With Mountains of Trash
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.