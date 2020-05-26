China Yuchai International Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company"), a leading automotive manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The financial information presented herein is reported using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

Revenue decreased by 18.1% to RMB 3.4 billion ( US$ 481.2 million ) compared with RMB 4.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019;

( ) compared with in the first quarter of 2019; Gross profit decreased by 30.4% to RMB 529.9 million ( US$ 74.8 million ), with gross margin of 15.5%, compared with RMB 761.3 million and a gross margin of 18.3% in the first quarter of 2019;

( ), with gross margin of 15.5%, compared with and a gross margin of 18.3% in the first quarter of 2019; Operating profit decreased by 53.9% to RMB 164.5 million ( US$ 23.2 million ), compared with RMB 357.3 million in the first quarter of 2019;

( ), compared with in the first quarter of 2019; Net earnings attributable to China Yuchai 's shareholders decreased by 69.2% to RMB 61.1 million ( US$ 8.6 million ) compared with RMB 198.0 million in the first quarter of 2019;

( ) compared with in the first quarter of 2019; Basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB 1.49 (US$ 0.21) , compared with RMB 4 .85 for the first quarter of 2019;

, compared with .85 for the first quarter of 2019; The total number of engines sold decreased by 33.0% to 67,904 units compared with 101,300 units in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 18.1% to RMB 3.4 billion (US$ 481.2 million) from RMB 4.2 billion for the first quarter of 2019. The revenue decrease was mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a lockdown and travel restrictions in China.

According to data reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers ("CAAM"), in the first quarter of 2020, sales of commercial vehicles (excluding gasoline-powered and electric-powered vehicles) decreased by 25.7%; truck sales decreased by 25.5% with heavy-duty truck sales down 15.6%, and bus sales decreased by 28.0%.

GYMCL's overall truck engine sales declined by 40.2% and bus engine sales declined by 58.4% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year. However, GYMCL's heavy-duty truck engine sales decreased by a single digit compared with the same quarter last year. In addition, GYMCL's off-road engine sales decreased in the first quarter of 2020 with the sale of engines to the agricultural machinery market down 6.5% compared with the same quarter last year.

Gross profit decreased by 30.4% to RMB 529.9 million (US$ 74.8 million) compared with RMB 761.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 15.5% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with 18.3% in the first quarter of 2019. The reduction in gross profit growth and gross margin was mainly attributable to lower unit sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact as well as higher unit production costs.

Other operating income was flat at RMB 43.9 million (US$ 6.2 million) compared with the same quarter last year, with higher interest income and lower fair value loss on foreign exchange forward contracts in the first quarter of 2020 being offset by higher unrealized exchange losses.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses increased by 5.7% to RMB 76.0 million (US$ 10.7 million) from RMB 71.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. Higher R&D expenses were mainly due to the ongoing development of a portfolio of next-generation National VI and Tier-4 engines as well as improvements in the engines' quality and performance. In the first quarter of 2020, the total R&D expenditures, including capitalized development costs, were RMB 122.4 million (US$17.3 million) and these represented 3.6% of revenue, compared with RMB 119.5 million, representing 2.9% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

Selling, general & administrative ("SG&A") expenses decreased by 11.4% to RMB 333.3 million (US$ 47.0 million) from RMB 376.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. SG&A expenses represented 9.8% of revenue compared with 9.0% in the first quarter of 2019. The lower SG&A expenses were mainly due to lower warranty expenses and lower outward freight charges partially offset by higher impairment losses on trade receivables in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating profit decreased by 53.9% to RMB 164.5 million (US$ 23.2 million) from RMB 357.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The operating margin was 4.8% compared with 8.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance costs increased by 44.1% to RMB 36.5 million (US$ 5.1 million) from RMB 25.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 mainly due to higher amounts of trade bills discounted.

In the first quarter of 2020, total net profit attributable to China Yuchai's shareholders was RMB 61.1 million (US$ 8.6 million) compared with RMB 198.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were RMB 1.49 (US$ 0.21) compared with RMB 4.85 in the first quarter of 2019.