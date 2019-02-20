Is China Yurun Food Group Limited (HKG:1068) A Financially Sound Company?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

While small-cap stocks, such as China Yurun Food Group Limited (HKG:1068) with its market cap of HK$3.0b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Since 1068 is loss-making right now, it’s crucial to evaluate the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 1068 here.

Does 1068 produce enough cash relative to debt?

1068’s debt level has been constant at around HK$7.5b over the previous year including long-term debt. At this stable level of debt, 1068 currently has HK$276m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of 1068’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 1068 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of HK$11b, it seems that the business arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.25x.

SEHK:1068 Historical Debt February 20th 19 More

Can 1068 service its debt comfortably?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, 1068 is a highly leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. However, since 1068 is presently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

Although 1068’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. But, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 1068’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research China Yurun Food Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

