China's Africa affairs chief to visit debt-hit Zambia days after Xi Jinping call with president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

China's top official for Africa is headed to Zambia next week, just days after Chinese President Xi Jinping held phone talks with his counterpart from the debt-hit nation.

Wu Peng, director general of the Chinese foreign ministry's African affairs department, is currently in South Africa during a tour of the continent that will also take him to Malawi, Tanzania, Senegal, Burkina Faso and Togo.

"I hope that this trip will deepen friendly exchange and practical cooperation in various areas between China and African countries," Wu tweeted on Tuesday.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Less than two weeks ago, Xi held his first telephone call with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema where he hailed the two nations' "all-weather" friendship and reiterated Beijing's commitment to "consolidate and deepen" bilateral ties.

Hichilema, who took office last August, raised the issue of his country's debt crisis during the May 31 call. In a statement posted on his official Facebook page later, he said the two leaders discussed the potential for greater cooperation and their "shared commitment to working together to address and resolve the debt issue".

However, a readout of the call released by the Chinese foreign ministry made no mention of this.

Nonetheless, debt remains a key focus in bilateral relations. China holds the largest share of bilateral loans advanced to Zambia, which has been seeking help to restructure its debt.

Zambia in 2020 became the first African country to default in the coronavirus era. By the end of last year, its external debt had reached US$17.27 billion, almost a third of which was owed to China.

The debt issue also reportedly featured during Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo's visit to China in March, which included talks with his counterpart Wang Yi.

Zambia is in the process of restructuring about US$15 billion of external debts as a precondition to secure US$1.4 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans. Chinese lenders make up more than US$6 billion of the amount, spent on mega projects including airports, highways and hydropower dams.

Zambia has applied to be considered under the G20's new "common framework" to help more than 70 Covid-impacted developing countries with debt restructuring and relief - a process that would allow creditors to jointly renegotiate its foreign debt. In April, Hichilema thanked China for agreeing to be "engaged" in the debt resolution process.

Hakainde Hichilema raised the issue of his country's debt crisis during his May 31 call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP alt=Hakainde Hichilema raised the issue of his country's debt crisis during his May 31 call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP>

Ethiopia and Chad are the other African countries to have also applied for similar debt relief under the framework, but progress is slow.

Mark Bohlund, a senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence, noted China agreed in April to co-chair the G20 Common Framework creditor committee along with France in a step forward, albeit delayed, in Zambia's debt restructuring process.

"But clearly more progress is needed. The next step will be for the parties to discuss the debt sustainability analysis conducted by the IMF," Bohlund said.

Bohlund said that while Chad had made more progress under the framework, it was a more straightforward case.

He said Zambia would be a more challenging test for whether the system could implement debt restructuring with more challenging creditor constituencies, including both official and private-sector Chinese creditors as well as Eurobond holders.

"Ideally, some of the time used over the past year has been used by Beijing to align Chinese creditors to a policy line that will be acceptable to other creditors," Bohlund said.

President Xi Jinping delivers a virtual speech at a Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. Photo: Xinhua via AP alt=President Xi Jinping delivers a virtual speech at a Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit. Photo: Xinhua via AP>

Tim Zajontz, a research fellow at the Centre for International and Comparative Politics at South Africa's Stellenbosch University, said the "top-level interaction between presidents Hichilema and Xi shows that Zambia's debt negotiations are politically very sensitive for Beijing".

He said while still waiting for the creditor committee to convene for the first time, Lusaka was under immense pressure to receive concessions from creditors to be able to receive an IMF credit facility and World Bank budget support.

"Zambian hopes of securing a deal with the IMF by the end of June seem ambitious, as a swift agreement on easing Lusaka's debt burden remains up in the air, considering the very diverse set of creditors."

Zambia is a key Chinese ally, and Chinese companies have pumped billions of dollars into the country's mining industry. But it was pushed into a debt crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out revenues.

In November 2020, Zambia became the first African country to default on US$3 billion in dollar-denominated bonds during the pandemic, when its debt burden reached more than 120 per cent of GDP.

Virag Forizs, emerging markets expert at London-based consultancy Capital Economics, said Zambia's debt restructuring talks would help reveal just how well the common framework worked in bringing together various creditors and dispelling mistrust between stakeholders.

"A key question is whether we'll see any shift away from the hardball negotiating tactics China pursued in bilateral negotiations. Another related issue is the extent of debt restructuring creditors and the authorities end up agreeing on," she said.

Forizs said other economies that had requested similar restructuring and those considering doing so would certainly be keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

Zajontz, who is also a lecturer in global political economy at the University of Freiburg in Germany, said Beijing would continue to tread warily as it tried to avoid setting an unwanted precedent that might create a domino effect in terms of debt relief demands from other borrowers in Africa and beyond.

However, Beijing also had a keen interest in not being seen as blocking multilateral debt restructuring efforts, Zajontz said.

"Chinese banks will be instructed to engage constructively in the common framework and are likely to insist that any concessions towards the Zambian treasury will affect all lenders equally."

Zajontz said the current wave of sovereign debt distress across the Global South had forced Beijing to redefine its role as the world's largest bilateral creditor in the so-called developing world.

Chinese creditors had acknowledged the need for closer coordination with other creditors and the world's lenders of last resort - the IMF and the World Bank, Zajontz noted.

But for Beijing, there was more at stake than potential debt write-offs, he said. "The Chinese government faces the dilemma of avoiding reputational damage to the development model it promotes across the Global South, while simultaneously ensuring returns on previous Chinese loan-debt investments."

"Chinese interests in ongoing debt renegotiations diverge, as different Chinese creditors and state agencies pursue different goals, posing a serious coordination problem for Beijing."

Zajontz said the stakes were highest for ordinary citizens in debt-distressed African countries, where increasing fiscal pressures translated to cuts in fuel or food subsidies and further retrenchment of the state.

"China of course wants to avoid being associated with politically controversial and socially harmful austerity policies in Africa."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Macron, Scholz and Draghi set for crunch meeting in Kyiv

    The West must support Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’ Inside the shady, secretive world of shipping Russia's tainted oil Robert Tombs: Macron’s kowtowing to Russia is hardly a bolt from the blue New 'sanction-proof' Russian car panned as Soviet-era throwback Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Why China is likely to focus more on Central Asia as US rivalry intensifies

    China will step up engagement with Central Asia as part of efforts to stabilise its western border and focus on its strategic rivalry with the US in the Indo-Pacific, observers said. This came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrapped up a four-day visit to Kazakhstan, where he met President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and held separate meetings with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the transport minister of Tajikistan. He also attended a summit i

  • The rise and fall of Secoo: how China's top luxury retailer fell off the catwalk after glory days of US$140 million Nasdaq IPO

    The spectacular fall from grace of China's top luxury retailer Secoo offers a cautionary tale about how many companies which were once seen as rising stars in a high-growth market are now facing the harsh reality of increased competition and weak consumer spending in a slowing economy. Secoo, started by Chinese entrepreneur Richard Rixue Li and enthusiastically backed by private equity capital, rose from a second-hand handbag shop into China's largest luxury goods exchange for individuals with a

  • Gas Prices Soar to Records, but Exclusive Data Show Gas Stations Aren’t the Problem

    Barron’s exclusive analysis of gas stations shows which parts of the supply chain are—and aren’t—benefiting from $5 a gallon prices.

  • Putin's bodyguards collect his poop on trips abroad and take it back to Russia with them, report says

    President Vladimir Putin's excrement is taken back to Russia in special packets carried by his bodyguards, two investigative journalists said.

  • Russia launches a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hits three towns

    Russia launched a missile attack on the Dniprovskiy district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported on the Telegram messenger on June 10.

  • Chinese fighter jet crashes into homes, killing one person on the ground

    Chinese fighter jet crashes into houses. killing one person on the ground, according to state media, which usually keeps such accidents under wraps.

  • Tesla Files to Split Shares 3-for-1 as Investors Bail on Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said it will ask shareholders to approve a 3-for-1 stock split at their August annual meeting, according to a proxy statement filed Friday after the market close. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and B

  • Biden cites cost and delay in grounding Trump redesign for Air Force One

    Trump sought to scrap the understated and iconic Kennedy-era color scheme for a design critics called reminiscent of the former president's Trump-branded plane.

  • Earnings Are Under Threat, Another Blow to Sagging Stock Market

    Microsoft, Target warn results will be lower than expected as forecasts are trimmed across industries.

  • Kris Wu Tried on Rape Charges

    Chinese-Canadian superstar Kris Wu is to be sentenced for rape after a secret trial in Beijing on Friday, Hong Kong media reports. He risks spending between three and ten years in jail. Wu was arrested and formally charged in August last year after allegations were made in late July by Du Meizhu, 18, a beauty […]

  • Companies Are Still Buying Back Stock. Which Ones to Favor, and Which Ones to Avoid.

    Rising interest rates haven’t prevented companies from buying back their shares. Instead of borrowing, they’re using the money they have on hand to do it.

  • Salvadoran women jailed for abortion warn US of total ban

    Teodora del Carmen Vásquez was nine months pregnant when she felt extreme pain in her back. The nightmare that came next is common in El Salvador, a heavily Catholic country where abortion is banned under all circumstances and women who suffer miscarriages and stillbirths risk being accused of killing their babies and sentenced to prison. When Vásquez regained consciousness, officers drove her in the bed of a pickup truck to a police station.

  • Trump-era Justice Department leader Jeff Rosen has agreed to testify at House January 6 hearing

    Jeff Rosen plans to testify at an upcoming House January 6 committee meeting about Trump's effort to throw DOJ behind his election fraud claims.

  • Wyoming's Only Abortion Clinic Was Set On Fire, Suspect Is Still At Large

    Police are searching for a suspect who set fire to Wyoming’s only abortion clinic. In a newly released video by Casper police, a masked white woman in a hooded shirt can be seen inside the Wellspring Health Access Clinic just before it was torched on May 25. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered $5,000 reward for tips leading to her arrest.

  • China warns Taiwan independence would trigger war

    China's defence chief tells the US that Beijing will fight against any Taiwan independence bid.

  • Biden promised Bolsonaro U.S. would reconsider tariffs on Brazil steel -sources

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro the United States will reconsider tariffs levied on Brazilian steel as they met on Thursday, two Brazilian government sources said. Although no decisions were made, Bolsonaro left the meeting with a promise from Biden that the issue will be analyzed in meetings between the two countries in the coming months. "President Biden said he had no details on the issue right now, but would check in and the matter would be taken up with the technical teams of the two countries as soon as possible," one of the sources said.

  • Cambodian leader asks Myanmar to reconsider foes' executions

    Cambodia’s prime minister urged military-ruled Myanmar to reconsider the death sentences against four political opponents, suggesting that executing them will draw strong international condemnation and complicate efforts to restore peace to the strife-torn nation. Hun Sen’s letter on Saturday to Myanmar ruler Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing adds to worldwide concern and protest over the intended executions of four men involved in the struggle against military rule. A copy of the letter was received from Cambodia’s foreign ministry.

  • Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

    There is little evidence that gasoline prices, which hit a record $5 a gallon on Saturday, will drop anytime soon. Rising prices at the pump are a key driver in the highest inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years. Others say it's because Russian President Vladimir Putin recklessly invaded Ukraine.

  • Russia's Rebranded McDonald's Shares New Logo Following Company's Exit Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Just weeks after McDonald's announced it would exit Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, the new logo for the re-branding has been unveiled.