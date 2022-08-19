China's new 'air train' runs using an overhead magnetic track, never touching it as it glides through the air 30 feet above the ground — see photos
A new train in China is said to be the world's first suspended maglev train system that uses permanent magnets.
In other words, it can operate without power, gliding through the air without ever making contact with the track above it — and there's no rail underneath it.
Take a look at the innovative new train.
A new train just unveiled in China doesn't quite operate how you'd expect.
It's called the Red Rail.
It's said to be the world's first suspended magnetic levitation, or "maglev," train system that uses permanent magnets.
Traditional maglev train systems use electromagnets, which require electric current to get things moving.
The Red Rail is different.
It uses permanent magnets that contain rare earth metals, of which China is the world's biggest supplier.
This allows it to run without electricity.
This also means it has the potential to save energy and be more environmentally friendly than many other modes of transportation.
The train never has physical contact with the rail as it moves.
It's located in Xingguo county, Jiangxi province, which is in southern China.
Construction of the train wrapped up on August 9, according to state-run media.
The train still has to go through some test runs, one of which happened after construction concluded last week.
The Red Rail glides through the air suspended about 10 meters, or 33 feet, above the ground.
It has two cars that can carry 88 passengers total.
In this experimental phase, the track is 800 meters long, or roughly 2,620 feet.
The train can reach speeds of up to 80 km per hour, or about 50 miles per hour.
After test runs are finished, the plan is for the track to be extended to 7.5 km, or almost 4.7 miles.
At that point, the train will also be able to travel as fast as 120 km per hour, or nearly 75 miles an hour.
