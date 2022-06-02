China's Ant names Hong Kong bourse boss as independent director in board reshuffle

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Ma
    Jack Ma
    Chinese businessman
  • Laura Cha
    Chinese businesswoman and politician

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ant Group, the Chinese fintech giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, has appointed Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairman Laura Cha as an independent director in a recent board reshuffle, according to the company's website.

Ant also added Yang Xiaolei, an independent director of Hengfeng Bank, as a director. The website did not state when the appointments were made.

Recent departures from its board include former chief executive Simon Hu, Primavera Capital chief Fred Hu and Alibaba Group veteran Jiang Fang.

Ant, in which e-commerce giant Alibaba Group owns a roughly 33% stake, has been subjected to a sweeping restructuring by Beijing, after its $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) was derailed by Chinese regulators in late 2020.

The botched IPO followed public comments from Ant founder Jack Ma that the financial and regulatory system stifled innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth.

Since the IPO's cancellation, Ant has embarked on a restructuring plan that would see it become a financial holding company.

Ant didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ant had nine board of directors in 2020, according to its prospectus filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange that year, and three were independent directors.

It now has eight directors sitting on its board, four of whom are independent directors.

Ant said in its Environmental, Social and Governance report released on Wednesday that it plans to make independent directors account for more than half of its total directors, in order to insure "the independence and validity of the board's operations."

Ma is not on Ant's board but controls its voting rights.

Ant CEO Eric Jing remains the company's chairman and Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai also continues to hold a non-executive director role on Ant's board.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC+ working on making up for lower Russian oil output

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ is working on making up for a drop in Russian oil output, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday, as Russia's production has fallen by around 1 million barrels per day as a result of Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine. One OPEC+ source familiar with the Russian position said Moscow could agree to other producers compensating for its lower output but it may not happen at a Thursday meeting and might not be in full. A Gulf OPEC+ source said a decision on the matter was "highly possible" at a meeting on Thursday.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to GuardCap Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to GuardCap Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s history, investment philosophy, and its performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to GuardCap Asset Management. GuardCap Asset Management is a specialized investing hedge fund with headquarters […]

  • China’s Tech-Stock Bounce Could Be Short-Lived. Sit Out This Rally.

    China's economic recovery will likely be muted, tech companies face more competition, and regulatory easing on the sector may be temporary.

  • Australia's ASX appoints Helen Lofthouse as first female chief

    Lofthouse, who will be starting her new role from Aug. 1 is entitled to an annual fixed remuneration of A$2 million ($1.44 million), the same as Stevens' yearly pay as seen in the 2021 annual report, ASX said. "I am looking forward to helping shape ASX's future as we continue our transformation and leverage our technology platform to deliver further value," said Lofthouse, who was also selected as one of the World Federation of Exchanges Women Leaders for 2021.

  • China banks appeal for relaxation of documentation rules to ease funds flow-sources

    Banks in China are urging regulators to relax rigid documentation rules as companies there have not been able to fulfill them due to COVID-19 lockdowns, forcing the lenders to halt services such as loan disbursements, sources said. In China, contracts and transactions are legally recognised only if the documents they are captured on are stamped with the official red company seal. But lenders in China require documents to be stamped with the seal at the branch counter to disburse larger loans or grant foreign exchange, and some matters can only be handled by the branch where the firm is registered.

  • Taiwan to hold trade talks with EU as Europe focuses on chips - source

    Semiconductor-powerhouse Taiwan will on Thursday hold high-level trade talks with the European Union, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, amid a concerted push by the bloc to boost its chip industry. In February, the EU unveiled a European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC and other major semiconductor companies, as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with. The source, who is not authorised to speak to the media and so declined to be identified, said that Taiwan's economy minister, Wang Mei-hua, would hold virtual talks with a senior EU trade official on Thursday evening.

  • Ukrainian troops may have to retreat in Luhansk to avoid being surrounded, governor says

    UK Ministry of Defence says Russia ‘had likely captured’ strategically important town Lyman

  • Tomatoes Are the Next Big Risk to Modi’s Fight Against Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Tomato prices are surging in India, putting politicians on notice as vegetables have an unusual history of toppling governments in the country. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few W

  • Fort Collins Police Officer Valeri Pedraza Arrested Twice In Two Days

    Fort Collins Police Services says one of its officers was arrested twice over Memorial Day Weekend in connection to allegations of domestic violence.

  • Glencore to reject offer for Yancoal Australia stake as too low - sources

    Glencore is likely to reject a $3.60 a share offer by coal producer Yancoal Australia Ltd's Chinese parent to buy its minority stake in the miner as too low, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Yankuang Energy Group made an offer last week to acquire the 37.7% stake of Yancoal it does not already own at a discount to the current market price, valuing it at $1.8 billion. The offer is "unacceptable" for Glencore, which holds a 6.4% stake in Yancoal, because it "significantly undervalues" the company's stock, said the sources who did not want to be identified as the discussions were private.

  • China's Geely launches first nine low-orbit satellites for autonomous cars

    China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group conducted its first successful satellite launch on Wednesday, sending nine into low earth orbit as it builds out a satellite network to provide more accurate navigation for autonomous vehicles. The self-designed and manufactured GeeSAT-1 satellites, were launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan. Geely said it expects another 63 to be in orbit by 2025 and eventually plans to have a constellation of 240.

  • Colorado suburb ranked in top 3 most-popular Zillow markets for 2022

    Highlands Ranch, about 16 miles outside of Denver, ranked as the third most-popular market for the first quarter of 2022, according to a recent report from Seattle-based Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG). Zillow analyzed page-view traffic, home value growth and for-sale inventory for more than 1,000 cities to create the list. Golden also ranked as the No. 10 most-popular market, according to Zillow.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leak stirs abortion passions in Africa

    When a desperate and bleeding 17-year-old girl walked into his rural health centre, Kenyan medic Ismail Mohammed Salim thought he was doing the right thing by helping her conclude an unwanted and dangerous pregnancy. After a week in custody and a two-year legal process, the clinical officer and girl were vindicated in March by the High Court, which reaffirmed Kenya's constitutional provision for abortion services in emergency or life-threatening situations. Such cases have given cheer in recent years to abortion rights activists around Africa, where cultural and religious traditions clash with the reality of widespread underage and unwanted pregnancies, sometimes by rape or incest.

  • Canada says Chinese warplanes harassed its patrol aircraft on N.Korea sanctions mission

    Canada's military has accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths. On several occasions from April 26 to May 26, aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) approached a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft, the Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday. "In these interactions, PLAAF aircraft did not adhere to international air safety norms," the statement said.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats On Economic Data, 'Hurricane Dimon'

    Rate-hike odds rose on hot jobs data and fresh Fed comments. JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon sees an economic "hurricane."

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. If you want to skip reading about Carl Icahn’s investment career, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. Carl Icahn is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of […]

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • 3 Chip Stocks Perfect For Long-Term Investors

    The market has presented us with a unique and rare opportunity to buy shares of semiconductor stocks at levels not seen in some time.

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.