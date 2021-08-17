China's anti-sanctions law raises risks for global banks and financial firms in Hong Kong

A new anti-sanctions law planned for Hong Kong could put some of the city's biggest financial institutions squarely in the middle of a rapidly escalating rivalry between Beijing and Washington - one that threatens a potentially lucrative windfall for firms betting big on China's growth, according to legal and sanctions experts.

The law, first adopted for mainland China in June, forms part of Beijing's answer to the US government's use of the American financial system - and the US dollar as the world's dominant trade currency - to achieve political goals internationally through financial sanctions.

It gives the Chinese government, as well as private citizens and businesses, the legal basis to take countermeasures against foreign individuals and entities involved in "discriminatory restrictive measures" that Beijing says "violate international laws and basic norms".

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The question for banks and other financial institutions in Hong Kong is: can they still split the difference and not short circuit their access to the world's two biggest economies?

"It's meant as a deterrent to prevent both the US and the European Union going after more Chinese state actors and Chinese companies with, for example, sanctions on Xinjiang and Hong Kong," said Katja Drinhausen, a senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, a European think tank.

"The biggest risk is that once such a system is in place there is a high likelihood it is going to be used, especially if the relations don't fundamentally change, which is kind of hard to imagine in light of current political relations."

Story continues

The standing committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, is expected to adopt the law into the mini constitutions of Hong Kong and Macau at its next four-day meeting beginning on Tuesday, bringing them in line with mainland law.

Last month, the US State Department cited the anti-foreign sanctions law, as it is known in China, as one of several recent developments that present "clear operational, financial, legal and reputational risks" to American companies operating in the city.

"The policies which the PRC government and the government of Hong Kong have implemented undermine the legal and regulatory environment that is critical for individuals and businesses to operate freely and with legal certainty in Hong Kong," the State Department said in its July 16 advisory.

Those risks are overblown and the anti-sanctions law will provide more clarity for businesses in the city, a Hong Kong government official said.

"After the introduction of the anti-sanctions law in Hong Kong, individuals and companies will have certainty on how to respond to the US sanction regulation. For example, banks can no longer use US sanctions as a reason not to provide banking services to individuals under the sanction lists," the official, who asked not to be identified, told the Post.

The US enacted sanctions against 11 Hong Kong and mainland officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, last August in response to Beijing's adoption of a controversial national security law for the city.

The new law comes at a time when banks, insurers and asset managers in Hong Kong are wagering on rising incomes in the Greater Bay Area and ploughing billions of dollars into the mainland to bolster their capabilities, as Beijing further opens up the country's financial sector.

For example, JPMorgan Chase won permission to take full control of its mainland securities joint venture on August 6, just days after Citibank won approval to open a securities investment fund custody services business onshore. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are among several big Wall Street banks seeking to take full control of their onshore securities operations.

Banks, insurers and asset managers were reluctant to publicly discuss what preparations they were making ahead of the anti-sanctions mandate being added to the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini constitution. Most financial institutions contacted for this story declined to comment.

However, top executives at HSBC and Standard Chartered, two of the city's three currency-issuing lenders, said they were prepared to overcome any obstacles presented by the potential conflicts in US actions and the Chinese law. Bank of China (Hong Kong) is the third of the city's lenders authorised to print banknotes.

"As a global international bank - in fact, any global international bank, not just HSBC - you have to navigate the laws and regulations of all of the countries you operate in. At times, those laws are complicated and complex to deal with," Noel Quinn, the HSBC CEO, said during the bank's half-year results this month.

"I'm not pretending it's easy. We've navigated that in the past and we'll continue to do so going forward."

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen alt=Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Both HSBC and Standard Chartered have spent billions of dollars to bolster their compliance functions after paying multibillion-dollar penalties to American authorities related to failures in their anti-money-laundering controls and compliance functions.

"We comply with local law everywhere we go," Bill Winters, the Standard Chartered CEO, said in an interview last week.

"If we have to respond by divesting an entity, the macro fundamentals of that particular country involved would deteriorate," said Law. "But we could also argue that a lot of these risks are already priced in. For example, during the Trump administration sanctions and verbal conflicts were part of our lives, so [sanctions or anti-sanctions laws are] nothing new."

One solution for international companies may be setting up a local entity to serve just their Hong Kong and mainland businesses, allowing them to comply with the new anti-sanctions rules, the government official said.

However, it might not be such a straightforward decision for multinational companies, particularly financial firms that need to regularly access the US financial system, legal experts said.

"If I'm a company that has significant ties to both spheres, I'm trying to decide if it's possible for me as a company to say that the US sanctions don't apply to some of the business that I'm doing in Asia and, therefore, I don't have to implement or be required to implement the US sanctions when I'm dealing in Hong Kong," said Scott Flicker, the chair of Paul Hastings's Washington office and leader of the law firm's global trade controls practice. "I don't see how a business can slice things that finely."

One example of the dilemma facing international financial companies operating in Hong Kong is State Street Global Advisors, the manager of the city's Tracker Fund, which mirrors the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Hong Kong is reviewing the process for selecting a manager for the Tracker Fund. Photo: AFP alt=Hong Kong is reviewing the process for selecting a manager for the Tracker Fund. Photo: AFP

In January, the Hong Kong arm of Boston-based State Street initially said it would exclude the stocks of three Hang Seng companies blacklisted by the US only to back down, as it faced criticism from Hong Kong heavyweights such as former Hong Kong Monetary Authority CEO Joseph Yam Chi-kwong.

State Street's Hong Kong arm relented and warned that the fund, with HK$90 billion (US$11.6 billion) in assets under management, was not an appropriate investment for US persons. It later barred Americans from buying the Tracker Fund as of August 2 to comply with a US executive order.

Hong Kong officials are now reviewing the process for choosing a manager for the fund, including potentially switching to a manager without US ties.

It would be unrealistic to expect banks and businesses in Hong Kong to simply ignore US sanctions, said Tamer Soliman, global head of export control and sanctions practice at Mayer Brown's Washington office.

The Chinese and Hong Kong governments are likely to factor in what kind of signals they are sending to the broader financial markets when it comes to how the anti-sanctions law would be implemented, he said.

"The reality is that we have not seen any Hong Kong financial institutions being sanctioned by the US or penalised under Chinese anti-foreign sanctions measures to date, and this likely reflects recognition by both governments of the broader implications for their financial systems," said Soliman. "There are reasons we have seen both governments take a measured approached so far."

As tensions between the US and China increased last year over the adoption of the national security law, many lenders quietly reviewed their client lists and distanced themselves from so-called politically exposed persons in the city and their families, closing accounts or cancelling credit cards.

After the US enacted sanctions in August 2020, Lam said she was having trouble using her credit cards and was being paid in cash.

Another challenge for international businesses: the anti-sanctions law opens up the possibility for private litigation against companies that comply with US measures, such as Western firms that have cut ties with mainland companies over allegations of forced labour in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po and other city officials have tried to reassure international businesses about the anti-sanctions law. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt=Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po and other city officials have tried to reassure international businesses about the anti-sanctions law. Photo: Jonathan Wong

"Whereas, before foreign businesses could be solely focused on ensuring that they do not have raw cotton sourced from Xinjiang in their exports to the US, they must now also assess whether they could be subject to lawsuits in Chinese courts - if their decision to end a supplier's contract to comply with foreign sanctions could be considered 'discriminatory restrictive measures'," said Ben Kostrzewa, a foreign legal consultant at the law firm Hogan Lovells.

One party that may benefit from the introduction of the law is local brokers and asset managers. It may make it easier for them to invest freely in mainland companies without worrying about US sanctions, according to Tom Chan Pak-lam, chairman of the Institute of Securities Dealers of Hong Kong, an industry body.

For instance, many local brokers stopped serving US customers in 2014 after the introduction of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act in 2014, which instituted greater reporting requirements for overseas holdings by American citizens. They also do not have many US clients, as a result.

"After the anti-sanctions law is introduced, financial firms will need to choose how to comply with the new regime. For the local firms that do not have US exposure, they will simply follow the Hong Kong law and regulation," he said.

For their part, Hong Kong officials have tried to reassure the international business community in recent weeks, with Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah saying that the anti-sanctions law will be used sparingly and only in retaliation for punitive actions taken by foreign governments.

"We are sensitive to preserving Hong Kong's IFC [international financial centre] status," Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said. In his blog on Sunday, Chan said the city had a "constitutional obligation" to implement the law.

On August 10, Lam said the law would not be immediately implemented, but go through the local legislative process to allow it to be adapted to suit the city's circumstances, confirming an earlier Post report.

"It would be better for Hong Kong to introduce the anti-sanctions legislation locally, as the local version of the legislation can add in provisions that can address the Hong Kong-based US or other international financial firms' concerns and special needs," said lawmaker Christopher Cheung Wah-fung, who represents the financial services sector and is also CEO of Christfund Securities.

Without local legislation, Hong Kong has to follow the mainland Chinese version of the anti-sanctions law and that may not be suitable for Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong is an international financial centre with many US companies. They will face difficulties on how to follow both the US and mainland sanctions laws. We need to take care of their needs and concerns," Cheung said.

Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah said the anti-sanctions law would be used sparingly and only in retaliation to punitive actions by foreign governments. Photo: May Tse alt=Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah said the anti-sanctions law would be used sparingly and only in retaliation to punitive actions by foreign governments. Photo: May Tse

"I am very certain that there will be foreign forces, such as governments and media outlets, that will hype the issue up and use it as an excuse to weaken the city's status as a financial centre, or others' confidence in the city," Lam said.

The big question lingering for executives at global financial institutions and other international companies operating in Hong Kong is how much of the law is a signal to the US to back off, and how much of it is a signal that Beijing intends to crack down hard on companies that comply with American sanctions.

"The risk-reward, if you move too fast on multinational corporations or international financial services, is you could have blowback on China," said Julia Friedlander, deputy director of the Atlantic Council and a former senior policy adviser in the US Treasury Department's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.