China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curbs bite

FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo Zhoushan port
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China processed 11% less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020 as refiners slashed operations on weaker demand due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

Crude throughput last month was 51.81 million tonnes, equivalent to 12.61 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

This compared with 13.8 million bpd in March and 14.09 million bpd in April last year.

Processing volumes for the January-April period were down 3.8% on the year at 223.25 million tonnes, or 13.58 million bpd.

With tight lockdowns that first centred in the financial hub of Shanghai before spreading across the nation, China's demand for refined oil products has been falling, with gasoline and aviation fuel the worst hit.

To counter slowing fuel sales and bulging inventories, state refiner Sinopec began reducing operations since the second half of March to around 86% of capacity, down from 92.5% earlier in the year.

Independent plants, concentrated in the eastern province of Shandong, were operating at less than half their capacity last month with many running at their lowest levels since 2016.

"Demand was terrible and margins were so thin that plants ended up losing more money if processing more crude oil," said a trading manager with a Shandong-based refiner.

China's overall vehicle sales for April plunged almost 48% from a year earlier as COVID-19 lockdowns hit factories and showrooms. Sales in the first four months of 2022 dropped 12% from the same period a year earlier in the world's largest vehicle market.

The NBS data also showed 4% increase in crude oil production to 17 million tonnes last month, or 4.14 million bpd, as national oil giants followed Beijing's order to boost domestic supply security.

Production in the January-April period gained 4.3% compared with a year earlier.

Natural gas production grew 4.7% in April to 17.7 billion cubic meters and output year-to-date rose 6.2% versus the same period of 2021.

The high global gas prices, especially of spot liquefied natural gas, have driven consumers to use more of cheaper domestic supplies.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold up from three-month lows as U.S. bond yields weaken

    Gold edged up on Monday from a more than three-month trough hit in the previous session, as lower U.S. Treasury yields kept demand for zero-yield bullion afloat above the key psychological support level of around $1,800 per ounce. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.15 per ounce, as of 0227 GMT. "With $1,800 being such a big round number, it's natural for it to provide some level of support as some (traders) try to be brave and buy a dip, whilst others close out profitable shorts," City Index's senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.

  • When Will Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Breakeven?

    Betmakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • China Cuts Mortgage Rate, Eases Shanghai Lockdown to Lift Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityChina lowered the mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers and announced a phased reopening of shops in Shanghai, taking steps to bolster growth before f

  • Lithium Valley: A look at the major players near the Salton Sea seeking billions in funding

    Three companies are honing technologies to extract the valuable mineral from a huge underground reserve, while seeking permits and financing.

  • U.S, E.U will seek to head off subsidy race over chip production, official says

    The United States and European Union will announce a joint effort to avert a "subsidy race" as they scramble to boost production of scarce semiconductor chips, a senior Biden administration official said. The move will be unveiled at the second meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), taking place on Sunday and Monday in Paris. The TTC pledged at an inauguration conference last year in Pittsburgh to deepen transatlantic cooperation to strengthen chip supply chains, curb China's non-market trade practices, and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms.

  • Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News

    Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder George Pederson was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company. Shares of Herndon, Virginia-based ManTech have since jumped 11%.

  • China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

    China's daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the country's energy supply, but the volume dropped from a record high set in March. China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day. China is aiming at lifting daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and building a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

  • Oil Tumbles as Virus Lockdowns Across China Pummel Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for the first time in four sessions as a raft of Chinese data signaled virus lockdowns pummeled the nation’s economy last month.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWest Texas Inte

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Expansion Nears; Senate Set for Vote on Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityFinland and Sweden are set to deliver their formal applications at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels this week, with bloc members rallying around the move

  • Oil prices drop on profit-taking, supply fears linger

    Oil prices slipped on Monday, giving up earlier gains as investors took profits after a surge in the previous session, but global supply fears loomed with the European Union preparing to phase in a ban on imports from Russia. Brent crude futures were down 64 cents, or 0.6%, at $110.91 a barrel at 0137 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 60 cents, or 0.5%, to $109.89 a barrel. "Oil markets are expected to gain this week as a pending ban by the European Union on Russian oil will further tighten global supplies of crude and fuels," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly, Albemarle Lead Five Ways To Play A Stock Market Rally

    Eli Lilly and Albemarle lead five stocks that have shown resilience amid the sell-off and may be poised to lead the way forward.

  • Shiba Inu Is Down 85%, But Here's How It Could Recover

    Crypto-market leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is nursing a 37% loss since Jan. 1, and high-flying meme-token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is down 62% in the same period. Shiba Inu was the star of 2021, delivering a full-year gain of 43,800,000% -- in other words, it made millionaires out of investors who put in as little as $2.29 on Jan. 1, 2021, and sold on Dec. 31. Overall, Shiba Inu has lost 85% since hitting its all-time high of $0.000088.

  • Notre Dame TV analyst Drew Brees’ future in air

    Would you miss Brees on the Notre Dame broadcasts?

  • Time to Gauge 80-Day Inflation Shock Around the World: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityGroup of Seven finance chiefs are set to make their bigg

  • Ukraine war: Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

    World wheat prices have soared this year, pushing up the cost of everything from bread to noodles.

  • Canceled lease sales raise new questions for offshore drilling

    The cancellations of three offshore drilling lease sales this week has injected a degree of uncertainty into the future of offshore drilling. The canceled auctions mean there are no sales now scheduled and it’s unclear precisely when that will change. The Interior Department is working on a new leasing plan, but it has not said when that…

  • 8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think

    Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you...

  • Minjee Lee prevails in back-nine battle with Lexi Thompson at LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

    Minjee Lee got her breakthrough. Lexi Thompson will have to continue searching for hers.

  • Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman says he suffered stroke

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, the leading Democratic candidate in the race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, said on Sunday he had suffered a stroke but was on his "way to a full recovery." Fetterman, who will face U.S. Representative Conor Lamb and two other candidates in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat on Tuesday, said in a statement issued from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital that he suffered the stroke on Friday. Fetterman, 52, who eschews suits for hoodies, has surged in opinion polls ahead of the May 17 primary, shocking political observers who had predicted a close contest with Lamb.

  • Three-point struggles, Giannis' monster series have Twitter buzzing after Bucks' loss to Boston in Eastern Conference semifinals

    Milwaukee made just four of 30 shots from beyond the arc in Sunday's 109-81 loss that eliminated the Bucks from the playoffs. Twitter reacted.