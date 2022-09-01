China's August factory activity shrinks as orders weaken - Caixin PMI

Employees work at Jingjin filter press factory in Dezhou
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity contracted for the first time in three months in August amid weakening demand, while power shortages and fresh COVID-19 flare-ups disrupted production, a private sector survey showed on Thursday.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) slid to 49.5 in August from 50.4 in July, missing analysts' expectation for 50.2.

The unexpectedly weak reading echoed China's official PMI released on Wednesday, which was also below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

"The economy is still slowly recovering from a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 in the first half of the year. Yet, local flare-ups and the punishing heatwave have disrupted the trend and created new downward pressures, posing a threat to the recovery," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

While factory production expanded in August, gains were marginal, reflecting subdued demand due to the sluggish real estate sector, COVID-19 control restrictions and power rationing in southwestern regions due to extreme heat and drought.

Demand remained bleak, with sub-indexes of new orders and new export orders returning to contraction following two months of expansion.

Manufacturers cut jobs for the fifth straight month to reduce costs, adding to worries about the weak labour market which are weighing heavily on consumption and consumer confidence. They also cut back on purchases of materials due to fewer new orders.

One bright spot was a modest drop in input prices, ending 26 months of increases that have sharply squeezed profit margins.

China's economy narrowly escaped contraction last quarter due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns, and economists say its nascent recovery is in danger of fizzling out amid fresh virus flare-ups and a deep crisis in the property sector.

The country's cabinet last week rolled out a package of new economic stimulus measures, including billions of dollars worth of policy financing, to lift the faltering economy.

The central bank also cut three key lending rates in August in a bid to lower financing costs for companies and individuals.

But, as long as the country maintains its strict COVID policies, many analysts expect growth to remain subdued and have been cutting growth forecasts for this year and next.

The Caixin PMI is believed to focus on more export-oriented and small firms in coastal regions and is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in China.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Junk Bonds Just Chalked Up Their Best Month in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s embattled high-yield dollar bonds rallied in August to deliver their best returns in 10 years, after greater government support for the crisis-hit property sector sparked bets that the worst of a more than year-long rout could be over. Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks

  • S.Korea Aug factory activity shrinks by most in two years - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity shrank in August by the sharpest pace in two years, on weakening demand amid high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally-adjusted 47.6 in August from 49.8 in July, remaining below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction in factory activity for a second month and hitting the lowest since July 2020. "Firms often commented on concerns that the economy would continue to perform poorly amid weak demand and challenging global economic conditions," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely if ever discussing his children or relationships.

  • Lone Star disappointed in amount of award over dispute with South Korea

    U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds said it was disappointed in the amount an international tribunal ordered South Korea to pay as damages over its sale of Korea Exchange Bank, according to a statement received on Thursday. "We are disappointed in the amount of the award which fails to fully compensate Lone Star and its investors for losses," it said, without disclosing what it would do with the ruling by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. Lone Star had sought payment of $4.68 billion in a claim it filed in November 2012, of which the World Bank Group organisation ordered the South Korean government in a ruling received on Wednesday to pay $216.5 million plus interest.

  • ‘Demand continues to shrink due to higher rates and a weaker economic outlook’: Number of mortgage applications fall. But there’s still good news for buyers.

    The housing market continues to weaken as mortgage applications decrease 3.7% from a week earlier, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

  • Russia has reportedly fined Twitch almost $50,000 for refusing to take down a livestream

    Russian courts have fined numerous social media platforms in the last several months, including Meta, TikTok, Telegram, and Twitch.

  • Rogers Wins Shaw M&A Deadline Extension on $9.3 Billion of Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. succeeded in extending a deadline to buy back $9.33 billion of bonds, overcoming objections from some investors about terms of the deal.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysThe

  • Lula eyes gradual boost to Brazil welfare program, says aide

    Brazilian presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is looking to gradually boost the country's main welfare program, starting with an extra 18 billion reais ($3.47 billion) if he is elected in October and the budget allows, an aide told Reuters. Lula, who launched the iconic Bolsa Familia welfare program as president from 2003 to 2010, has given few details to back up his vows to expand the current system, rebranded Auxilio Brasil by his electoral rival, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro boosted Auxilio Brasil payments for the poorest Brazilians to 600 reais a month through the end of this year, from 400 reais previously.

  • Bank of Mexico not tied to following U.S. Fed rate hikes

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday said it is not wed to hiking interest rates in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve and will evaluate all available data to bring down inflation. There has been much market speculation on whether Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, will follow in lockstep with the Fed as it embarks on what has become the sharpest round of U.S. rate hikes since the 1980s. Banxico raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its latest monetary policy meeting in August, mirroring the Fed, as inflation in Latin America's second largest economy surged to an over two-decade high.

  • Air Force, Space Force may let in applicants who test positive for THC

    “We have to be realistic today,” Air Force recruiting boss Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas said.

  • Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

    Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric elephant near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago.

  • Central bankers worry that a new era of high inflation is beginning

    There are three reasons to believe that may be the case

  • Ukraine’s Air Force shows off anti-radar missiles in use for the first time

    Ukraine’s Air Force Command has demonstrated the use of U.S.-made AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile by a UAF MiG-29 fighter jet for the first time, in a video posted to their Facebook page on Aug. 30.

  • Battleship Texas arrives in Galveston for extensive renovations

    The iconic Battleship Texas moved from the San Jacinto Battle Ground Site in La Porte to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston starting Wednesday for extensive renovations to the ship's hull.

  • China’s Largest Developer Posts Record 96% Profit Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. said first-half earnings plunged 96%, the most since its 2007 listing in Hong Kong, as China’s property crisis engulfed the nation’s largest developer by sales. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSing

  • Serena Williams Addresses Retirement Comments After Winning US Open

    Serena Williams wins US Open three weeks after announcement she’s moving on from tennis.

  • People Are Sharing When They Knew They Needed To Leave Their Therapist, And It's Actually Really Enlightening

    "She needed therapy more than I did."View Entire Post ›

  • Video shows 'cloud-seeding' rocket narrowly missing pedestrians on busy sidewalk

    A tool utilized for weather manipulation nearly turned into an instrument of disaster Monday. In China's Sichuan province, a cloud-seeding rocket fell to the ground on a busy local walkway, just inches away from pedestrians. Footage captured by China Central Television (CCTV) showed shoppers walking along when the rocket, fitted with a parachute, dropped dangerously close to a group of people. Pedestrians ran in horror from a cloud-seeding rocket that touched down dangerously close to them in Yu

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend Fed sell-off into fourth day

    U.S. stocks tumbled in a turbulent session Wednesday as fears of combative Federal Reserve policy to rein in inflation continued to weigh on sentiment.

  • Meta exploring more paid features to make up for lost ad revenue: report

    Meta Platforms Inc. is looking into adding more paid features to its Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms in an effort to recoup lost advertising revenue, according to a new report.