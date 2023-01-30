China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March - source

World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Baidu plans to debut the application by initially embedding it into its main search services, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

ChatGPT's tech works by learning from vast amounts of data how to answer any prompt by a user in a human-like way, offering the information like a search engine would or prose like an aspiring novelist.

Microsoft Corp has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has looked at increasing, Reuters has reported. The company has also worked to add OpenAI's image-generation software to its Bing search engine in a new challenge to Alphabet Inc's Google.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Jyoti Narayan; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Recommended Stories

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin, the first and most popular cryptocurrency, is finite. What happens when it reaches its total maximum supply of 21 million bitcoins?

  • See how your iPhone tracks your whereabouts 24/7 – turn it off

    Your iPhone can track your location wherever you go using Google Maps, Apple Maps and many other GPS services. Your iPhone then gives suggestions based on that history

  • A Silver Lining in Intel's Miserable Earnings Report

    Few things went right for chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the fourth quarter. In the PC market, a dramatic tumble in demand that played out in the second half of 2022 transformed component shortages into gluts. Intel shipped PC central processing units (CPUs) at a rate that was about 10% below consumption throughout 2022, with that gap expanding in Q4 and expected to further widen in Q1 2023.

  • Intel Exits Another Non-Core Business

    Just a few years after making a splashy acquisition, Intel is getting out of the Ethernet switching business.

  • 'It's a failure for us': Migrants at the Southern US border are reportedly frustrated with the mobile app that's supposed to speed up asylum appointments

    Migrants are reportedly grappling with tech issues on the CBP mobile app and are struggling to secure an appointment, the AP reported.

  • Apple could limit WiFi 6E availability to iPhone 15 Pro models

    According to a leaked antenna design document, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will include WiFi 6E connectivity, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in January

    Given the fast-paced of the cryptocurrency market, it's essential to stay on top of the latest trends and news. One cryptocurrency that has recently gained traction is Aptos (CRYPTO: APT). Aptos is designed to provide a secure and reliable platform for digital asset trading and is supported by numerous exchanges.

  • Mac mini review (M2 Pro, 2023): Just call it a Mac mini Pro

    The M2 Pro-equipped Mac Mini is a powerhouse in a small-form factor disguise. The $1,299 model offers tremendous performance for creators who don’t want to shell out $1,999 for a Mac Studio. But beware of Apple’s exorbitant upgrade costs for RAM and storage.

  • At What Age Should a Kid Get a Phone? We Asked a Therapist, a Digital Safety Expert and Fellow Parents

    Most of us parents can’t survive a day without our smartphones (let’s be honest), so it’s no wonder our kids want what we've got. But the question of at what age should a kid get a phone is a bit complicated, which is why we asked a family therapist, a parenting expert, a digital safety expert and a handful of parents to weigh in. Read on—no mindless scrolling, please—for the consensus. (Spoiler: The correct decision has more to do with maturity and necessity than it does the age of your child.)

  • Marines fooled a DARPA robot by hiding in a cardboard box while giggling and pretending to be trees

    Former Pentagon policy analyst Paul Scharre wrote in his upcoming book that the Marines were training to defeat the AI system powering the robot.

  • These TVs, Soundbars, and Projectors Offer 'Crystal Clear' Viewing and Audio for Game Day, and They're on Sale

    Get them delivered in time and save up to 39 percent

  • Stripe eyes an exit, Dell bets on the cloud, and Shutterstock embraces generative AI

    The one-day summit on startups will include advice and takeaways from top experts, plus opportunities to meet fellow founders and share your own entrepreneurial experiences. On the subject of travel, it's not too early to start thinking about this year's TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which will take place in late September in San Francisco. Stripe eyes an exit: Mary Ann and Natasha write that fintech startup Stripe has set a 12-month deadline for itself to go public, either through a direct listing or by pursuing a transaction on the private market.

  • UCLA’s Jordan Chiles nearly perfect on vault, bars vs. No. 16 Oregon State

    UCLA student-athlete Jordan Chiles scores nearly perfect scores on vault (9.975) and bars (9.975) against No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Westwood. Follow Pac-12 women’s gymnastics this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s gymnastics to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • With Its $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT, Is Microsoft the Best AI Stock for 2023 and Beyond?

    It took just an afternoon for the market to forget about Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmation that it's investing $10 billion into ChatGPT creator and parent company OpenAI. Microsoft reported sputtering overall growth and weakening profit margins as cloud-spending increases decelerated and PC and laptop sales decline. Beneath the noise of quarterly financial reports, though, Microsoft's move on OpenAI is an offensive strike against other public cloud giants like Amazon with its AWS and Alphabet's Google Cloud.

  • US colleges are banning TikTok on campus. But this popular TikTok creator is using hot spots and a sprinter van equipped with Starlink to work around the ban and reach his millions of followers.

    Leon Ondiek (@leon.ond) told Insider it's a "small hurdle" but he is using various options to work around the wave of colleges banning TikTok.

  • The best James Bond gadgets

    With&nbsp;No Time To Die here, we have jumped back into classic&nbsp;James Bond movies&nbsp;by focusing on his best gadgets. It's an essential part of the James Bond screen experience – the cool, frequently lethal tech that helps Her Majesty's secret servant save the world. Bond may have used a standard issue geiger counter in Dr. No, but this black leather attaché case is the first true gadget of the franchise, establishing the trope of an everyday object loaded with lethal surprises.

  • Arizona State’s Emily White performs incredible 9.925 beam routine

    Arizona State student-athlete Emily White scores a 9.925 on beam on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Tempe. Follow Pac-12 women’s gymnastics this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s gymnastics to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • UCLA's Selena Harris stuns with 9.925 vault vs. No. 16 Oregon State

    UCLA student-athlete Selena Harris shines with a 9.925 score on vault against No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Westwood. Follow Pac-12 women’s gymnastics this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s gymnastics to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • How gay men justify their racism on Grindr

    Grindr allows for anonymity in a way that other dating apps do not. Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty ImagesOn gay dating apps like Grindr, many users have profiles that contain phrases like “I don’t date Black men,” or that claim they are “not attracted to Latinos.” Other times they’ll list races acceptable to them: “White/Asian/Latino only.” This language is so pervasive on the app that websites such as Douchebags of Grindr and hashtags like #grindrwhileblack can be used to find countless examples o

  • UCLA's Chae Campbell sticks spectacular vault vs. No. 16 Oregon State

    UCLA student-athlete Selena Harris scores a 9.925 on vault versus No. 16 Oregon State on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Westwood. Follow Pac-12 women’s gymnastics this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s gymnastics to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.