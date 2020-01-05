China's Belt And Road Is Not About Going Green

President Xi Jinping stated in 2019 that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) must be green and sustainable, but much of what Beijing is providing to the countries that form part of the BRI is just the opposite. The China Development Bank and China Export-Import Bank have financed power plants in thirty-eight countries since 2013, nearly half of which are fossil fuel-based. Most Chinese-financed, coal-fired power plants built overseas use low-efficiency, subcritical coal technology, which produces some of the highest emissions of any form of power generation, resulting in increased national emission levels. The story is even worse in countries where China has intensified its activities.

In Pakistan, for example, where Beijing has focused massive amounts of BRI spending through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China has financed so many coal-fired plants that the country’s power investments are more than twice as emissions-heavy as Pakistan’s electric grid was in 2012. And not only does much of the BRI pass through ecologically sensitive parts of the world, but nearly all of China’s non-fossil fuel power projects in the BRI were neither wind nor solar, but hydroelectric dams, which come with steep environmental costs to land, animals, and people.

America may not exactly be the best guardian of the world’s environment, but it is also not on a global crusade to build infrastructure that is inconsistent with its own environmental philosophy and standards. What Beijing is doing is keeping its development banks, commercial banks, construction firms, and engineering firms busy while exporting a lot of dirty technology in the process (and spreading “debt trap diplomacy“ around the world, with many of the countries it is exporting this dirty technology to being unable to actually pay for it).

