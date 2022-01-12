China's cabinet says it will promote transformation of digital economy

Illustration picture of the app for China's digital currency
·1 min read

(Reuters) - China's cabinet issued a plan on Wednesday for the development of the country's digital economy, aiming to increase this sector's share of national GDP by pushing technologies like 6G and big data centers.

The State Council set several targets for 2025, namely the increase of the digital economy's share of the national GDP from 7.8% in 2020 to 10% in 2025.

Other targets included accelerating the construction of big data centers and increasing the number of users of gigabit broadband, the fastest connection speed available, from 6.4 million in 2020 to 60 million in 2025.

The State Council also pointed out structural issues in China's digital economy that needed to be addressed.

"The development of China's digital economy also faces some problems and challenges: the lack of innovation capacity in key areas...data resources are huge, but the potential has not been fully released; the digital economy governance system needs to be further improved," according to the plan.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 8 top Chinese restaurants to visit in Singapore

    There are plenty of Chinese restaurant concepts to choose from in Singapore, ranging from fiery Sichuan and unique Fujian dishes to classic Cantonese and fine Chinese meals with a twist.

  • China Is Finding Fewer Reliable Sources of Coal. That Could Be Bad News for the Climate

    China is the world's largest producer, consumer and importer of the dirty fuel, and how it shifts its power grid away from coal will have a significant impact on the world's ability to tackle climate change

  • Voorhees doctor gets prison term for mail fraud

    Attorney: A Voorhees doctor is 'sincerely remorseful' for actions that took more than $500K from a former employer.

  • Why Indiana lawmakers want to close rape law 'loophole' — and why they may fail.

    House Bill 1079 would say that someone commits rape if there is a “lack of consent.” Similar measures since 2015 have failed to pass.

  • Fundraising surges in races for U.S. election oversight roles, report says

    Campaign donations are surging to candidates for U.S. election oversight roles, a report released on Wednesday found, in a sign of how former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud are raising the stakes in this year's November elections. Candidates for the previously low-profile secretary of state positions in swing states -- a role that holds substantial power in determining how votes are certified -- are smashing fundraising totals from previous recent election cycles, according to the report https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/financing-races-offices-oversee-elections-january-2022 by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. At least 10 Republicans running for secretary of state in five presidential battleground states have embraced Republican Trump's false claim that he lost a "rigged" election last year, according to a Reuters analysis https://www.reuters.com/world/us/backers-trumps-false-fraud-claims-seek-control-next-us-elections-2021-09-22.

  • Ethics complaint against Fayetteville police chief being heard in closed session

    The hearing is expected to continue in closed session tomorrow.

  • Egypt leader criticizes Europe’s handling of migrant crisis

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s leader on Tuesday criticized Europe’s handling of the migration crisis and its refusal to receive refugees arriving at its borders, saying his own country has taken in millions of people who left their home countries. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Egypt hosts at least 6 million people who fled conflict and poverty at home. For years, people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East have made dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, seeking safety and a better life in Western Europe.

  • ‘I've had enough': 3rd day of protests in case of Fayetteville man shot by off-duty deputy

    Protests continued for a third night calling for the arrest of a Cumberland County deputy who killed Jason Walker on Saturday in Fayetteville.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • Kazakhstan's detained former security chief has close ties with China

    Fortunes turned quickly for Karim Massimov. Kazakhstan's former intelligence chief was once seen as a contender to succeed the country's powerful founding president, Nursultan Nazarbayev. But during a week of deadly unrest that Kazakh authorities said was directed by foreign-trained terrorists, Massimov was sacked as head of the National Security Committee and a day later arrested on suspicion of treason on Thursday. Little is known about the circumstances under which he was detained - the Kazak

  • Tokyo, Osaka record most COVID-19 cases in 4 months as Omicron spreads

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan recorded a surge in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with infections reaching four-month highs in the major metropolitan areas of Tokyo and Osaka as the Omicron variant spreads. New cases totalled 2,198 in the capital of Tokyo, while the western prefecture of Osaka recorded 1,711, nearly tripling from the day before. COVID-19 cases across Japan will exceed 10,000 on Wednesday, according to a tally by broadcaster TBS.

  • The fight to oust Louis DeJoy and his ‘disastrous’ austerity plan

    Unions, elected officials and others call for Trump appointee’s exit amid delays in services, cuts and consolidation efforts A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker unloads packages from his truck, New York, April 2020. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters The US postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has drawn criticism over changes made to the US Postal Service since Donald Trump appointed him in May 2020, which have included delays in services, cuts and consolidation efforts, along with financial co

  • Philippines poll body to rule by next week on Marcos disqualification bids

    The Philippines' poll body will rule by Jan. 17 on a series of petitions seeking to disqualify from presidential elections the son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, a commissioner said on Tuesday. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the frontrunner for the May 9 election according to opinion polls, has faced at least eight complaints urging the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to bar him from running, mainly over a 1995 tax evasion conviction. Aides to Marcos, 64, have rejected the petitions as propaganda aimed at discrediting him.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

    The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States. The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham. Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online.

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water from Colorado

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan Monday to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize access to Colorado land along the South Platte River and build canals. Ricketts said Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado's plans for the river could reduce water flows into his state by as much as 90%, taking a potentially huge toll on Nebraska's agricultural and power industries and likely affecting water supplies in the state's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln.