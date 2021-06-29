China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

FILE PHOTO: China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc in Tianjin
·1 min read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative.

The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice.

Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities. The president and companies involved in those talks have denied any wrongdoing.

CanSino and its former Brazilian representative, Belcher Farmaceutica Ltda, did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment on the end of their relationship.

Brazil's Health Ministry signed a letter of intent on June 4 with Belcher to buy 60 million doses of CanSino's single-shot vaccine for delivery in the second half of this year, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The vaccine, branded Convidecia and developed by CanSino together with a research institute linked to the Chinese military, was priced at $17 per dose, the document said.

Anvisa said in a statement that its board voted unanimously late on Monday to cancel the emergency use request after receiving notice from CanSino via email that Belcher was no longer its authorized representative in Brazil.

CanSino has asked to replace its representative in Brazil and that representative would have to apply again for emergency use authorization, Anvisa added.

($1 = 4.9434 reais)

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Brad Haynes and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China pressure 'undermining Australian universities', report says

    Human Rights Watch says China pressure is undermining academic freedom at Australian universities.

  • Photos show China's most surreal tourist spot- a fake Instagram-worthy town full of pretend farmers and phony fishermen

    Some Weibo posters liken Xiapu County to a rural "heaven on earth." But angry reviewers say the area is known for its staged pictures.

  • Millions skipped church during pandemic. Will they return?

    With millions of people having stayed home from places of worship during the coronavirus pandemic, struggling congregations have one key question: How many of them will return? As the pandemic recedes in the United States and in-person services resume, worries of a deepening slide in attendance are universal. Smaller organizations with older congregations that struggled to adapt during the pandemic are in the greatest danger of a downward spiral from which they can’t recover, said the Rev. Gloria E. White-Hammond, lecturer at the Harvard Divinity School and co-pastor of a church in Boston.

  • United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order

    United Airlines was putting the finishing touches on Monday to an airplane order potentially worth $30 billion at list values for up to 270 narrowbody jets in a bid to secure a pandemic recovery at favorable prices, industry sources said. The order could include up to 200 Boeing 737 MAX and some 70 Airbus A321neo which competes with the top end of the MAX family for single-aisle trips needing most range. None of the parties commented ahead of an announcement expected at a United investor event on Tuesday.

  • S.Korea to secure more mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 booster shot

    South Korea plans to secure more mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 to use them as a booster shot next year for its entire population, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday. South Korea has already agreed to buy 106 million doses of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to cover full vaccination of its population of 52 million this year. The government is also hoping to achieve herd immunity earlier than its November target by inoculating at least 70% of its population with a minimum of one vaccine dose.

  • China Was Big Recipient of Foreign Direct Investment During the Pandemic, UN Report Says. Its Booming Economy Helped.

    Covid-19 caused a worldwide plunge in foreign direct investment in 2020, but China saw an increase thanks in part to its economy and efforts to liberalize investment in the country, a UN report says.

  • Exclusive: U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role

    The U.N. investigator on human rights in Iran has called for an independent inquiry into allegations of state-ordered executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 and the role played by President-elect Ebrahim Raisi as Tehran deputy prosecutor. Javaid Rehman, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, said that over the years his office has gathered testimonies and evidence. He said he was concerned at reports that some "mass graves" are being destroyed as part of a continuing cover-up.

  • Report: Chinese students in Australia threatened by Beijing

    China’s government and its supporters have monitored, harassed and intimidated pro-democracy Chinese students living in Australia, and Australian universities have failed to protect the students' academic freedoms, Human Rights Watch said in a report published Wednesday. The fear caused by the intimidation — which includes classmates reporting the students’ activities to Chinese officials — has intensified in recent years, according to the report. Terrified of reprisals against their families in China, many Chinese students and academics in Australia now censor their behavior, despite being thousands of kilometers (miles) from Beijing.

  • The vaccine most widely used in Africa and India isn’t part of Europe’s vaccine passport

    Millions of people are receiving the version of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, but right now it doesn't qualify for Europe's vaccine passport.

  • Ohio jumps into the name, image, and likeness legislation pool with Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order

    Do you agree with this move by DeWine?

  • Caroline Kennedy Writes About Jackie Kennedy's Iconic White House Restoration

    This exclusive excerpt is from Designing Camelot, a behind-the-scenes look at First Lady's landmark renovation.

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • Supreme Court defies critics with wave of unanimous decisions

    The opening term of the most conservative Supreme Court in a generation was supposed to bring an eruption of pent-up ideological rage. The rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, which solidified the court's 6-3 majority of Republican-appointees, raised hopes on the right and fears on left of an imminent blow to Obamacare, rollback of abortion rights and downgrade of LGBTQ equality in the name of religious freedom. "Many people expected that it would be a bunch of six to three decisions with Justice Barrett replacing the late Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg," said Jeffrey Rosen, constitutional law professor and president of the National Constitution Center.

  • How Biden's Impromptu Comments Upended a Political Win

    WASHINGTON — It was all going according to President Joe Biden’s tightrope plan to pass the most ambitious economic agenda in generations. Right until the moment that Biden, a politician with a history of rogue comments, veered off script. After weeks of closed-door negotiations, Biden strode to the cameras on the White House driveway on Thursday, flanked by an equal number of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, to proudly announce an overall infrastructure agreement totaling $1.2 trillion over

  • ‘Republicans are defunding the police’: Fox News anchor stumps congressman

    Chris Wallace quizzes Jim Banks of Indiana on Fox News SundayBiden: $350bn in bill opposed by GOP is for law enforcementUS politics – live coverage Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio last year. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AP The Fox News anchor Chris Wallace made headlines of his own on Sunday, by pointing out to a senior Republican that he and the rest of his party recently voted against $350bn in funding for law enforcement. “Can’t you make th

  • The European Union shows Hungary why it should exit

    Imagine a scenario in which the chief bureaucrat of the European Union proclaims that its fundamental values include promoting homosexuality and transgenderism to minors. This reads like poorly crafted, euroskeptic propaganda. Odd as it may sound, this exact situation transpired following the Hungarian Parliament's passage of a controversial new law.

  • Another Round of Fake Florida News

    Journalists have accused DeSantis of throttling the condo-collapse-emergency response.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses NSA of spying on him

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the Biden administration of "spying" on him in an attempt to take his show off the air.

  • Crackdown at Des Moines City Council meeting ends in arrest

    At least one person was arrested and multiple people were removed from DSM's City Council meeting last night, following multiple warnings about disruptions, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.Why it matters: While citizens aren't guaranteed an absolute right to speak at public meetings, it's considered to be an effective way for the public to communicate with elected officials. City leaders say uncivil or out-of-control meetings make it difficult for the government to function and for the voices of e

  • Outrage Won’t Save Our Damaged Democracy. Here’s What Will.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyAmerican democracy is at a moment of profound risk. The failure to address the threats to our system could lead the country to a point of no return on the road to autocracy. Finding a solution, fighting fiercely to defend the right of all Americans to choose their form of government, is essential. But, what if the most commonly prescribed solutions are unrealistic or unachievable right now?Outrage, no matter how justified, is not enough. The st