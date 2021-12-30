China's CanSino says it plans further vaccine deliveries to Mexico

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Ciudad Juarez
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics said on Thursday it will resume supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico next year, following a Reuters report that the Mexican government had cut its vaccine order after the company missed delivery targets.

"We are working closely with the Mexican authorities and will resume supplying our vaccines next year in compliance with the existing agreement," CanSino said in a statement, stressing its contract with Mexico remains valid.

CanSino added it had delivered over 14 million doses to Mexico in 2021. Most of the doses have been bottled in Mexico.

Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday Mexico slashed its vaccine order with CanSino by more than half after it became clear the company would not be able to deliver 35 million doses by September as planned.

The people said Mexico had informed CanSino in July it was reducing its order as it sought to ramp up deliveries from more readily available sources, amid a global scramble by poorer countries to secure more of the vaccines.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)

