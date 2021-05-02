China's carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea

FILE - In this April 23, 2019, file photo, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China says it is holding naval drills involving the battlegroup of the aircraft carrier Liaoning in waters near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Shandong aircraft carrier group has recently conducted routine annual exercises in the South China Sea, the People’s Liberation Army said Sunday, after Beijing criticized the U.S. for sending Navy ships into the strategic area.

The Chinese Defense Ministry last week urged the U.S. to restrain its front-line forces in the air and seas near China. U.S. reconnaissance aircraft and warships have become more active around China since President Biden took office, it said.

The South China Sea is particularly contentious because China's smaller neighbors also have competing claims to one of the world's busiest sea lanes, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. China has constructed several man-made islands in the disputed waters in what the U.S. says is a move to militarize the area.

Navy spokesperson Gao Xiucheng said in a statement that the exercises were completely legitimate and part of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as maintaining regional peace and stability.

“We hope the outside world will view it in an objective and rational way. In the future, the Chinese navy will continue to hold similar exercises as planned,” said Gao.

The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hulk from Ukraine and entirely refurbished.

Recommended Stories

  • The fight between U.S. and China likely to return: Analyst

    Ed Mills, Raymond James Washington Policy Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus and Alexis Christoforous&nbsp;to discuss Biden’s first 100 days.

  • Why Can’t the “Plus-Sized Boy Band” Taking China by Storm Just Be a Boy Band?

    We typically think of boy band members as being the embodiment of unattainable physical perfection; they’re generally young, handsome and in possession of impressive abs. But a new group in China called Produce Pandas is proudly defying that tradition, dubbing themselves “the first plus-sized boy band in China.” We’re all for more representation of all […] The post Why Can’t the “Plus-Sized Boy Band” Taking China by Storm Just Be a Boy Band? appeared first on InsideHook.

  • SpaceX has safely landed 4 astronauts in the ocean for NASA, completing the US's longest human spaceflight

    The astronauts of Crew-1 were on the International Space Station for six months. They just passed the torch to the next SpaceX mission.

  • India, Australia cleared to buy $4.3B in US military gear

    India wants more P-8s, and Australia wants more ground vehicles and Chinooks.

  • Turkey’s removal from F-35 program to cause hike in engine price

    By the end of the year, Turkey will no longer supply parts for the F-35's engine.

  • UPDATE 1-California Disneyland re-opens but you can't hug Mickey Mouse

    Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disney's original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year. Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, "The Happiest Place on Earth" was opened only to California residents and capacity was limited to 25% to allow for social distancing. "It was just really nice to be back around all the energy, and the cast members were so welcoming," said Lauren England, one of the first day visitors.

  • U.S. says China has fallen short on 'Phase 1' intellectual property commitments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has fallen short on its commitments to protect American intellectual property in the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade deal signed last year, the Biden administration's trade office said on Friday. The U.S. Trade Representative's "Special 301" report https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/reports/2021/2021%20Special%20301%20Report%20(final).pdf on intellectual property said that China had made amended its Patent Law, Copyright Law and Criminal Law last year and published several draft regulatory measures on IP. "However, these steps toward reform require effective implementation and fall short of the full range of fundamental changes needed to improve the IP landscape in China," USTR said.

  • Obama not spared as Biden administration subtly criticizes previous North Korea strategies

    The Biden administration has completed its review of North Korea policy, the White House announced Friday, and going forward they don't seem too keen on taking their cues from previous administrations, including former President Barack Obama's. "Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, referring to the nuclear negotiation strategies espoused by the Trump and Obama administration, respectively. The "goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, with the clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki added. Psaki said the U.S. will instead deploy a "calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy," hinting Biden could wind up meeting face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point, though not until after negotiators iron out some form of a deal. The details might sound vague, but a senior administration official broke it down for The Washington Post, saying that "if the Trump administration was everything for everything, Obama was nothing for nothing." Biden's plan, the official said, is "somewhere in the middle." Read more at ABC News and Reuters. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutGOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership vote

  • Geothermal technology has enormous potential to power the planet and Fervo wants to tap it

    Tapping the geothermal energy stored beneath the Earth's surface as a way to generate renewable power is one of the new visions for the future that's captured the attention of environmentalists and oil and gas engineers alike. At least that's what drew the former completion engineer (it's not what it sounds like) Tim Latimer to the industry and to launch Fervo Energy, the Houston-based geothermal tech developer that's picked up funding from none other than Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures (that fund... is so busy) and former eBay executive, Jeff Skoll's Capricorn Investment Group. With the new $28 million cash in hand, Fervo's planning on ramping up its projects, which Latimer said would "bring on hundreds of megawatts of power in the next few years."

  • Germany, France, Spain aim for fighter jet agreement next week

    Disagreements over intellectual property rights mean Germany, France and Spain have yet to agree the next steps for a joint fighter jet project, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Saturday after a deadline to find a solution ran out. Last week, the defence ministers of Germany and France set an end-April deadline to broker a deal over the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), Europe's largest defence project.

  • Australians returning from India face jail amid deadly Covid surge

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Australians returning home from India will be banned from entering the country from Monday and could face jail if they disobey. Government officials have said that it will be a criminal offence for Australian residents and citizens who have been in India to return home, including those who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return. The temporary emergency ruling, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home. The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers entering Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths. On Saturday, India saw another record daily rise in cases, making it the first country in the world to surpass the 400,000 mark. The new restrictions come into effect in Australia from May 3, and those who breach the ban risk civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement. "The government does not make these decisions lightly," Mr Hunt said. "However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level." The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech Will Start to Ship Smaller Packs of Its COVID-19 Vaccine, in an Effort to Reach More People

    The companies are making smaller packages available to accommodate places that vaccinate fewer people

  • NASA can’t let the Crew Dragon crew come home

    The first formal crewed mission to the International Space Station using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket was a historic achievement for both NASA and SpaceX. The four-astronaut roster that made the trip from Earth to the orbiting laboratory arrived on November 16th of 2020, which means that as it's the end of April 2021, it's time to come home and make room for the next ISS expedition to get underway. Unfortunately, despite a planned return on April 28th, the crew is still in space, and as of right now there is no official date for them to come back. The crew was first scheduled to depart the ISS on April 28th and once it became apparent that that date wouldn't work, the space agency opted for April 30th instead. That plan was canceled as well. So, what kind of incredible, all-powerful force could keep NASA from bringing its astronauts home? Mother Nature, of course! According to releases from NASA, the weather off of the coast of Florida where the recovery of the capsule was supposed to take place is not ideal. It's remained poor for several days, and pushing the departure date back by two days didn't allow enough time for the weather system to clear out and make way for sunny skies. The crew gets at least a few extra days in space, but it's still unclear exactly when they'll be coming home. NASA's latest announcement: NASA and SpaceX have decided to move Crew-1’s undocking and splashdown from Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, respectively, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida, which continue to predict wind speeds above the return criteria. Mission teams from NASA and SpaceX will meet again on Friday to further review opportunities for the safe return of Crew-1. Crew Dragon is in great health on the space station, and teams will continue to look for the optimal conditions for both splashdown and recovery. Because the next expedition crew has already arrived at the space station, the four-person crew that was supposed to leave days ago bumps the total number of current ISS inhabitants to 11. That's a pretty big number considering the typical operation crew is between six and eight, but the space station has plenty of resources for everyone, and a wealth of extra food, water, and breathable air to accommodate situations like this. We don't know for sure when the first Crew Dragon mission crew will be able to return, but it will be sooner rather than later. NASA is eager to continue its Commercial Crew Program success with additional SpaceX launches in the near future, so we should expect a regular Crew Dragon presence on the ISS.

  • Body of reigning Mrs. Dallas pageant queen was found in lake, medical examiner reports

    The body of Lashun Massey, 38, was identified Saturday.

  • Caitlyn Jenner says transgender girls shouldn't get to participate on girls' sports teams because it 'just isn't fair'

    "This is a question of fairness," said Caitlyn Jenner, who in 1976 won gold at the Olympics. Trans advocates say these bills are harmful and useless.

  • Aidy Bryant says a doctor suggested she get gastric bypass surgery after assuming she wanted to lose weight

    "There's an assumption that if you're fat, you've given up on yourself. And it's like, I exercise all the time," Aidy Bryant told The Washington Post.

  • NKorea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

    North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it. Last week, Biden, in his first address to Congress, called North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs “serious threats” to American and world security and said he’ll work with allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence. “His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century,” Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement.

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, actress Shailene Woodley arrive at Kentucky Derby

    Former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb was part of their crew.

  • 13 interesting things you never knew about 'Mean Girls'

    From shocking casting decisions and behind-the-scenes secrets to bizarre errors, here are some little-known facts about the iconic comedy.