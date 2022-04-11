China's CATL enacts 'closed loop management' at factory to fight COVID

FILE PHOTO: Sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology has implemented a so-called "closed-loop management" system at its main factory to keep production going as the country battles an Omicron wave of the coronavirus.

The southern Chinese city of Ningde, where CATL is headquartered, has tightened prevention and control efforts because of a spate of COVID-19 cases, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"For the moment, to ensure market supply to the best of our capabilities, we have adopted strict grid management measures for the orderly operation of Ningde production base," said CATL, the world's largest supplier of electric car batteries to automakers like Tesla.

A representative for the company added that they started the system on Saturday evening, and had made arrangements for key workers, who do not usually stay in dormitories within the factory's premises, to live there during this period.

China's "closed loop management" process is akin to a bubble-like arrangement, which workers sleep, live and work in isolation to prevent virus transmission. A similar system was used at the Winter Olympics in Beijing to seal event personnel off from the public.

General Motors' joint venture in Shanghai has maintained production through the city's lockdown by implementing such an arrangement at its factory, Reuters reported late last month.

China is battling an Omicron wave which has prompted it to lock down the financial hub of Shanghai as well as its northeastern manufacturing base of Changchun. Multiple localities have also tightened COVID control measures.

However, Tesla and Volkswagen's Shanghai joint venture with SAIC Motor has had to suspend operations as movement curbs on the city of 25 million have continued.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Singapore’s Coda Nears Funding at $2.5 Billion Value, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Singaporean firm Coda Payments Pte is nearing a deal to raise private funds at about a $2.5 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as C

  • ESG Managers Skewer ‘Ridiculous’ Idea of Embracing Arms Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a group of fund managers overseeing environmental, social and governance investments who worry their field is facing another blow to its credibility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as

  • European Union to Boost Natural Gas Cooperation With Egypt

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt and the European Union will enhance cooperation in energy, the Egyptian cabinet said after a meeting between Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Frans Timmermans, the EU’s climate chief, in Cairo.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyC

  • Sullivan: US ‘will not hesitate’ to expel Russian diplomats

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. would not hesitate to expel Russian diplomats if they are suspected of espionage, amid other countries removing the Russian officials. NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd noted during an interview with Sullivan that nearly 20 other countries had moved to expel Russian…

  • US voices concerns about violence in El Salvador, restrictions on journalists

    The State Department said on Sunday it was concerned about violence in El Salvador as well as recently passed legislation that criminalizes reporting on some gang activities. Last Tuesday, the El Salvador legislature passed measures criminalizing the reproduction or dissemination of messages from gangs, with media figures facing 10 to 15 years in prison if…

  • Twitter's top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board

    Musk, who calls himself a free-speech absolutist and has been critical of Twitter, disclosed a 9.1% stake on April 4 and said he plans to bring about significant improvements at the social media platform. But "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board", Agrawal said in a note on Twitter.

  • Boris Johnson promises armoured vehicles and more missiles in secret meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky

    Boris Johnson made a secret visit to Ukraine on Saturday to offer Volodymyr Zelensky a new aid package including armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles and praise the “invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people”.

  • Fauci says it’s up to individuals to determine COVID-19 risks at events

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on Sunday that it is up to individuals to determine their level of risk exposure to COVID-19 when deciding whether to hold or attend large functions amid a recent spike in cases in Washington, D.C. “I think the people who run functions, who run big dinners,…

  • China’s Covid Outbreak Worsens as New Shanghai Cases Top 26,000

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest documented outbreak continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people, weighing on a fragile economy and straining global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St down amid US interest rate fears

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Monday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might raise interest rates more aggressively to cool U.S. inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea all declined. Oil fell more than $2 per barrel amid concerns global economic growth might weaken.

  • Mother, 85, Recalls a Desperate Struggle to Save Her Daughter in Ukraine

    Lidiia, 85, shuffled through the Lviv train station in western Ukraine as a wave of faster-moving travelers rushed past. Bent over almost double from a spinal disorder, her eyes were on the floor as she tried to keep up with her son, a few steps ahead. But her mind, she said, was on the village she had fled and the daughter she could not save when a Russian bombardment destroyed her house. Before the war came, Lidiia had lived peacefully in the farming village of Dovhenke, near Izyum, with her 6

  • China's inflation tops forecasts as supply pressures worsen

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate and consumer prices rose faster than expected in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, persistent supply chain bottlenecks and production snags caused by local COVID flare-ups added to commodity cost pressures. The surge in raw materials costs is hobbling economies worldwide and in China has raised questions among some analysts about just how much its central bank will be able to ease monetary policy. China's producer price index (PPI) increased 8.3% year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

  • Watch Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray Hilariously Reenact Twilight Scene

    Olivia Rodrigio took a break from her Sour world tour to film a hilarious Twilight-inspired TikTok video with her friend Conan Gray.

  • China Food Security at Risk From Growing List of Farming Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese farmers in the country’s most important region for corn, soybeans and rice are facing a myriad of challenges as the spring planting season kicks off, endangering the nation’s ability to secure enough grains for this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Ru

  • China Yield Premium Over U.S. Vanishes With More Outflows Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade, paving the way for more capital outflows to follow the recent record exodus from the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhap

  • Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners for 3rd time since war began

    Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners for 3rd time since war began

  • Some fitness bros are still drinking a gallon of milk a day to bulk up. Here's what you need to know about the 'GOMAD' diet.

    The GOMAD diet, drinking a gallon of milk a day, a fad for years, is still popular today. We asked nutritionists the risks of consuming so much milk.

  • Column: For two years, I've tried to protect myself from COVID-19. Now I've tested positive

    I've felt safer, as coronavirus infections declined. Did I let my guard down too much?

  • Putin's former chief economic adviser says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas

    In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.