China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

CATL's logo seen at an exhibition
Reuters
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans this year to start mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based batteries, its chairman said.

M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. They will also be cheaper than nickel and cobalt-based batteries, Zeng Yuqun told an online investor briefing on Friday.

CATL made public in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery pack technology.

CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW and Ford, is the world's biggest battery maker accounting for more than a third of the sales of batteries for electric vehicles (EV) worldwide.

The company's dominance attracted attention from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said earlier this month he was both "pleased and concerned" over its rise.

Since last year, a number CATL's customers have complained about its market position with some opting for alternative suppliers or choosing to develop their own batteries, Reuters has reported.

Asked on Friday how these rival batteries could affect CATL's market share, Zeng said that he expected them to have more impact on second-tier and third-tier battery-makers and that CATL would remain the primary battery supplier.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Afroman sued by Ohio police for using raid footage in music video (cloned)

    Law enforcement claim rapper is profiting from unauthorised use of the footage

  • Morgan Wallen is the No. 1 artist in the US right now, even after famously using a racial slur. Here is a complete timeline of his biggest controversies.

    Morgan Wallen's latest album "One Thing at a Time" has topped the Billboard 200 album chart. In 2021, he was caught on video using a racial epithet.

  • Almost 700,000 cars facing daily charges after Ulez expansion

    Nearly 700,000 cars face daily Ulez charges when the scheme is expanded, RAC data show – hitting thousands more drivers than Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, had estimated.

  • StraightUp Resources Inc. Completes Acquisition of Quebec Lithium Project and Battery Recycling Technology Company

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2023) - Further to its news release dated March 13, 2023, StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its agreement to acquire a private company that has the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Opatica lithium project, located in the James Bay region of ...

  • U.S. employers should be careful in drafting severance pacts, labor board warns

    A recent U.S. labor board ruling limiting what employers can include in severance agreements is a reminder that companies must be careful not to ask workers to sign away their rights, the agency's top prosecutor said on Wednesday. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in a memo to agency staff said the February decision prohibits agreements that restrict workers' ability to file lawsuits or communicate with the board, unions and the media. The decision also applies retroactively, Abruzzo said, meaning agreements offered to workers before the NLRB decided last month's case could still be deemed illegal.

  • Body of missing radio host found in San Francisco Bay a month after disappearance

    Jeffrey ‘JV’ Vandergrift was first reported missing in February

  • As Manhattan DA Bragg Targets Trump, His Rivals Are Teaming Up

    (Bloomberg) -- As Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears poised to indict former President Donald Trump, some of the prosecutor’s most prominent New York critics have gathered under one roof.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of

  • Hungary Sees Deal Near to Help Unlock €28 Billion in EU Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary said it’s near an agreement with the European Union that would bring it a step closer toward accessing almost €28 billion ($30.5 billion) in funds frozen over concerns about the rule of law and fundamental rights. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embr

  • Asia Bank AT1s Also Have Swiss Wipeout Clause, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia-Pacific banks’ additional Tier 1 bonds contain the same clause used by the Swiss to write down the debt of Credit Suisse Group AG, roiling the global market. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace Chin

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Thailand's Chearavanont clan considers a Hong Kong family office, answering city's 'Wealth for Good' call to set up Asia hub to manage fortunes

    The Chearavanonts, whose members have dominated Thailand's billionaires list for decades, plan to set up an outfit in Hong Kong to invest the clan's fortunes, becoming one of the biggest names in the rarefied world of family offices to heed the city's ambition of becoming Asia's wealth management hub. Dhanin Chearavanont, the senior chairman and second-generation scion of the Charoen Pokphand Group, will fly in with his eldest son Soopakij - the CP Group's chairman - to join a Friday gala dinner

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Russia will become a 'Chinese resource colony' as the Xi Jinping-Vladimir Putin summit highlights economic dependence on Beijing

    "They will get gas from Power of Siberia. By the end of 2023, the yuan will be our main trade currency."

  • With stakes high, Brazil meat industry dominates Lula delegation to China

    With 69 of the nearly 250 executives traveling, meatpackers dominate a roster including wood pulp producers, a soy crushers group and executives from the mining, construction and financial services industry, according to a preliminary government list of the business delegations seen by Reuters. JBS SA, the world's largest meat company which sent about 26% of its global exports to China last year, will have around 10 representatives in the delegation, including three from the Batista family that controls the business. BRF SA, the world's biggest chicken exporter, aims to send five executives, including Chairman Marcos Molina, founder of Marfrig Global Foods SA, which holds a controlling stake in BRF.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate -CFO

    HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Hershey Co is looking to reduce "trace" amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals. Consumer Reports, a nonprofit consumer group, tested chocolate bars including those made by Hershey late last year and found that some of them contained possibly harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat more than one ounce per day.

  • Oil, gas industry comes out in support of new GOP energy bill, hits Biden for 'decimating' production

    Leaders of the U.S. oil and gas industry endorsed a new Republican energy bill as a "welcome answer" to Biden administration policies and recent Democrat-backed legislation.

  • Diesel Prices May Reflect Weakness in U.S. Economy

    A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

  • Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets

    The deal is worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices, Reuters previously reported, and notches a win for Boeing against European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL on the bestselling A320neo narrowbody jet. JAL President Yuji Akasaka told reporters the company intended to bring the new planes into its fleet from 2026. The range and fuel efficiency of the 737 MAX will reduce carbon emissions by 15% compared to the planes they are replacing, he said.