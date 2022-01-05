China's central bank set to step up cash injection before Lunar New Year holiday - CSJ

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank is set to "timely replenish" liquidity shortfalls before the Lunar New Year holiday, the state-owned China Securities Journal said on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will likely step up cash injections through open market operations into the banking system from the second half of the month to meet rising demand for cash from both companies and households ahead of the week-long holiday, which starts from Jan. 31 this year, the official newspaper reported.

"Many financial institutions believe it is certain that the central bank will maintain reasonably ample liquidity ... and the it is likely to use various policy tools including reverse repos and medium-term lending facility (MLF) to meet institutions' reasonable funding demand and to tide over the Lunar New Year holiday smoothly," the newspaper said.

Although markets have reached consensus on higher liquidity offerings towards the long holiday, many market participants and analysts remain divided on whether the central bank would cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months in December to prop up the slowing economy, although it remains wary of loosening conditions in the country's highly leveraged property market.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China can adjust legal framework for credit scoring if needed - PBOC

    China's central bank said it will adjust the legal framework around financial credit-scoring if needed, state media reported, an indication authorities may tweak guidelines for fintech firms on the amount and type of user data they can collect. In view of new concerns around the collection of credit data, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will conduct research into the industry and make policy adjustments where needed, Legal Daily reported on Tuesday. The PBOC on Saturday implemented new rules around what kinds of data can be collected for credit scoring and clarified what kind of businesses the rules would apply to.

  • China investment firm's shares slump after $6.6bn bailout

    The firm's former chairman Lai Xiaomin was executed last year after being found guilty of corruption.

  • Garuda’s Creditors Vie for Cash in $9.8 Billion Debt Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Creditors of PT Garuda Indonesia looking to recoup money in the airline’s $9.8 billion debt restructuring must submit their bids on Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockThe deadline of 5 p.m. Jakarta time

  • Asian markets struggle with inflation, rates back in focus

    Markets struggled in Asia on Wednesday following a tepid lead from Wall Street, with inflation and expected interest rate hikes returning to the key focus of concerns as Omicron fears fade for now.

  • Sony Unveils PlayStation VR2 Headset and New Immersive Horizon Game

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. announced an exclusive game for its next-generation virtual reality headset, dubbed PSVR2, charging up the platform’s appeal just as metaverse hype intensifies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockT

  • Impact of Elizabeth Holmes' guilty verdict on Silicon Valley

    Many in Silicon Valley may be feeling like they dodged a bullet after Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud. Anna Werner shares more.

  • Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries Will Form Big Data Platform in $25 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. plans to build a new big data platform in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. The move could position Palantir to boost its growing commercial business outside the U.S. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tec

  • Asian markets fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

    Asian benchmarks slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street.

  • China Mobile surges in Shanghai debut after US delisting

    China Mobile shares soared more than nine percent on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York amid tensions between Beijing and Washington.

  • Sony gives first details on next-gen PSVR2 headset for PS5

    The original PSVR was a competent, relatively affordable, easy to use device but fairly limited in terms of hardware: resolution, field of view and such. The PSVR2 was confirmed by Sony to have 4K HDR imagery, though it's unclear if that's total, per-eye, or some other metric.

  • Ex-CDC chief: COVID-19 surge will make it 'challenging' for schools to stay open

    A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday said a recent surge in coronavirus cases will make it difficult for schools to stay open for in-person instruction in the coming weeks."I think it's going to make it challenging for many schools to stay open," Richard Besser, the former director of the CDC and now the president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said in an appearance on NBC's "Today.""A lot of...

  • Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

    Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8%, while Japan's Nikkei was little changed. U.S. stock futures also slipped with S&P 500 e-minis down 0.25% and Nasdaq e-minis losing 0.4%.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as Tencent Sale Spooks Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tech stocks fell once again Wednesday as firms backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. came under pressure after it pared investment in the sector for a second time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture Shock

  • China: Xi'an residents in lockdown trade goods for food amid shortage

    Supplies are low in lockdown, and some have resorted to bartering phones and gadgets for food.

  • Elizabeth Holmes found guilty on 4 counts of defrauding Theranos investors

    A federal jury convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on 3 counts of criminal wire fraud and 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud Monday, unanimously finding the one time Silicon Valley biotech CEO guilty of illegally fleecing investors out of millions of dollars through her startup blood diagnostics company, Theranos. The jury deadlocked on three counts of wire fraud, Theranos.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • AMD Acquires Xilinx, Intensifies Competition with Peers

    Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) acquisition of Xilinx is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022