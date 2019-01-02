China's Chang-e'4 mission aims to land on Moon's far side

A Chinese spacecraft is attempting to make the first ever landing on the far side of the Moon on Thursday, in a milestone for space exploration.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) is preparing to land the robotic spacecraft in the South Pole-Aitken basin, the largest, oldest and deepest crater on the moon's surface.

The probe, the Chang'e-4, entered a planned orbit on Sunday "to prepare for the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon", Xinhua news agency said, citing the CNSA.

The CNSA has not given the exact time of the attempt to touch down on the unexplored lunar surface, but reports in China's state-run media suggest Chang'e-4 could begin descending early on Thursday morning.

Targeting the far side, or the "dark side" of the Moon is riskier and more complex than previous ventures, including Chang'e-3's mission to the Moon in 2013, since direct communication with the spacecraft is not possible and the terrain is rugged.

The Moon is tidally locked to Earth, rotating at the same rate that it orbits our planet, so the far side - or the "dark side" - is never visible from Earth. Previous spacecraft have photographed the far side of the moon, but none has ever landed on it.

The Chang'e-4 is attempting to land in the Von Kármán crater, a flatter region located within the South Pole-Aitken Basin, which is over 2,500km in diameter, and thought to have been formed by a giant collision early in the Moon's history.

The spacecraft, which includes a lander and rover, is carrying a set of instruments aiming to take detailed measurements of the crater's terrain and mineral composition as well as conducting a biological experiment.

If successful, Chang'e-4 will pave the way for China to deliver samples of lunar rock and dust to Earth.

The venture is an important step in China's ambitions to overtake the US and Russia as a world leader in space exploration, which include plans to put a person on the Moon and sending a mission to Mars by 2025.

"This daring mission will land nearly 50 years on from the historic Apollo landings and will be followed in late 2019 by a Chinese sample return mission," Andrew Coates, professor of physics at UCL's Mullard Space Science Laboratory in Surrey, told the BBC. Prof Coates added that the information gleaned from the mission "will be hugely valuable in understanding the formation of the Moon".

Scientists also believe the far side of the Moon is a good place to perform radio astronomy. The Chang'e-4's spacecraft is carrying an instrument that will test the "electromagnetic cleanliness" of the location to assess the possibility of eventually placing a telescope there.

The lander will communicate with Earth via a relay satellite named Quqiao, which China launched into space in May and is in orbit on the other side of the Moon.

The Chang'e-4 mission is part of a larger Chinese programme of lunar exploration, with two return missions planned to deliver lunar rock and soil to Earth for research.