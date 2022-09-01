Chengdu locks down 21.2 million people as Chinese cities battle COVID

People wearing face masks walk on Jinli Ancient Street in Chengdu
·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -One of China's biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents as it launched four days of citywide COVID-19 testing, as some of country's most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks.

All residents in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, were ordered to stay largely at home from 6 p.m. on Thursday, with households allowed to send one person per day to shop for necessities, the city government said in a statement.

Chengdu is the largest city to be locked down since Shanghai was shut for two months earlier this year. It remained unclear whether the lockdown will be lifted after the mass testing scheme is carried out through to Sunday.

Other major cities including Shenzhen in the south and Dalian in the northeast have also stepped up COVID restrictions this week, ranging from work-from-home requirements to the closure of entertainment businesses in some big districts.

The moves curtail the activities of tens of millions of people, intensifying the challenges for China to minimise the economic impact of a "dynamic-zero" COVID policy that has kept China's borders mostly shut to international visitors and make it a outlier as other countries try to live with the coronavirus.

Most of the curbs are intended to last for a few days for now, although two provincial cities in northern China have extended curbs slightly beyond initial promises.

Non-essential sector employees in Chengdu were asked to work from home, and residents were urged not to leave the city unless needed. Residents who must leave their residential compounds for hospital visits or other special needs must obtain approval from neighbourhood staffers.

Industrial firms engaged in important manufacturing and able to manage on closed campuses were exempted from work-from-home requirements.

Flights to and from Chengdu were dramatically cut back, according to Flight Master data. At 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Thursday, it showed 398 flights were cancelled at Shuangliu Airport in Chengdu, with a cancellation rate of 62%. At Chengdu's Tianfu Airport, 79%, or 725 flights, were cancelled.

In Shenzhen, a bustling tech and transport hub bordering Hong Kong, the city's most populous district, Baoan, on Thursday suspended large events and indoor entertainment for three days and ordered stricter checks of people's digital health credentials when they enter residential compounds.

Including Baoan, at least half of Shenzhen's ten districts, home to over 13 million people, have ordered blanket closures of entertainment venues and halted or reduced restaurant dining for a few days, with curbs in two districts expected to be lifted by the end of Thursday.

Data on Thursday showed that Chinese factory activity contracted for the first time in three months in August amid weakening demand, while power shortages and fresh COVID-19 flare-ups disrupted production.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Liz Lee, Ryan Woo, Sophie Yu, David Kirton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall

    The Biden administration hopes to make getting a COVID-19 booster as routine as going in for the yearly flu shot. White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this latest round of shots will offer protection during the busy cold and flu season, with the hope of transitioning people to get the vaccine yearly. Typically, at least half of U.S. adults get a flu shot.

  • US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

    The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge — and help tamp down the BA.5 omicron relative that continues to spread widely.

  • Has the Crypto-crash Really Burst the High-end Watch Bubble?

    Prices of certain models may have come tumbling down, but experts say the secondary market still has golden days ahead.

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • China Is Leading the World on Manufacturing, But the Race Isn’t Over

    America is a manufacturing powerhouse, holding commanding positions in industries ranging from paper products to pharmaceuticals. The bad news is that China’s manufacturing might continue to expand and exceed America’s in a number of key sectors like electrical equipment, chemicals and computers. Recent figures from the United Nations’ “International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics” make that conclusion unmistakable.

  • Gas and electricity prices are soaring so high in Europe that policymakers want to artificially sever their link

    "Skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing, for different reasons, the limitations of our current electricity market design."

  • U.S. Companies Are Getting More Downbeat About the Chinese Market

    Only 20% of respondents in a survey expressed optimism about their prospects over five years, down from nearly 90% a decade ago.

  • As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy

    Natural gas a few years ago was so unwanted that U.S. shale oil producers sold it at cost just to pump more oil. U.S. benchmark natural gas prices in late August topped $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), a level not seen since 2008, and the boom-bust cycles from North American demand appear to have been broken amid surging exports. The U.S. fuel has become key to Western Europe cutting its reliance on Russian gas.

  • Making EVs without China's supply chain is hard, but not impossible – 3 supply chain experts outline a strategy

    Two electrifying moves in recent weeks have the potential to ignite electric vehicle demand in the United States. First, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, expanding federal tax rebates for EV purchases. Then California approved rules to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The Inflation Reduction Act extends the Obama-era EV tax credit of up to US$7,500. But it includes some high hurdles. Its country-of-origin rules require that EVs – and an increasing percentage of thei

  • Russia just exported the most oil in any August on record, with Greek tankers handling most of the cargoes

    "Russia is exporting more crude than ever," the Institute for International Finance said, adding that Greek-owned tankers were doing much of the work.

  • EU Power Market Not Working Thanks to Putin, Von Der Leyen Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s power price-setting system is no longer functioning properly and requires changes after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned energy into a weapon, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressurePowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morg

  • Toyota to add 350 jobs, spend an extra $2.5B on EV battery plant at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

    Toyota more than doubling its investment in planned North Carolina battery plant, due to start production in 2025, as electrification demand booms. And a second phase is still under consideration.

  • US chip makers hit by new China export rule

    Nvidia says two of its top computer chips were affected by a "new license requirement" for exporting to China.

  • Oil prices drop over 5% on economic worries as supply concerns ease

    Oil futures drop by more than 5% on Tuesday, with worries over the economic outlook and energy demand, along with news reports that help to ease concerns over tight supplies, sending prices to their lowest finish in more than a week.

  • German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 years

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Making EVs without China’s supply chain is hard, but not impossible—3 supply chain experts outline a strategy

    The immediate challenge is to produce batteries in the U.S., but the longer challenge will be to secure supplies of critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt

  • Europe's Energy Crisis Is Going to Get Worse. The World Will Bear the Cost

    As prices rise and Russia threatens to cut off gas supplies, the Europe's energy crisis threatens to spiral out of control this winter

  • Is Now the Time to Start Investing in Speculative Altcoins?

    In the early days of crypto, altcoin was a catch-all term to describe any crypto that wasn't Bitcoin. Subsequently, though, there has been a much-more nuanced understanding about the different types of altcoins available to investors, ranging from stablecoins to staking coins. In 2022, we've already seen the potential of altcoins to lead a market higher, irrespective of what Bitcoin might be doing.

  • China Lithium Giants Notch Earnings Records on Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest lithium miners are enjoying a bumper earnings season just as the price of the battery metal approaches record highs amid a supply crunch.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosExxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian ExitTianqi Lithium Corp.’s first-half net income skyrocketed by almos

  • China's largest banks show wounds from property sector crisis

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five of China's largest banks showed wounds from the ongoing property sector crisis, with bad debts linked to real estate surging in the first half of the year, even as they posted modest profits against the backdrop of an economic slowdown. The first-half results come after the world's second-largest economy narrowly avoided contracting in the second quarter as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns and the slumping property sector badly damaged consumer and business confidence. China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) and Bank of China Ltd (BoC) reported a 68% and 20% increase in bad real estate debt in the first half of this year on Tuesday in exchange filings.