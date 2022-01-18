China's claim of a Beijing man getting infected with Omicron through Canadian mail is 'extraordinary,' Canada's health minister says

Matthew Loh
·2 min read
A health worker in Beijing administers a swab test to a citizen
China has struggled with its COVID-zero policy in recent months, as fresh outbreaks emerge across the nation and Omicron cases surface in its biggest cities.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

  • Canada's health minister called a claim that Omicron could be spread through mail "extraordinary."

  • China said a Beijing man was infected with Omicron after he handled a document sent from Canada.

  • The country is now disinfecting international packages and told citizens to order less overseas mail.

On Monday, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos responded to an allegation from China that the Omicron variant could have been passed to a Beijing man via mail from Canada, calling it an "extraordinary view."

Earlier that day, the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said a man had been infected with Omicron after handling a 22-page document sent from Canada. Beijing's CDC added that the "possibility of contracting the virus through foreign items cannot be ruled out." The document, officials said, was sent on January 7 and received on January 11.

Duclos stopped short of denying the claim, saying he would first hear the advice of experts in Canada's public health agency.

"I find this to be an extraordinary view," he told reporters when asked about Beijing's investigation into the mailed package. "But again, I am not an expert doctor or a biologist, and I will ask the right people to provide, to produce the right advice."

China's strict Covid-zero policy has been strained in recent months as it battles fresh outbreaks coupled with locally-transmitted Omicron cases in its biggest cities, and Xi Jinping's administration is taking no chances ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Authorities have instructed Chinese people to handle international mail outdoors and with gloves and order fewer overseas packages.

China Post also told its workers to disinfect international packages and mandated that they get booster shots for COVID-19, AFP reported.

The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have long said that the risk of being infected with COVID-19 through once-contaminated surfaces like glass, stainless steel, wood, cloth, and plastic is low after several days.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China media say foreign parcels suspected in new infections

    Chinese state media report parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere. Globally, health experts have stressed the virus mainly spreads through respiratory droplets when infected people breathe, speak, cough and sneeze. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists as making the link between the latest infections and packages from abroad.

  • China media says omicron variant may have spread from foreign packages

    The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists as making the link between the latest infections and packages from abroad

  • Births in China drop for fifth-straight year

    China announced on Monday that its birth rate has decreased for the fifth year in a row.China's National Bureau of Statistics reported that 10.6 million babies were born last year, marking a 12 percent decrease from 2020. Overall, the population stood at 1.413 billion, up 480,000 from the past year, according to NBC News. For China, which is currently the world's most populous country, the declining birth rate could have a significant impact on...

  • Autocracies outdo democracies on public trust - survey

    Public trust in governments running the world's democracies has fallen to new lows over their handling of the pandemic and amid a widespread sense of economic pessimism, a global survey has found. The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for two decades has polled thousands of people on trust in their governments, media, business and NGOs, conversely showed rising scores in several autocratic states, notably China. "We really have a collapse of trust in democracies," said Richard Edelman, whose Edelman communications group published the survey of over 36,000 respondents in 28 countries interviewed between Nov. 1-24 of last year.

  • Pfizer Announces Fresh Investment to Tackle Covid in France

    Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla has announced a fresh Investment to tackle Covid in France. Pfizer (ticker: PFE) is setting up a partnership with French company Novasep to develop an anti-Covid pill treatment, Bourla said in the BFM TV interview. Separately, he told French newspaper Le Figaro on Monday that he believes there will be a “return to normal life” sometime in the spring as a result of Covid tests, vaccines and new treatments such as the U.S. drugmakers’ Paxlovoid pill.

  • 'Biden' blames Spider-Man for political setbacks in SNL cold open

    'Biden' blames Spider-Man for political setbacks in SNL cold open

  • China tells citizens to avoid mail from abroad and open packages with gloves, claiming that Omicron is spreading through foreign post

    Experts say the coronavirus is unlikely to spread by mail as it does not last long on surfaces. But China said an Omicron case may have come this way.

  • Scrap Covid restrictions and trust Scottish public, Nicola Sturgeon told

    Nicola Sturgeon must abolish all Covid restrictions except face masks next month, the Scottish Tory leader said as he urged her to trust the public.

  • Hong Kong fund to sell Japan, South Korea Burger King business in deal over $1bln - source

    Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners is this week launching the sale of its Burger King fast-food businesses in South Korea and Japan, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Hong Kong-based Affinity has appointed Goldman Sachs to run the sale, which is targeting both private equity investors and strategic buyers, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Affinity bought full control of Burger King South Korea in 2016 for about $170 million and a year later acquired the American fast-food brand's Japan franchise.

  • Tianjin reports fewer COVID-19 cases; curbs affect some Boeing employees

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese city of Tianjin reported fewer COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after quickly taking measures to curb the highly transmissable Omicron variant, steps that have also affected the local operations of foreign firms such as Boeing. Tianjin, a key port in northern China, reported 18 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Monday, the National Health Commission (NHC) data showed on Tuesday. NHC official He Qinghua said on Saturday the risk of the Tianjin outbreak spreading to other areas was gradually declining, as new cases in the past three days were mainly in people who had been quarantined.

  • China's Xi Jinping defends 'common prosperity' crackdowns

    The Chinese leader made the comments during an address to the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

  • Panama City woman who has spent $24K helping stray cats gets nationwide aid after sharing story

    Molly Grady has received support from all over the country after going public with Panama City nonprofit that helps feral and sick cats.

  • The AP Interview: Exiled artist Ai Weiwei on Beijing Games

    Ai Weiwei is one of China's most famous artists, and many regard him as one of the world's greatest living ones. Working with the Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, he helped design the Bird's Nest Stadium, the centerpiece of Beijing's 2008 Summer Olympics. The stadium in northern Beijing, instantly recognizable for its weave of curving steel beams, will also host the opening ceremony for Beijing's Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.

  • COVID infections: Florida is 11th on list where virus spreads fastest, reports 408,841 cases in a week

    Statistics show at least 75.5% of Floridians are at least partially vaccinated. 62,504 Floridians have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began

  • Pandemic hasn't slowed China's love for US lobster

    China is showing no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country's middle class. The lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese New Year, which is Feb. 1 this year.

  • Exclusive-French power policy shift has left EDF in shock, CEO says

    PARIS (Reuters) -The CEO of EDF on Monday broke with the convention that bosses of French state companies don't criticise the government to express "real shock" and indignation after the utility was told to sell more power to rivals at below-market prices. In a memo to managers seen by Reuters, Jean-Bernard Levy said he had tried to persuade ministers to adopt a different course, and was now looking at steps to defend EDF's interests. Shares in the firm slumped as much as 25% on Friday after the government of President Emmanuel Macron - facing a re-election battle in three months and keen to head off public anger over rising power bills - ordered the utility to sell more cheap nuclear power to rivals.

  • CDC says lizards behind salmonella infections: 'Don’t kiss or snuggle your bearded dragon'

    The popular pet lizard has been linked to 44 salmonella infections and 15 hospitalizations in 25 states.

  • This video corresponds with footage of China launching a rocket -- not an 'artificial sun'

    A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times on social media platforms in January 2022 alongside a claim it shows China launching an “artificial sun”. The video circulated online after Chinese state media reported that China had tested a nuclear fusion reactor, setting a new world record for sustained high temperatures. But the video has been shared in a false context: it corresponds with footage of a Chinese rocket launch in December 2021.The video was published in a Facebook post here on

  • The Cowboys tripped over a referee and missed out on a chance at a game-winning Hail Mary in playoff loss

    The Cowboys looked like they would get a shot at one final play to win the game. Instead, a referee fumbled through the line, and the clock ran out.

  • Rita Wilson Spilled a Major “Secret” on Instagram About '1883' After Tom Hanks' Cameo

    Actor Tom Hanks appeared as a guest star in the new Paramount+ series '1883,' a prequel of 'Yellowstone.' His wife, Rita Wilson, will also be in the show.