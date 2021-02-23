China's Clover raises $230 million, plans vaccines for COVID-19 variants

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" in this illustration

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a developer of coronavirus vaccines, has raised $230 million from investors, including Singapore's state investment firm Temasek Holdings, it said on Tuesday, as it develops vaccines for variants.

Clover, which has been developing a vaccine using an immune response-boosting ingredient made by U.S.-based Dynavax Technologies Corp, plans to start mid- to late-stage clinical trials in the first half of 2021.

In a statement, it said the proceeds of the fund-raising would be used to develop vaccines targeting the virus and other diseases, as well as cancer therapies.

"We are working on broadly protective coronavirus vaccine approaches for variant strains of interest," a spokeswoman said, without identifying the specific strains of SARS-CoV-2 to be targeted by the firm's new candidates.

The latest round of fund-raising, co-led by Temasek and GL Ventures, an affiliate of Asia-focused private equity Hillhouse Capital, brings Clover's total capital raised in the last 12 months to more than $400 million.

Clover said it had also started production planning for potentially hundreds of millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

Its global trial is backed by non-profit group the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandes)

Recommended Stories

  • Genting Malaysia invests over $800 million in theme park, plans second-quarter launch

    Genting Malaysia Bhd has invested more than $800 million in a new theme park targeted for opening in the second quarter of this year, the casino operator said on Tuesday. The hospitality and leisure group said it was "putting the finishing touches" to the outdoor theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, which will incorporate 20th Century Studios brands and intellectual properties among its rides and attractions. The park is located some 6,000 feet above sea level at Genting Highlands.

  • Things to Know: US COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000

    — The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has topped 500,000. — President Joe Biden is targeting federal pandemic assistance to those firms with fewer than 20 employees, the nation’s smallest businesses and ventures owned by women and people of color. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied nine transmission clusters in elementary schools in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, and in only one was a student clearly the first documented case.

  • 'Extraordinary' Muriel firing Atalanta before Real Madrid clash

    Luis Muriel has moved beyond his 'super-sub' role with a rich vein of form to boost Atalanta's hopes against Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie in Bergamo on Wednesday.

  • FDA: Modified vaccines for COVID variants would not require large clinical trials

    Developers for COVID-19 therapeutics, vaccines and testing do not need to conduct large and lengthy clinical trials to address new coronavirus variants, new guidance from the Food and Drug Administration said Monday. Why it matters: Mutated versions of the coronavirus threaten to prolong the pandemic, possibly for years to come — especially if current treatments are rendered less effective. The FDA's updated recommendations could greatly accelerate the emergency authorization process to address these concerns.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: The vaccines authorized by the FDA — produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — have still been found to be effective against the new variants, but both companies have announced plans to modify their vaccines to better protect against mutations.Any adjustments developers make for new variants would need small trials, like those required for annual flu vaccines.The agency has identified a few coronavirus tests that are known to be impacted by emerging viral mutations, "though at this time the impact does not appear to be significant," according to the guidance.Between the lines: The new guidance recommends that developers consider the potential impact of viral mutations during phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials, and it asks these companies to continuously monitor genomic databases.The agency has "already been communicating with individual medical product sponsors to provide information and scientific advice as they evaluate the impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on their products," the guidance says. What they're saying: "By issuing these guidances, we want the American public to know that we are using every tool in our toolbox to fight this pandemic, including pivoting as the virus adapts," Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA, tweeted on Monday. "We need to arm health care providers with the best available diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to fight this virus. We remain committed to getting these life-saving products to the frontlines."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Clover Health Deadline Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Clover Health To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clover Health Investments, Corp. ("Clover Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CLOV) and reminds investors of the April 6, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in ...

  • Julius 'Dr. J' Erving appears in new COVID-19 vaccine PSA for NBA

    Dr. J's new coronavirus PSA debuted on Monday, his 71st birthday.

  • Damage to United Boeing 777 engine consistent with metal fatigue: NTSB

    Damage to a fan blade on an engine that failed on a United Airlines Boeing 777 flight is consistent with metal fatigue, based on a preliminary assessment, the chairman of the U.S. air accident investigator said on Monday. The Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine failed on Saturday with a "loud bang" four minutes after takeoff from Denver, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt told reporters following an initial analysis of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. He said it remained unclear whether the incident is consistent with an engine failure on a different Hawaii-bound United flight in February 2018 that was attributed to a fatigue fracture in a fan blade.

  • Should You Follow Buffett Into Energy Stocks?

    Buffett has lately been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his tech and banking holdings, and he's not the only billionaire making big moves in energy in 2021

  • Sanofi to help second rival produce COVID-19 vaccines

    French drug maker Sanofi, battling development delays with its own vaccine candidates against COVID-19, is turning over more of its vaccine production facilities to industrial competitors, teaming up with Johnson & Johnson to produce millions of doses of its rival coronavirus vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is the second rival to have struck a deal with Sanofi to use its facilities, an unusual collaboration for the competitive industry now facing intense pressure from governments to speed up the production of vaccines against the devastating global pandemic. Sanofi's CEO, Paul Hudson, said the agreement announced by the company on Monday demonstrates its “commitment to the collective effort to ending this crisis as quickly as possible.”

  • Here's What We Like About Pact Group Holdings' (ASX:PGH) Upcoming Dividend

    Pact Group Holdings Ltd ( ASX:PGH ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. If you purchase the stock on or...

  • Wall Street Is Inflation-Proofing Its Debt-Market Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- From money managers at BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, to analysts at Goldman Sachs, to the credit shops run by Blackstone and KKR, a new economic reality is prompting Wall Street’s most powerful forces to adjust their investment strategies.The rise in inflation set to accompany the post-pandemic economic boom is threatening to reverse the four-decade decline in U.S. interest rates, sparking a rush to protect the value of trillions of dollars of debt-market investments.The first signs of this shift have already emerged: These firms and others are moving money into loans and notes that offer floating interest rates. Unlike the fixed payments on most conventional bonds, those on floating-rate debt go up as benchmark rates do, helping preserve their value.“We’ve had a long 35 to 40 years of rate decline that has been a big support behind fixed-income investing, a big support behind equity multiples expanding, and so for those of us that live and breathe investing, it’s been a wind at our back for a long time,” said Dwight Scott, global head of credit at Blackstone, which manages $145 billion of corporate debt. “I don’t think we have the wind at our back anymore, but we don’t have the wind in our face yet. This is what the conversation on inflation is really about.”To be clear, no one is predicting the type of rampant inflation the likes of which roiled the U.S. economy almost five decades ago. Yet a subtle shifting of the tide is already underway, many say.Not since 2013, in the months before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered the so-called taper tantrum by suggesting the central bank could begin to slow the pace of monetary stimulus, have global bonds been under so much pressure to start the year.Fueled by growing concern that price pressures are poised to reemerge amid an economic boom powered by vaccines, pent-up consumer demand and another round of government stimulus, 10-year Treasury yields have soared more than 0.4 percentage point.Amid the upheaval, perhaps no market is attracting more attention than leveraged loans. Weekly flows into funds that buy that debt have already exceeded $1 billion three times this year -- triggering fresh talk of froth -- after having not topped that threshold since 2017.The asset class’s relatively high yields make it an appealing investment for firms seeking to juice returns as the gap between Treasury rates and corporate debt narrows. At the same time, continued monetary and fiscal support from policy makers is expected to boost company earnings, helping them trim debt multiples that ballooned amid the pandemic.Yet what makes leveraged loans especially attractive to many is their floating payment stream. As the long end of the Treasury curve continues its dramatic ascent, their lack of duration -- or price sensitivity to moves in underlying rates -- provides investors significant protection, even in an environment where the Fed keeps its policy rate near zero and the front-end anchored for years to come.“You don’t buy leveraged loans today because you expect the floating rate component to go up,” said Lotfi Karoui, chief credit strategist at Goldman Sachs. “That is not the thesis. The floating rate component is going to stay flat for the foreseeable future. You buy it because the reflation theme is something that hurts more the high-yield bond market relative to the loan market.”That’s not to say that junk bonds aren’t luring their fair share of cash too.The asset class can often be a safe harbor from the threat of rising rates given that an improving macroeconomic backdrop tends to lower credit risk, allowing spreads to tighten.New issuance is off to a record pace to start the year, and the relentless hunt for risky assets pushed yields on the debt below 4% for the first time ever earlier this month.Given robust growth prospects, Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said he’s comfortable going further down in credit quality into B and CCC rated bonds to generate returns. The firm has also been adding leveraged loan exposure “when it makes sense,” he said, noting that some clients can’t hold the debt in their portfolios.Still, some say that record-low yields, even in the riskiest segments of the speculative-grade bond market, combined with the fact that average maturities have increased markedly over the past year, have amped up the potential risk and lessened the asset class’s appeal as a shelter relative to loans.“We’ve increased our allocation to bank loans, in part by selling high yield,” Sebastien Page, head of global multi-asset at T. Rowe Price, said via email. “Put it this way: if we can get a similar yield on high yield and loans, on a risk adjusted basis the asset class that should behave best in rising rates -- loans -- looks more attractive.”Floater FeverNot every asset manager can simply dial up their credit risk, of course.For many, one alternative is the floating-rate note market, a usually sleepy corner of high-grade credit with a fairly narrow buyer base.In recent weeks, demand has surged as investors look to avoid negative total returns in fixed-rate debt. It’s fueling a spurt of new issuance, including the first ever non-financial deal tied to the Secured Overnight Financing rate, the benchmark intended to replace Libor as the reference rate for hundreds of billions of dollars of floating-rate debt.“The big risk in the market really is inflation, whether it is transitory or whether it is something more deep rooted,” said Arvind Narayanan, head of investment-grade credit at Vanguard. “There’s just a tremendous amount of stimulus in the marketplace, both monetary and fiscal, that favor economic growth.”Others are turning to more esoteric asset classes, including collateralized loan obligations and private credit, as they seek higher yields and more floating-rate exposure.Blackstone has ramped up investing in leveraged loans and direct lending over the last several years, and has accelerated the shift in the last month, according to Scott. It has also become one of the largest CLO managers in the world.Western Asset Management has been increasing allocations to leveraged loans and CLOs, and continues to believe that the asset classes are an attractive opportunity, according to portfolio manager Ryan Kohan.Ultimately, any hiccup in the recovery could quickly dent expectations for inflation and cause rates to retrench.Bond bulls also argue that the chances of price pressures that weren’t present prior to the pandemic suddenly emerging in its aftermath are slim, at best, given the continuing structural shifts in the economy.“Inflation will be more transitory than sustained,” said Dominic Nolan, a senior managing director at Pacific Asset Management. “We have to see how steep the curve gets and if the perceived inflationary pressures actually materialize into inflation.”Yet many say the Fed’s seeming tolerance for an overshoot on the inflation front in the months and years ahead makes this time different.“Rising rates could very well be a prelude to inflation as we take into account the current macroeconomic environment,” John Reed, head of global trading at KKR, which manages about $79 billion of credit assets, said via email. “A modest rise in rates off current levels seems likely for the remainder of 2021, but the Fed has been transparent in willing the market to invest behind yield, growth and recovery.”(Updates with comment from Western Asset Management in 24th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Sovereign Rating Raised After V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, making it the first developed nation with investment-grade debt to get an upgrade since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.S&P lifted its foreign currency rating to AA+ from AA and its local currency rating to AAA from AA+, citing New Zealand’s faster-than-expected economic recovery. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement on Monday.“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdown delivered a severe economic and fiscal shock to the country,” S&P said. “While downside risks persist, such as another outbreak, we expect New Zealand’s fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years.”New Zealand enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from a first-half recession after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aggressive elimination strategy allowed a lifting of restrictions and resumption of economic activity. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus also helped gross domestic product return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2020.The kiwi dollar rose after S&P raised its rating back to levels last seen in 2011. It bought 73.28 U.S. cents at 2:55 p.m. in Wellington from 73.07 cents before the release.The government expects net debt to peak at 52.6% of GDP in 2023 and fall to about 37% by 2035.“Reflecting substantial fiscal support, New Zealand’s net general government debt is much higher than in the past but remains lower than most of its peers,” S&P said. “We believe that New Zealand’s relatively better management of the pandemic means that its credit metrics are in a good position to weather potential deteriorations associated with further negative pressures, including from a possible weakening of the real estate market, at its current rating level.”S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to AA in September 2011, and has had it on a positive outlook since January 2019.(Updates currency in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indian vaccine makers say can quickly adapt to tackle variants

    Indian pharmaceutical companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd said on Monday they could quickly rework their COVID-19 vaccine products to fight new variants once their genetic sequence is known. In recent months, India has confirmed the presence of the variants first identified in Brazil, Britain and South Africa, which are believed to explain an upsurge in cases in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Kerala. In all, India has reported more than 11 million coronavirus infections, the highest number in the world after the United States, and about 156,000 deaths.

  • Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle to supply 1.4 billion people with fresh fruit and vegetables is taking China’s e-commerce companies into the country’s hinterlands, where they are attempting to revolutionize centuries-old agricultural practices to secure future supply for their burgeoning online grocery businesses.Xi Jinping’s government has long made self-sufficiency in food a “top state issue” as it seeks to avert a looming food crisis. The need to modernize China’s 200 million largely small-scale farms took on added urgency during the pandemic, when output and logistics disruptions coincided with homebound shoppers turning to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and other internet retailers for their produce.Now, some of the country’s largest private companies have joined in with state efforts to help growers boost production, improve food quality and lower prices. For the e-commerce giants, it’s one way of strengthening their foothold in an online grocery market that’s expected to be worth more than $120 billion by 2023, without running afoul of Beijing’s recent crackdown on monopolistic practices like predatory pricing and forced exclusivity arrangements.In Fujian along the eastern coast, Alibaba has provided chicken farmers with smart bracelets that track the health of their poultry, while under JD.com Inc.’s guidance, rice growers in China’s arid north have installed smart sensors to gain real-time insights for irrigation. Out west, scientists in Yunnan are teaming up with Pinduoduo Inc. to use artificial intelligence to automate strawberry planting.“Agriculture is a critical area supported by the Chinese government,” said Liu Yue, an analyst with market research firm EqualOcean. With rural youths flocking to cities for better jobs and food safety increasingly threatened by pesticides and outdated farming methods, the country’s tech champions are eager to lend Beijing a hand, she said.The driving force behind the e-commerce platforms’ push into smart agriculture is the boom in online groceries, which is expected to double to about 820 billion yuan ($127 billion) by 2023 from last year, according to iResearch. The category overtook consumer electronics as the biggest contributor at JD.com in the first half last year, while Alibaba is making a bigger push into the business by taking a larger stake in hypermart Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.Meanwhile, a clutch of smaller rivals ranging from Xingsheng Youxuan and MissFresh-- both backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- to Dingdong Maicai are in the process of raising billions of dollars to grab larger shares of the online fresh foods distribution market. That prompted state media to warn in December against overcrowding in the sector, saying instead that internet giants with immense data and advance algorithms should do more in technology innovation.“Covid-19 has helped accelerate the conversion of such purchases to online channels,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s a large untapped market, and the companies have to participate or be left behind.”At a time when Chinese leaders are clamping down on monopolies in areas from fintech to e-commerce, smart agriculture is one sphere where the tech giants’ commercial interests are aligned with the national agenda.In guidelines issued on Sunday, the State Council called for increased private investment to develop modern farming techniques and empower villages using advanced technologies. Breeding and cultivation sciences were also listed as one of Beijing’s top tech priorities for the next five years, alongside AI, quantum computing and computer chips. JD has said its smart farm projects are at least 50% funded by government subsidies.Despite the efforts, the growing appetite for fresh fruits and vegetables has left most of China’s traditionally labor-intensive farms -- roughly 98% of the 200 million operators are families or small businesses -- struggling to keep up. The country’s restrictions on land ownership and diverse terrain spanning the steppes of Inner Mongolia to the tropical shores of Hainan island in the south make it difficult to implement the industrial-scale farming that’s commonly seen in the U.S. and Europe. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also show that about a third of farm workers are aged 55 or older, and the birthrate is at record lows, driving labor costs higher.Lei Jinrong is one farmer who’s benefited from partnering with the online retailers. The owner of Fuxin Farm in Fujian province has equipped 1,000 of his chickens with Apple Watch-style bracelets supplied by Alibaba. The devices digitally track the number of steps the birds take each day and anything below 20,000 would be an early sign of illness, he said, adding that he no longer needs to patrol his fields in search of sick poultry.The grower has also deployed street lamp-like devices that monitor air temperature, humidity and the level of toxic ammonia gas generated from bird waste, all displayed in real-time on a computer screen at his office. That has enabled Lei to expand production without hiring more workers -- good news as average salaries in his village have almost quadrupled over the past decade.In the eastern province of Shandong, peach farmers increased revenue by 50% last year after using JD’s blockchain technology to encrypt each step of the planting process and increase trust and transparency, attracting consumers long weary of food scandals from tainted milk powder to imitation eggs.“The improved efficiency and the economies of scale will drive down costs while higher-quality produce will yield better prices,” said Charlie Chen, head of consumer research at China Renaissance in Hong Kong. This will benefit both farmers and the e-commerce operators, he said.Pinduoduo, which raised $6.1 billion in November in part to finance its agricultural innovations, is counting on these efforts to help it quadruple sales of farm products to 1 trillion yuan by 2025. The company expects the initiatives to help it diversify beyond online retail, as it aims to license cutting-edge farming technology down the road, according to David Liu, vice president of strategy.Many of these initiatives are still in their infancy and scaling up will take time, as farmers have only recently started to collect data -- the foundation of running AI and other next-generation technologies -- and test new methods of growing. But the twin drivers of surging demand for online produce and Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency in food supplies means the tech behemoths’ forays into modernizing China’s farms have only just begun.“Smart agriculture is really the way to move forward,” said Lei, the chicken farmer. “We all have to innovate.”(Updates with more details from farmer in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB ‘Closely Monitoring’ Bond Yields as Gains Spark Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said her institution is “closely monitoring” the market for government bonds, in a sign that she might act to prevent rising yields undermining the economic recovery from the pandemic.Yields are on the increase worldwide as investors bet that vaccinations will soon enable countries to end coronavirus restrictions, potentially unleashing a burst of consumer spending -- also fueled by fiscal stimulus -- that could boost inflation.While the trend suggests optimism in the recovery, it could also stymie the rebound by boosting the cost of financing the massive public and private-sector debt burdens built up during the pandemic. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable until the crisis is past.“Sovereign yields are particularly important,” Lagarde said at a European Parliament event on Monday.“Banks use those yields as a reference when setting the price of their loans to households and firms,” she said. “Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”European yields fell after the comments, with German 30-years dropping 6 basis points to 0.15%. At the start of the year they were at around -0.20%UniCredit group chief economist Erik Nielsen said in a note on Sunday that higher long-term yields are a bigger risk for the ECB than a currency that is too strong.“If euro-zone sovereign yields continue to move higher in coming weeks, it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases with the pandemic emergency purchase program to counter this undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” he said. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”While Lagarde appears to have fired such a warning shot, the central bank is also already gradually stepping up its bond-buying. It bought 17.2 billion euros ($20.9 billion) under the pandemic purchase program last week, the most since the week ended Jan. 15.So-called “reflation trades” by investors are pushing yields up elsewhere. Australian 10-year yields on Monday climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020.U.S. yields are also up, amid expectations of more fiscal stimulus. Still, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams signaled no desire to intervene by telling CNBC that it’s a sign of optimism in the recovery.ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the head of the Bank of France, said on Monday evening that there is no risk of excessive inflation in the euro zone but the central bank must stick to its pledge.“We are watching long rates closely as it is an important element of favorable financial conditions,” he told BFM Business TV. “Financing conditions remain very favorable -- France is financing itself for 10 years at -0.1% tonight -- but we will ensure they remain favorable.”Lagarde also called for fiscal policy to continue to play a large role in supporting the economy.“Firms and households will only be able to take full advantage of favorable financing conditions if national policy measures are deployed to help monetary policy unfold its full potential,” she said.That view was shared by Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, at the same event. While ending the health crisis remains the top priority, policy makers should also avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures, she said.(Updates with comment from Villeroy from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The battle to supply 1.4 billion people with fresh fruit and vegetables is taking China’s e-commerce companies into the country’s hinterlands, where they are attempting to revolutionize centuries-old agricultural practices to secure future supply for their burgeoning online grocery businesses.Xi Jinping’s government has long made self-sufficiency in food a “top state issue” as it seeks to avert a looming food crisis. The need to modernize China’s 200 million largely small-scale farms took on added urgency during the pandemic, when output and logistics disruptions coincided with homebound shoppers turning to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and other internet retailers for their produce.Now, some of the country’s largest private companies have joined in with state efforts to help growers boost production, improve food quality and lower prices. For the e-commerce giants, it’s one way of strengthening their foothold in an online grocery market that’s expected to be worth more than $120 billion by 2023, without running afoul of Beijing’s recent crackdown on monopolistic practices like predatory pricing and forced exclusivity arrangements.In Fujian along the eastern coast, Alibaba has provided chicken farmers with smart bracelets that track the health of their poultry, while under JD.com Inc.’s guidance, rice growers in China’s arid north have installed smart sensors to gain real-time insights for irrigation. Out west, scientists in Yunnan are teaming up with Pinduoduo Inc. to use artificial intelligence to automate strawberry planting.“Agriculture is a critical area supported by the Chinese government,” said Liu Yue, an analyst with market research firm EqualOcean. With rural youths flocking to cities for better jobs and food safety increasingly threatened by pesticides and outdated farming methods, the country’s tech champions are eager to lend Beijing a hand, she said.The driving force behind the e-commerce platforms’ push into smart agriculture is the boom in online groceries, which is expected to double to about 820 billion yuan ($127 billion) by 2023 from last year, according to iResearch. The category overtook consumer electronics as the biggest contributor at JD.com in the first half last year, while Alibaba is making a bigger push into the business by taking a larger stake in hypermart Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.Meanwhile, a clutch of smaller rivals ranging from Xingsheng Youxuan and MissFresh-- both backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- to Dingdong Maicai are in the process of raising billions of dollars to grab larger shares of the online fresh foods distribution market. That prompted state media to warn in December against overcrowding in the sector, saying instead that internet giants with immense data and advance algorithms should do more in technology innovation.“Covid-19 has helped accelerate the conversion of such purchases to online channels,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “It’s a large untapped market, and the companies have to participate or be left behind.”At a time when Chinese leaders are clamping down on monopolies in areas from fintech to e-commerce, smart agriculture is one sphere where the tech giants’ commercial interests are aligned with the national agenda.In guidelines issued on Sunday, the State Council called for increased private investment to develop modern farming techniques and empower villages using advanced technologies. Breeding and cultivation sciences were also listed as one of Beijing’s top tech priorities for the next five years, alongside AI, quantum computing and computer chips. JD has said its smart farm projects are at least 50% funded by government subsidies.Despite the efforts, the growing appetite for fresh fruits and vegetables has left most of China’s traditionally labor-intensive farms -- roughly 98% of the 200 million operators are families or small businesses -- struggling to keep up. The country’s restrictions on land ownership and diverse terrain spanning the steppes of Inner Mongolia to the tropical shores of Hainan island in the south make it difficult to implement the industrial-scale farming that’s commonly seen in the U.S. and Europe. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also show that about a third of farm workers are aged 55 or older, and the birthrate is at record lows, driving labor costs higher.Lei Jinrong is one farmer who’s benefited from partnering with the online retailers. The owner of Fuxin Farm in Fujian province has equipped 1,000 of his chickens with Apple Watch-style bracelets supplied by Alibaba. The devices digitally track the number of steps the birds take each day and anything below 20,000 would be an early sign of illness, he said, adding that he no longer needs to patrol his fields in search of sick poultry.The grower has also deployed street lamp-like devices that monitor air temperature, humidity and the level of toxic ammonia gas generated from bird waste, all displayed in real-time on a computer screen at his office. That has enabled Lei to expand production without hiring more workers -- good news as average salaries in his village have almost quadrupled over the past decade.In the eastern province of Shandong, peach farmers increased revenue by 50% last year after using JD’s blockchain technology to encrypt each step of the planting process and increase trust and transparency, attracting consumers long weary of food scandals from tainted milk powder to imitation eggs.“The improved efficiency and the economies of scale will drive down costs while higher-quality produce will yield better prices,” said Charlie Chen, head of consumer research at China Renaissance in Hong Kong. This will benefit both farmers and the e-commerce operators, he said.Pinduoduo, which raised $6.1 billion in November in part to finance its agricultural innovations, is counting on these efforts to help it quadruple sales of farm products to 1 trillion yuan by 2025. The company expects the initiatives to help it diversify beyond online retail, as it aims to license cutting-edge farming technology down the road, according to David Liu, vice president of strategy.Many of these initiatives are still in their infancy and scaling up will take time, as farmers have only recently started to collect data -- the foundation of running AI and other next-generation technologies -- and test new methods of growing. But the twin drivers of surging demand for online produce and Beijing’s push for self-sufficiency in food supplies means the tech behemoths’ forays into modernizing China’s farms have only just begun.“Smart agriculture is really the way to move forward,” said Lei, the chicken farmer. “We all have to innovate.”(Updates with more details from farmer in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Short-Term Direction Hinges Upon Stimulus, Powell Comments

    Bullish gold traders hope Powell downplays the rise in inflation, while warning that a jump in interest rates could stunt the economic recovery.

  • Enchanted by Modi, India’s middle-class is getting squeezed with no political repercussions

    This silence in the face of economic hurt underlines the strong support for the BJP, Modi, and eventually Hindutva from India’s middle-classes.

  • Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal Stalled by Indian Court

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court stopped regulatory approval for the Future Group’s $3.4 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd., delaying the deal in a boost for Amazon.com Inc., which wants to scuttle the transaction in its bid to dominate the country’s retail sector.Agreeing with the American e-commerce giant’s petition, the top court on Monday overturned a lower court’s ruling and said the National Company Law Tribunal can continue hearing the case but must not give a final nod till further orders. The court also sought written statements from Future Retail Ltd. and said it will hear the case after three weeks. Future’s stocks and bonds fell.”In the meantime, the NCLT proceedings will be allowed to go on but will not culminate in any final order of sanction of scheme,” according to the order posted on the court’s website.The latest verdict restores the legal advantage for Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon that secured an interim stay on the deal from a Singapore arbitration tribunal in October. It accused the Future Group of violating a partnership contract when it agreed to sell assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate last year. The Monday order, however, endangers Future Retail, which is struggling to pay debt and has warned of insolvency.​​Future Retail’s stock fell as much as 10% and its dollar bond maturing in 2025 dropped 3.8 cents on the dollar after the court order Monday, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Reliance Industries also slipped as much as 2.8%.Representatives for Amazon India, Future and Reliance Industries didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Future Retail can move the Singapore arbitration tribunal to lift the interim stay the emergency arbitrator had imposed, that has formed the basis of Indian Supreme Court’s order.The cash strapped Indian retailer, which says it would collapse should the deal with Reliance fail, is caught between two of the world’s richest men as they compete for dominance in India’s estimated $1 trillion consumer retail market. The legal dispute over Future has turned into a fierce legal wrangle across courtrooms in two countries. Amazon is unwilling to cede any competitive advantage to Reliance in the only billion-people-plus market left in the world after the American firm lost out to local rivals in China.The case is also keenly watched by investors as it sets a precedent on the validity of emergency decisions by foreign arbitrators in India. The verdict comes at a time when Amazon is increasing its footprint in the country. The U.S. firm announced this month that it was setting up manufacturing operations in the South Asian country.(Updates with the order in the third paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected the date of next hearing.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBNZ Seen Quashing Talk of Tightening Despite V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank may try to dispel talk of monetary tightening at its first policy decision of the year.The Reserve Bank will stress the need for ongoing monetary support when it leaves the official cash rate at 0.25% Wednesday in Wellington, economists said. It is likely to signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022 and may refrain from publishing a forecast track that includes a rate hike, they said.The economy has performed better than expected in a V-shaped recovery and the housing market is booming, removing any prospect of negative interest rates and turning attention to when the Reserve Bank might begin to remove stimulus. But the RBNZ will be mindful of the many risks ahead as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage globally, and will not want to get ahead of other central banks for fear of pushing up the New Zealand dollar.“Expect a message of not counting your chickens before they hatch,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “The position New Zealand finds itself in at present looks to be ahead of even the dizziest of high expectations, but a lot can go wrong and the path of least regret for the RBNZ is to continue signaling -- as other central banks have -- that considerable monetary support will be needed for quite some time.”Earlier this month, Australia’s central bank extended its bond-purchase program and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024, following global peers in moving to stamp out premature tapering speculation. The RBNZ’s rate decision is published at 2 p.m. local time tomorrow and Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference an hour later.Auckland LockdownWhen the Monetary Policy Committee convened last week for its first policy decision since November, New Zealand’s largest city had just gone into a snap lockdown. While it was lifted after just three days, it was a reminder of how uncertain the outlook is. New Zealand’s vaccination rollout to the general population is not expected to start until the second half of the year and the border may remain closed through 2021, crippling a tourism industry that was once the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner.To to be sure, the RBNZ is closer to meeting its inflation and employment mandates than many of its peers. Unemployment unexpectedly fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and inflation is expected to accelerate to the 2% target by June. Prices for commodities such as wholemilk powder have risen on strong global demand, while construction is buoyant as people unable to take overseas holidays spend money on house renovations instead.New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating was yesterday upgraded to AA+ by Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings, which cited the nation’s success in battling Covid-19 and its rapid economic rebound.The RBNZ “simply must be less dovish” than it was in November because nearly every development since then has “portrayed a stronger, and more inflationary, economy than was expected,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. Still, “this does not mean the bank will be rushing to shift its current policy stance. And, for tactical reasons, it may even choose to produce a relatively neutral statement,” he said.The RBNZ will revise up its growth, employment and inflation forecasts to reflect the brighter outlook, but the impact of the closed border on the tourism industry has yet to be fully felt, said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“The New Zealand economy is facing a large, negative income shock, and that will increasingly become evident over coming months,” Zollner said. “The RBNZ will be cautious about these headwinds, along with still-significant downside risks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.