China's communists bash US democracy before Biden summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN MORITSUGU
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system.

Party officials questioned how a polarized country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others, and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are “doomed to fail.”

Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the party's Policy Research Office, said the pandemic exposed defects in the American system. He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a divided government from the highest to the lowest levels.

“Such democracy brings not happiness but disaster to voters,” he said at a news conference to release a government report on what the Communist Party calls its form of democracy, which is firmly under party control.

Neither China nor Russia are among about 110 governments that have been invited to Biden's two-day virtual “Summit for Democracy,” which starts Thursday. The participation of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China says should be under its rule, has further angered Beijing.

U.S.-China relations remain strained despite a virtual summit between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month. The U.S. president has repeatedly framed differences with China in his broader call for the U.S. and its allies to demonstrate that democracies can offer humanity a better path toward progress than autocracies.

The Communist Party has ruled China single-handedly since 1949. It says that various views are reflected through consultative bodies and residence committees, but silences most public criticism with censorship and sometimes arrest.

The party argues that strong central leadership is needed to maintain stability in a sprawling country that has been riven by division and war over the centuries.

“In such a large country with 56 ethnic groups and more than 1.4 billion people, if there is no party leadership, ... and we uphold the so-called democracy of the West, it will be easy to mess things up and democracy will work the opposite way," Tian said.

The recent difficulties faced by some Western democracies have given Communist Party leaders more confidence in their system as they try to build China into a global power. State media often cite the chaos of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after the last presidential election. The report issued Saturday said “today's world is facing challenges of excessive democracy.”

Chinese officials frequently accuse the U.S. and others of using democracy as a cover to try to suppress China's rise, a charge echoed at the news conference by Xu Lin, the vice minister of the party’s publicity department.

“The U.S. calls itself a ‘leader of democracy’ and organizes and manipulates the so-called Summit for Democracy," he said. “In fact, it cracks down and hampers countries with different social systems and development models in the name of democracy."

Xu called it undemocratic for others to demand their form of democracy, saying they have a mixed track record themselves.

“Their domestic governance is messed up, but they point fingers at and criticize other democracies,” he said. "Is this the democracy they advertised?”

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington, D.C. contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China, US tussle over Biden's 'Summit for Democracy'

    China and the United States are tussling over President Joe Biden’s upcoming democracy summit, which the ruling Communist Party sees as a challenge to its authoritarian ways. The party maintains China has its own form of democracy and plans to issue a report titled “China: Democracy that Works” on Saturday, five days before the opening of Biden's two-day virtual meeting with about 110 other governments. The White House pushed back Thursday against Chinese criticism of Biden's “Summit for Democracy,” after a senior Chinese official said that it divides countries and points fingers at others.

  • Democracy activist Law urges Hong Kong voters to ignore Dec. 19 election

    Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law called on voters in his home city to ignore a legislative election this month, the first under sweeping new rules imposed by Beijing, saying they should not lend the vote any legitimacy. China announced in March broad changes to the former British colony's electoral system, reducing the number of directly elected representatives and increasing the number of Beijing-approved officials in an expanded legislature. "We should not give any legitimacy to the election, we should not pretend we have an election - it is just a selection by Beijing."

  • As U.S. promotes democracy, China touts its own version

    As U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to host more than 100 participants in the initial "Summit for Democracy", China - which was not invited - has increasingly talked up the advantages of its own "whole-process democracy". Chinese state media and diplomats in recent weeks have ramped up criticism of democracy in the United States, touting what they describe as preferable outcomes in its system of "socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics" on measures ranging from COVID-19 management to social mobility. Communist Party-ruled China, widely considered to have become increasingly authoritarian under President Xi Jinping, first used the phrase "whole-process democracy" in 2019, and the concept was enshrined in law this past March.

  • Canada Goose’s China Woes Set Up Worst Week Since Pandemic Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s problems in China are putting the stock on track for its biggest weekly drop since the early days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female Founders‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsAutomating the War on Noise PollutionReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe shares were down 20.6% this week as of 2:17 p.m. New York time on Friday, reflecting investors’ concerns about a controversy in

  • Latin American democracies need to meet citizens’ basic needs. Here’s how Biden can help | Opinion

    No region democratized as quickly and as irreversibly as the Americas following the Cold War. But now that progress hangs in the balance. Now, democracies are withering, autocracies are consolidating and kleptocracies seem like the order of the day.

  • EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

    Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.

  • Exclusive: Meet ‘Director K’, the MI5 spy responsible for keeping Britain safe from China and Russia

    MI5’s head of hostile states counterintelligence has called for an overhaul of the Official Secrets Act, complaining it is a “staggering” 100 years out of date.

  • Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

    Protesters used violence and intimidation to prevent federal officials from collecting a whiskey tax during George Washington's presidency. Archive Photos/Getty ImagesAmericans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies. Meanwhile, the

  • The November Jobs Report Was Muddled. The Fed’s Plans are Clear.

    Beneath a dismal headline number, there was encouraging news about the labor market—all the more reason for the central bank to speed up its tapering plans.

  • 'Game changer': Laos opens Chinese-built railway line

    Laos is set to open a $6 billion Chinese-built railway on Friday, with debt concerns balanced against hopes it could boost the reclusive nation's struggling economy.

  • Yatsen’s CEO Aims to ‘Create a New Journey of Beauty Discovery’

    The company is now the country’s largest homegrown beauty maker.

  • Nebraska-based coffee chain opening shops throughout southwestern Illinois

    Another city recently approved plans for the chain.

  • Louisiana officials: Don't panic, but closely monitor omicron

    Louisiana officials: Don't panic, but closely monitor omicron

  • Uganda says troops to stay in Congo as long as needed to defeat ADF

    Uganda said on Friday that its troops sent this week into eastern Democratic Republic of Congo would stay as long as needed to defeat Islamist militants, with the progress of the mission to be evaluated after two months. Uganda and Congo launched a joint operation this week, but have so far shared few details about its size or expected duration, even as some voiced alarm about the presence of Ugandan troops on Congolese soil. At least 1,700 Ugandan soldiers have so far crossed into eastern Congo to join Congolese forces battling the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group aligned with Islamic State, two security sources and local media said on Friday.

  • 100,000lb tree falls on home killing father reading in his ‘man cave’

    ‘I’ve never experienced anything like this,’ said fire chief

  • Update on Clinton Carjacking

    An update on the Clinton Carjacking

  • Uganda ups deployment to DR Congo in anti-rebel operation

    Uganda sent more troops and equipment, including armoured vehicles, into eastern DR Congo on Thursday, witnesses at the border said, on the third day of an operation against the ADF rebel group.

  • Sacramento area health experts express cautious optimism about omicron variant

    There's a glimmer of optimism shared by health experts as they keep a close eye on the rise of COVID-19 cases that result from the omicron variant. Although the variant's transmissibility rate appears to be high, doctors think omicron may not lead to as many deaths as the delta variant. See more in the video above,

  • Body language can say a lot. Here's what one expert told us after studying Kamala Harris's and Pete Buttigieg's interactions on their joint trip to Charlotte.

    A body language expert studied Harris's and Buttigieg's relationship as the duo embarked on a joint appearance to Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Trump wants to meet me! But first he wants a donation. The naked grift continues | Opinion

    So it turns out I’m a friend of Donald Trump’s. In fact, I’m one of his top supporters. Also, my name is Joe.