China bans most exclusive copyright deals for digital music platforms

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing
·1 min read

(Reuters) -China's copyright authority said on Thursday digital music platforms are not allowed to sign exclusive copyright agreements except in special circumstances, amid a regulatory crackdown on monopolistic behaviour in the country's private sector.

The National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC) gave the order on Thursday at a meeting in Beijing with influential digital music platforms, as well as record and songwriting copyright companies, according to a statement published on the NCAC's official WeChat account.

The order comes amid a widening crackdown by Chinese regulators on the country's technology sector, which has focused on issues such as monopolistic behaviour, unfair competition and consumer rights.

Last year, Tencent Holdings announced it had ended all exclusive music copyright agreements after it was ordered by China's market regulator to do so. The regulator had said the firm held more than 80% of exclusive music library resources which increased its leverage over upstream copyright parties and allowed it to restrict new entrants.

The NCAC did not mention which companies were called in on Thursday. Besides Tencent, smartphone maker Xiaomi, telecommunications provider China Mobile, and Internet tech giant Netease all own popular streaming services in China. Globally popular streaming services like Spotify are banned in mainland China.

The NCAC said that while copyright practices had improved since 2015, when the authority banned unlicensed music streaming and ordered platforms to remove millions of songs, the industry still needed to be further standardized.

"The talks emphasized that record companies, songwriting copyright companies and digital music platforms should ... settle payment according to a guaranteed sum plus a share of actual usage, and should not sign exclusive copyright agreements except under special circumstances," it said.

(Reporting by Eduardo BaptistaEditing by Toby Chopra and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Hainan Duty-free Revenue Hits $9.47 Billion in 2021

    In comparison, China's other retail hot spot Hong Kong logged a 97.7 percent decrease in visitors in the first 11 months of 2021.

  • Boris Johnson failed to disclose key flat refurbishment messages because he had changed his phone number, he told Lord Geidt

    Boris Johnson has told his ethics adviser his failure to disclose key messages regarding the financing of his Downing Street flat refurbishment was because he had recently changed phone numbers.

  • Palm Beach offers additional COVID-19 rapid tests for residents next week

    Palm Beach will offer two additional COVID-19 rapid testing dates next week. Tests will be provided Jan. 11 and Jan. 13 at the South Fire Station.

  • Could 2022 be sportswashing’s biggest year?

    A year bookended by the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Fifa World Cup in Qatar could be a high point of authoritarian regimes looking to cover up their dismal human rights records Security guards stand by as workers refuel the Olympic flame in the Olympic Tower in Beijing on Monday. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The year 2022 – which launches into the Olympic Games in Beijing and ends with the World Cup in Qatar – is set to be a great year for authoritarian regimes looking to cover up their atro

  • Australia, Japan sign defense pact as China concerns loom

    The leaders of Japan and Australia signed a “landmark” defense agreement Thursday that allows closer cooperation between their militaries and stands as a rebuke to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met in a virtual summit to sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement, the first such defense pact signed by Japan with any country other than the United States. The agreement follows more than a year of talks between Japan and Australia aimed at breaking down legal barriers to allow the troops of one country to enter the other for training and other purposes.

  • China to appoint special envoy to Horn of Africa: FM

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced Thursday that Beijing would appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa, signalling his country's intention to play a greater role in the conflict-torn region.

  • Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack

    President Joe Biden will urge Americans to reject lies and live by the "light of truth" in remarks on Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Biden, a Democrat, defeated Republican Trump in the 2020 election, but the former president has falsely claimed the vote was marred by fraud, and his speech two weeks before Biden's inauguration urging supporters to fight fueled a deadly riot at the Capitol, a symbol of U.S. democracy. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to speak at the Capitol on Thursday and the White House said Biden would assign "singular responsibility" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-president-biden-lay-out-trumps-singular-responsibility-jan-6-attacks-2022-01-05 to Trump for the violence a year ago.

  • Kazakh president seeks help from Russia-led security bloc

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he had appealed to a Russia-led security bloc to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming what he called a "terrorist threat". Tokayev made a second televised speech in the space of a few hours as the Central Asian republic faces the worst unrest https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/kazakhstan-government-resigns-after-violent-protests-over-fuel-price-2022-01-05 in more than a decade, initially triggered by a fuel price rise. "It is actually no longer a threat, it is an undermining of the integrity of the state and most importantly it is an attack on our citizens who are asking me... to help them urgently," Tokayev said.

  • China lashes out at US over support for Lithuania

    China lashed out at the United States on Thursday over its support for the European nation of Lithuania in its feud with Beijing over relations with Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Washington was using the Baltic state to “use Taiwan to contain China.” “The U.S. side has defended Lithuania’s erroneous act of creating ‘one China, one Taiwan,' and attempted to put together a small clique condoning the Taiwan independence forces," Wang said at a daily briefing.

  • China plans peace envoy for conflict-riven Horn of Africa

    MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) -China said on Thursday it would appoint a special envoy to foster peace in the turbulent Horn of Africa and wanted to shift focus on the continent to trade over infrastructure. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments in Kenya, which has been active in diplomatic efforts to halt war in Ethiopia since late 2020 between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal government. He also visited Eritrea, which borders the northern Tigray region and has been an ally of Abiy in a conflict that has killed thousands of people, uprooted hundreds of thousands, and spread hunger.

  • Biden administration vows to hold Capitol riot perpetrators legally accountable 'at any level'

    The US Justice Department intends to pursue any perpetrators of the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol whatever their status, Attorney General Merrick Garland, under pressure to charge former president Donald Trump, says in a speech.

  • Blinken derides Russian claims of Ukraine aggression

    "That's a little bit like the fox saying it had no choice but to attack the henhouse, because somehow the hens presented a threat to it," Blinken said. His remarks came after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, where the two said they discussed the status of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Blinken reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work with Germany to prevent Russia from using energy as a weapon and noted that the pipeline does not currently supply any fuel to Europe."Some may see Nord Stream 2 as leverage that Russia can use against Europe. In fact, it's leverage for Europe to use against Russia."

  • Ricky L. Jones: Why Joe Gerth failed my test on Black people (and you probably will, too)

    Lo and behold, my fellow troublemaking Courier Journal columnist Joe Gerth called me on it. He reached out and said he’d like to take the challenge.

  • 2 winners in $632 Powerball drawing; $1M tickets sold in NYC and NJ

    Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin matched all six numbers in Powerball's Wednesday night drawing. Two $1 million tickets were sold in NYC, and one was sold in New Jersey

  • Verizon and AT&T Are Mired in 5G Controversy. Experts See a Simple Fix.

    AT&T and Verizon have delayed parts of their 5G rollout amid safety concerns from airlines. But a safe solution should be simple and quick.

  • Verizon (VZ) to Offer 5G Ultra Wideband to 100M People This Month

    Verizon's (VZ) 5G Ultra Wideband service has been built on the virtualized network infrastructure to meet customers' personalized needs in real-time.

  • Verizon Will Launch 5G Service on Jan. 19 After FAA-Sought Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. is launching a faster 5G service on Jan. 19, honoring a two-week delay agreement struck with the Federal Aviation Administration Monday as officials work through airline safety concerns.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants

  • Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety?

    Here is some background on the dispute, in which Verizon Communications and AT&T agreed on Monday to a two-week delay in using newly acquired wireless spectrum, drawing back from a standoff that threatened to disrupt flights. The U.S. auctioned mid-range 5G bandwidth to mobile phone companies in early 2021 in the 3.7-3.98 GHz range on the spectrum, known as C-Band, for about $80 billion. U.S. aviation industry groups in recent months stepped up concerns and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a formal warning in November of the risk of interference with flight equipment.

  • How to get your wireless carrier’s network for less – if you can live with these trade-offs

    Looking to cut your wireless expenses in 2022? Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all offer discounts – but they also come with limitations.

  • SpaceX's Starlink to refund preorders in India following government order

    Starlink, part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, informed a number of individuals in India on Tuesday that it will be refunding their preorders, more than a month after New Delhi told the firm to stop “booking/rendering the satellite internet service” in the South Asian market without obtaining a license. In an email to those who had preordered Starlink in India, the company said it was “looking forward to making Starlink available in India as soon as possible,” but it currently doesn’t have clarity on the “timeline for receiving licenses to operate." Starlink had received over 5,000 preorders for its devices in India and was looking to conduct pilots in the country.