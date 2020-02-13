China's coronavirus outbreak has made adopting a child a 'crushing' experience for US families

As their long-anticipated trip to China to complete an adoption approached, Beth and Jason Chandler started hearing about the coronavirus outbreak. They didn’t think it would impact their plans.

A week before the scheduled departure Jan. 30, they found out the trip might be in jeopardy. On Jan. 27, the couple from Lowell, Indiana – about 40 minutes south of Chicago – learned they would not meet their new daughter as planned.

Three days later, the U.S. Department of State raised its travel advisory for China to level 4, meaning do not travel, because of the fast-spreading virus.

“It was crushing,” Beth Chandler said. “I’m still living out of my suitcase, because I haven’t even unpacked, and I really don’t want to. It’s just so sad.”

That’s a feeling shared by dozens of families who spent the better part of a year making arrangements to adopt a child from China.

The State Department didn't provide an estimate for how many families had to delay trips to complete the process, saying adoptions have not been put on hold because of the outbreak, but U.S. citizens are advised not to travel to China.

There have been more than 45,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,000 deaths in mainland China, the majority in Hubei province, especially the city of Wuhan.

The Chandlers said they got the bad news from their adoption agency. Since then, Beth Chandler has been in touch with other prospective parents in a similar situation through a Facebook group. Some of them participate in a prayer chain for the would-be adopted children, who add up to 25.

The Chandler family of Lowell, Ind. – clockwise from left, Jason, Beth, Sam, Jake, Colten and Cora – looks forward to adopting a girl from China, but the coronavirus outbreak has put an anxiety-inducing hold on the plan.

Anxiety about the wait, concern about the children’s health and uncertainty about when they’ll be able to join the families are common themes of discussion among the expectant parents. Their numbers are likely to increase until the outbreak is contained.

“Usually, we have anywhere from one to four families travel every month, so we know this is going to start snowballing until some more of this gets under control,” said Anna Graham, COO of America World Adoption in McLean, Virginia, which the Chandlers are using for a second time. “We’re trying to calm our anxious families who have fallen in love with children they hope to make a part of their family, and they’re waiting to see what we can do to get them to China once it’s safe.”

U.S. adoptions from China dwindled in recent years as the world’s most populous nation rescinded its one-child policy in 2015, imposed more restrictions on international adoptions and becaome more open to domestic ones. The majority of Chinese children eligible for adoption have special needs, and few are younger than 2 years.

Still, China remains a popular option for Americans seeking to add to their families.

According to a State Department report on inter-country adoptions in 2018 – the report for 2019 is due out in March – Americans adopted more children from China than from anywhere else, by far. China was the nation of origin in 1,475 out of 4,059 total adoptions. The next closest was India with 302.