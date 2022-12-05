China's COVID-19 policy in flux

A woman gets tested at a nucleic acid testing site, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai
·3 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is set to announce new measures to further ease some of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters, with investors cheering the prospect of changes after widespread protests and mounting economic damage.

The zero-COVID policy to stamp out transmission has become a global outlier as most countries seek to live with the disease, but 20 new measures to streamline controls came last month, amid rising public frustration.

After November's rare widespread protests across more than 20 cities, crucial planks of the policy, such as some compulsory tests, and even messaging on the deadliness of the virus, are changing.

Here are questions and answers about a key turning point in President Xi Jinping's signature policy:

IS CHINA ABANDONING ZERO-COVID?

Not yet, but it is making incremental adjustments, easing testing requirements and quarantine rules.

Changes varying by location have taken place even in cities such as southern Guangzhou and Beijing, the capital, despite recent record infections.

Officials told local governments not to use an earlier "one-size-fits-all" approach. Rather, cities have been closing off apartment buildings and single compounds after cases were found, instead of portions of city blocks.

More changes could come as early as Wednesday, Reuters has reported.

WHY MAKE CHANGES NOW?

Public fatigue with zero-COVID is growing, and a surge that triggered lockdowns in numerous cities last month, often unannounced, saw the anger boil over.

At the same time, the world's second-largest economy is being hammered by curbs that have squeezed consumption and travel and disrupted factory output and global supply chains.

The 20th Congress of the ruling Communist Party in October, where Xi secured a third five-year leadership team, had been seen as a milestone that could lead to an unwinding of the policy.

WHAT IS CHINA DOING TO PREPARE FOR EASING?

It recently announced efforts to boost vaccination among its vast elderly population. Some cities have rolled out a new inhalable COVID vaccine booster from CanSino Biologics.

But many experts have said China has not done enough.

It has not approved foreign mRNA vaccines that are more effective against COVID-19. A top U.S. intelligence official said Xi is unwilling to accept Western vaccines.

Some experts urge more vaccine booster doses and beefed up health services, as herd immunity is low after the virus was largely kept at bay during the pandemic's first two years.

Forecasts of deaths after eventual re-opening range from 1.55 million to more than 2 million, depending on vaccination levels and health care preparedness.

Yet the current tally of 5,235 COVID-related deaths is a tiny fraction of China's population of 1.4 billion, and extremely low by global standards.

HOW HAVE THE PUBLIC REACTED TO THE CHANGES?

With relief and worry. Many, especially in big cities, frustrated by the inconvenience, uncertainty, economic toll and travel curbs accompanying zero-COVID, would welcome its end.

But others, including the elderly, worry about the costs of a wide outbreak. Fear of the disease runs deep after heavy-handed control measures, while state media have played up deaths and chaos elsewhere, especially the United States.

The recent rule changes and their patchy application have also confused many.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR FULL RE-OPENING?

China has all but shut its borders to international travel for nearly three years. International flights are still at just a fraction of pre-pandemic levels and arrivals face eight days in quarantine.

Many analysts have said significant re-opening will only begin in March or April, after the winter flu season and the annual session of parliament that usually starts on March 5.

Bank Goldman Sachs said it expects gradual re-opening from April.

But Julian Evans-Pritchard, a senior China economist at Capital Economics, said a move away from zero-COVID was unlikely even in 2023, citing low vaccination rates for the elderly, among other factors.

JPMorgan analysts have warned the path to re-opening is likely to be bumpy.

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsroom, Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Ghana's Swoove says set to deliver growth after startup contest

    As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of conflict in Ukraine. "Businesses who can survive within this particular time frame will do even better when times get better," Kwaku Tabiri said of Swoove, which makes more than 5,000 deliveries per week.

  • China readies new COVID rules as investors cheer easing shift

    China is set to announce the further easing of some of the world's toughest COVID curbs as early as Wednesday, sources told Reuters, as investors cheered the prospect of a policy shift that follows widespread protests and mounting economic damage. Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures, from shut borders to frequent lockdowns, contrast sharply with the rest of the world, which has largely decided to live with the coronavirus. The strict approach has battered the world's second-largest economy, put mental strain on hundreds of millions and last month prompted the biggest show of public discontent in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • Chinese Stocks in US Resume Rally as Beijing Hastens Covid Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in US-listed Chinese stocks continued in premarket trading, as easing Covid curbs in major Chinese cities fueled optimism that Beijing is hastening the shift away from its Covid Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainElon Mu

  • Gainesville man, 41, sentenced to federal prison or drug, weapon charges

    Lorenzo Joshua Johnson, Jr. will serve 27 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

  • Conditions for China to downgrade its management of COVID-19 maturing - state media

    Conditions for China to downgrade its management of COVID-19 as a serious contagious disease improving as the coronavirus weakens, state media outlet Yicai reported, among the first to float the idea. Since January 2020, China has classified COVID-19 as a Category B infectious disease but has managed it under Category A protocols, which give local authorities the power to put patients and their close contacts into quarantine and lock down affected regions. Category A diseases in China include bubonic plague and cholera, while SARS, AIDS and anthrax fall under Category B. Category C diseases include influenza, leprosy and mumps.

  • Japan summons samurai spirit against Croatia at World Cup

    Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo has told his teammates they'll need to show “samurai spirit” in Monday's round-of-16 match against Croatia at the World Cup. “Coraggio,” Nagatomo said. Japan is appearing in the knockout stage for the fourth time and still searching for its first win.

  • A Tennessee husband and father died on Thanksgiving after flames burst over his body when hospital staff used defibrillator paddles

    The man's wife was present when her husband caught ablaze, saying "it just blew up." The hospital said it's reviewing "functionality of equipment."

  • How Far Should You Walk to Improve Your Health? You Won’t Like the Answer.

    Walking 10,000 steps a day is one of those mysteriously decided good things we should all do, much like drinking eight glasses of water a day. Evan Brittain, a cardiologist and associate professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Tennessee, co-wrote an October 2022 study published in Nature Medicine journal that measured how much exercise people actually got using Fitbit fitness trackers during a median of four years. “We looked across every human disease that showed up in unbiased analysis,” Brittain says.

  • Dr. Fauci is open to more school shutdowns? You’ve got to be kidding me.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci's comments seem especially tone deaf after studies have shown just how damaging school shutdowns have been on America's children.

  • How to shift midlife weight gain for good

    “Middle-aged spread is a myth!” screamed headlines last year, after a study by an international team of researchers revealed that the body’s metabolism doesn’t actually slow down until we reach our 60s.

  • China dumping its draconian ‘zero COVID’ policy could come at the huge cost of rampant infections: ‘This will spread like wildfire’

    The end result could be “hundreds of millions” of infected Chinese, Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said.

  • Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking. Here's What You'll Pay In 2023

    Millions of older Americans rely on Medicare for health coverage. While Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most enrollees, Part B, which covers outpatient services, comes at a cost. Specifically, enrollees pay a monthly premium for Part B -- either a standard premium or a standard premium plus a surcharge, depending on income.

  • As COVID-19 spikes in California, booster shots could make all the difference

    With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rising in Los Angeles County, officials are voicing new confidence in the effectiveness of the updated COVID-19 booster shot.

  • "Everyone Sugar-Coated Everything": Parents Are Sharing The Lies They Were Told About Having Kids, And It Is Eye-Opening

    "Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."View Entire Post ›

  • He’s Got Balls: CBS Anchor Tony Dokoupil Reveals He Got a Vasectomy

    Shedrick Pelt/GettyCBS host Tony Dokoupil got a vasectomy—and he wants other men to think about the procedure, too. On Sunday night, the CBS Mornings co-anchor took to Instagram to reveal he went under the knife last Friday, sharing photos from a hospital room and a post-procedure video recorded by his wife, the author and MSNBC anchor Katy Tur.In the footage, Dokoupil can be seen walking stiffly behind a grinning Tur. “You’re not supposed to be this mobile,” he remarks. “It’s a perfectly good p

  • Trans children turn to dark web for puberty blockers claims Mermaids charity

    Transgender children are turning to the dark web and overseas for puberty blockers, Mermaids has warned as it demands free access for under 18s.

  • Editorial: Continued caution will reduce risk to you, others from COVID, flu and RSV

    With Palm Beach's older population, it is wise to get boosters, and take precautions to stay healthy during this 'tripledemic'

  • Weight loss treatment is on the verge of transformation. It's not there yet. Here's why.

    New anti-obesity medicines like Wegovy promise dramatic weight loss, but there's a long way to go to make them accessible to those who need them.

  • Study finds elixir of life might be... black tea?

    There’s something alluring about being a vampire. Despite the obvious downsides, and there are many, it seems almost worth it to trade your mortal relationships — not to mention your soul — for everlasting life, youth and vitality. Although, the characters on Vampire Academy (now streaming on Peacock!) don’t make being undead look any less stressful than being alive. At least they have their health, such as it is. The rest of us have to look elsewhere for ways to keep the reaper at bay a little

  • Soccer Legend Pelé Transferred to Palliative Care in Sao Paulo amid Colon Cancer Battle: Report

    A report about the athlete, 82, being transferred to palliative care comes after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021