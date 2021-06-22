China's COVID vaccine fail: The country's shots may be ineffective at preventing virus spread

Axios
·1 min read

Multiple countries that eagerly inoculated their people with China's COVID vaccines face devastating new case surges.

Why it matters: This revelation undermines China’s vaccine diplomacy, which Beijing has prioritized in the developing world to win influence and commercial deals.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China loved the contrast with the U.S., which has been slow in allocating surplus vaccines abroad.

  • Now, developing countries are likely to look increasingly to the West, and not to Beijing, for vaccines.

"In the Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, 50 to 68 percent of the populations have been fully inoculated, outpacing the United States," the N.Y. Times reports.

  • "All four ranked among the top 10 countries with the worst Covid outbreaks as recently as last week."

  • "And all four are mostly using shots made by two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech."

By comparison, Israel used Pfizer and has 4.95 cases per million people, versus the Seychelles at 716 per million.

The bottom line: China has been offering countries tens of millions of vaccine doses.

  • But if people in these countries don’t want the shots, the U.S. could be back in the driver’s seat on vaccine diplomacy.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Throws China a Curveball Just When It’s Seeking Stability

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s capacity to maintain stability in its financial markets is being tested by the Federal Reserve’s sudden hawkish shift.Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern that liquidity-fueled bubbles overseas would burst when monetary conditions finally started to tighten. Bullish speculation domestically already prompted intervention by Chinese authorities, particularly in commodities. As such, a move by the Fed that starts to head off such a risk would be welcomed by the Communist Par

  • China crosses 1 billion vaccinations, with 500 million in one month

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosChina has now administered 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines — 500 million of them in just the past month. That's half of the global total during that period.The big picture: China's vaccine rollout started slowly, due in part to a low sense of urgency and also to the fact that the government was focusing on exporting doses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Demand for vaccines grew after the Delt

  • Scoop: After U.S. pressure, Israel joins statement criticizing China

    Israel supported a statement criticizing China at the UN Human Rights Council after being pressured to do so by the Biden administration, U.S. and Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: This is a significant policy change from Israel's newly inaugurated government. Under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel refrained from voicing any criticism about human rights violations in China — pushing for closer ties with Beijing and resisting pressure from the Trump administration to limit

  • China's 'Firewater' Liquor Sells for $1.4 Million at Auction in London

    A famous Chinese liquor known for being consumed by former Presidents Richard Nixon and Barack Obama during visits to the country sold for over $1 million at an auction in London. The auction: Kweichow Moutai set the record for the "highest price ever paid at an auction for a single lot of Moutai outside China" on June 18, according to CNN Business. Moutai's history: Moutai, named after the small town of Maotai in the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou, is rare since it can only be produced in that specific town.

  • 'Two COVID nations': Delta variant threatens sections of the country where vaccination rates lag

    WASHINGTON — No state has been as successful in its vaccination effort as Vermont, with 64 percent of its population fully inoculated against the coronavirus. Other Northeastern states, including Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, are not far behind, with rates of about 60 percent of residents who have been fully vaccinated.

  • Working Remotely in Hawaii Sounds Enchanting, But There Are Unique Challenges

    When a vast majority of the white-collar work force went remote last year, life changed in ways many people wouldn't imagine. Employers found that remote workers can be productive, connected and...

  • Covid antibody rates more than 50 per cent higher than roadmap predictions

    Antibody rates are now more than 50 per cent higher than epidemiologists predicted they would be when they published models which informed the Covid roadmap. In February, Imperial College warned that only 44.6 per cent of the population would be protected by the original lockdown release day of June 21. But the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that eight in 10 people over the age of 16 now have antibodies to Covid. For the whole population, including children, ne

  • Israel faces Covid surge as virus circulates even among vaccinated

    Israel has recommended vaccinating teenagers following several coronavirus outbreaks clustered around schools, with even fully vaccinated people contracting the virus as authorities blame the more infectious delta variant. The country reported 125 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday, the highest one-day total since the end of April. The latest outbreaks were identified in several schools following random testing and came after Israel removed nearly all of its coronavirus restrictions following a dr

  • Australia blames China for UN move to put Great Barrier Reef on endangered list

    The Australian government lashed out at the UN and blamed China over a move to put the Great Barrier Reef on a list of endangered world heritage sites. Unesco's World Heritage Committee on Tuesday recommended that one of Australia's most valuable tourist assets be reclassified as "in danger" and called for more action on climate change. Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the government was “blindsided” by the committee, which is chaired by China. “Clearly there were politics behind

  • Vladimir Putin uses 80th anniversary of Nazi invasion to lash out at Nato

    Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has used the anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union to lash out at Nato’s expansion in Europe in a clear message to Ukraine. The Russian leader, in an opinion piece published by Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper on Tuesday, exactly 80 years after Nazi troops invaded the Soviet Union, criticised the expansion of Nato as threatening Russia’s security and fostering “Cold War-era dividing lines” in Europe. Moscow has been rattled by the fact that forme

  • Biden extends sanctions against North Korea

    The Biden administration announced Monday that it is extending for another year a more than decade old executive order declaring a national emergency over the nuclear threat from North Korea. Why it matters: In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Biden noted North Korea's "pursuit of nuclear and missile programs" and its other "provocative, destabilizing" actions continue to pose a threat to U.S. national security.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • Commissioner Roger Goodell quickly set the tone for reactions to the NFL's first openly gay player: 'Representation matters'

    Roger Goodell was joined by players, teams, and fans across the NFL in supporting Carl Nassib's decision to come out.

  • 'We are in a period of transition in Canada': U.S. is at near full capacity at stadiums, but will Canada ever get there?

    Depending on state regulations, most sporting venues are almost at full capacity in the United States. While many health protocols are followed, is it actually safe to be in a closed space with thousands of fans packed together? The U.S. now has fully vaccinated over 45.7 per cent of its population with 54 per cent being given at least the first dose.

  • U.S. has only shipped a fraction of pledged vaccine doses overseas as deadline looms

    The delay comes at a time when lower and middle income countries across the globe are battling sharp increases in Covid-19 cases.

  • Billionaire Mike Novogratz says Xi Jinping's authoritarianism isn't good for bitcoin - and China's citizens will find a way around the system

    Novogratz suggested citizens in China will find a workaround to escape the nation's clasp over domestic banks and payment platforms.

  • The gas tax's tortured history shows how hard it is to fund new infrastructure

    Gas taxes have long been used to pay for roads and bridges. AP Photo/Seth PerlmanAs the Biden administration and Republicans negotiate a possible infrastructure spending package, how to pay for it has been a key sticking point. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress want to raise taxes on the rich, while some Republicans have been pushing for an increase in the gas tax – which would be the first in 28 years. A bipartisan group of senators recently crafted a compromise bill that would pay

  • U.S. seizes Iranian news sites under unclear circumstances

    The takedowns come as world powers scramble to resurrect Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Group of burglars steal 6 vehicles from Newark dealership

    Police in Newark are trying to find a group of burglars wanted for stealing six cars from a dealership.

  • Japanese soccer star, Washington Spirit forward Kumi Yokoyama comes out as transgender man

    The Washington Spirit's Kumi Yokoyama, 27, said living in the USA and Germany helped push them to publicly reveal their identity.

  • The Biden administration whiffs on its vaccination goal. Good.

    The Biden administration whiffs on its vaccination goal. Good.