China's crackdown on housing speculators buying property with consumer loans cools down prices

Housing speculators in China find themselves in the crosshairs of regulators who are forcing them to sell property bought with personal and consumer loans, as authorities look to cool a buying frenzy.

In China, loans must be used in accordance with the loan agreement with the banks. Investing consumer loans in properties or using loans granted to companies' operations to buy stocks is illegal and amounts to a criminal act.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Brokers said the step taken by the central and local governments has uncovered some "unscrupulous housing speculators" who are rushing to cash out to repay the principal and interest owed to banks.

"Some homeowners are eager to sell pre-owned homes these days and are willing to offer a discount [to interested buyers]," said Song Yulin, a senior manager with property agency Baonuo, in Shanghai. "They want the transactions to be conducted as soon as possible."

In January, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission asked banks to investigate personal and consumer loans extended since June 2020, to expose borrowers who used the proceeds to buy residential property.

Banks have told the borrowers found to have misused the loans to buy homes to repay the money immediately, according to two banking sources.

In Guangdong province, regulators uncovered 920 borrowers who secured loans worth 277 million yuan (US$42.56 million) to buy homes.

Banks in Shanghai, however, have not disclosed the number of cases that have been spotted, but the sources said they represented just "a small portion" of overall loans.

General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan alt=General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan>

In Shanghai, the crackdown has helped the city's housing authorities to contain a wild surge in home prices. In February, about 19,000 second-hand homes changed hands, down 57 per cent from January, while average prices dropped 8 per cent to 40,000 yuan per sq metre.

Story continues

The consumers who took advantage of regulatory loopholes by funnelling the loans into buying homes are now paying the price, said Yin Ran, an angel investor focused on property, in Shanghai.

"They thought that being bold enough to increase leverage ratio in buying more homes could generate handsome returns, but instead they find themselves at the receiving end," he said.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.