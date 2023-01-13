China's exports, imports tumble sharply in Dec, cloud 2023 growth outlook

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai
2
Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash
·4 min read

By Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, while imports also tumbled again as surging COVID infections and a property downturn weighed heavily on domestic demand, highlighting risks to the country's economic recovery this year.

Exports had been one of the few bright spots in the world's second-largest economy during the pandemic but deteriorated rapidly since late 2022 as consumers overseas slashed spending in response to central banks' aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

That weakness is expected to continue well into the new year as the global economy teeters on the brink of recession, but China's imports are expected to slowly recover in coming months after the government's abrupt dismantling of strict COVID measures in December paved the way for the economy to reopen, releasing pent-up demand.

"The outlook for exports remains weak, given the combination of slowing global growth and an ongoing consumer shift from goods towards services," said Lloyd Chan, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

"Moreover, U.S. export controls on semiconductor-related equipment will be a key drag."

Exports contracted 9.9% year-on-year in December, extending a 8.7% loss in November, slightly beating expectations for a 10% fall, customs data showed on Friday. The drop was the worst since February 2020.

Imports fell 7.5% last month compared with a 10.6% decline in November, better than a forecast 9.8% decline.

Despite the sharp falloff in shipments in the last few months, total exports rose 7% in 2022 thanks to China's strong trade with Southeast Asian nations as well as an export boom of new energy vehicles. Still, growth was a far cry from a 29.6% gain in 2021.

Imports rose only 1.1% last year, down sharply from 30% growth in 2021.

GRAPHIC - China's exports and imports contract in December China's exports and imports contract in December

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE/zdvxdrxogvx/chart.png

WEAK GLOBAL DEMAND COULD TEMPER ECONOMIC RECOVERY

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that slowing external demand and the rising risks of a global recession are posing the biggest pressures to the country's trade stabilisation, leaving "arduous tasks."

An official factory activity survey showed a sub-index of new export orders has remained in contraction territory for 20 consecutive months.

But the ministry said major exporting provinces have reported seeing some improvement in getting new orders.

After three years, Chinese authorities have finally removed anti-virus curbs that disrupted port logistics and shut down factories in key manufacturing hubs.

China posted a trade surplus of $78 billion for December, compared with a $69.84 billion surplus in November. Analysts had forecast a $76.2 billion surplus.

Policymakers have pledged to increase support for the economy as they are eager to underpin growth and ease disruptions caused by the sudden end to COVID-19 curbs.

Measures to ease a severe funding crunch in the property sector, in particular, could boost imports of industrial materials from iron ore to copper.

Chan expects more policy support for property developers and households to help bolster domestic demand, but added net trade is still likely to be a drag on China's growth this year.

"Any near-term lift is unlikely given weak domestic sentiment and the ongoing COVID surge."

Moreover, a substantial share of China's imports are parts for products that are then re-exported, leaving those goods vulnerable to the downswing in global demand.

REBOUND

Analysts polled by Reuters expect China's economic growth to rebound to 4.9% in 2023, before steadying in 2024, a Reuters poll showed.

The economy likely grew just 2.8% in 2022 as lockdowns weighed on activity and confidence, well below the official target of around 5.5%. Fourth quarter and 2022 gross domestic product data (GDP) data will be released on Jan. 17.

Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING, estimated both exports and imports could continue to contract in the first half of 2023 from a year earlier, but said trade could recover towards the second half when domestic and external economies are expected to improve.

Jin Chaofeng, whose company in the east coast city of Hangzhou exports outdoor rattan furniture, said he has no market expansion or hiring plans for 2023 as he remains cautious about the global demand outlook.

"With the lifting of COVID curbs, domestic demand is expected to improve but not for exports...," he said.

"With no signs of the ending of the Russia-Ukraine war or crucial improvement in China-U.S. relations, this year's exports may be worse than 2022," Jin said, adding his company has been reducing inventories over recent months.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash; Additional reporting by Shen Yan, Liangping Gao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Bernard Orr and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Down 80% in 2022, Is Xpeng Stock a Buy for 2023?

    Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) operates in the competitive and growing Chinese EV market. In this video, I will determine if the stock is a buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 9, 2023. The video was published on Jan.

  • Gold climbs 8-month high ahead of U.S. inflation test

    Gold prices scaled an eight-month peak on Wednesday, underpinned by a subdued dollar, although they traded in a tight range as traders positioned themselves for inflation data that could influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance. Overall, it looks like gold is currently consolidating into a range as the focus turns to the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data on Thursday, said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive. Gold is considered an inflation hedge, but is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In January: Apple To Snap Win Streak

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 sharply off its mid-October lows, as the stock market continues to rebound. The best Dow Jones stocks to watch in January 2023 are Amgen, Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar and Microsoft.

  • UAE’s Astra Tech Buys Botim, Bolstering Push to Create Super App

    (Bloomberg) -- United Arab Emirates-based technology investment firm Astra Tech bought the Gulf region’s most popular voice-calling app, Botim, taking it a step closer to creating a platform that will offer everything from instant messaging to digital payments. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingUS Flights Latest: Depar

  • Central Bank Rates Seen Peaking Soon in Southeast Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asian central banks look like they are close to done fighting inflation using interest rates, with economists seeing the tightening cycle ending after 25- to 50-basis points of moves in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond

  • Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes

    Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude-oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate rises in the United States. Brent crude futures had fallen 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.70 a barrel by 0322 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $78.19. Brent has jumped 6.7% so far this week and WTI is up 6.2%, recouping most of last week's losses.

  • Subway's two families see fortune in foot longs

    Subway's two founding families could see some significant money come their way if a sale of the foot-long sandwich chain occurred.

  • Joe Biden Grilled On Latest Revelation That Classified Documents Were Found In Garage Of His Wilmington Residence: “Next To Your Corvette? What Were You Thinking?”

    After the White House revealed that classified materials were found stored in the garage of Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence, reporters were anxious to hear an explanation from the president after he gave remarks on the economy. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked, “Classified material next to your Corvette. What were you thinking?” “I […]

  • Secret Chipotle order ‘hack’ went viral on TikTok. Now it’s coming to the menu

    “It’s worth the wait,” one food critic on TikTok promised.

  • India iPhone Breakthrough Masks Struggle to Be Next China

    (Bloomberg) -- On paper, India’s chances of attracting global manufacturers look rosy. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Traders Dial Back Fed Wagers: Markets WrapApple Inc. began assembling its latest iPhone models in the South Asian nation in a

  • Indonesian businessman fined over $370 million for stock manipulation

    An Indonesian corruption court on Thursday found businessman Benny Tjokrosaputro guilty in a stock manipulation case involving state insurance firm Asabri and fined him 5.7 trillion rupiah ($371.67 million). Tjokrosaputro was spared a jail term because he is already serving a life sentence over a separate case in 2020 linked to hundreds of millions of dollars of investment losses at another insurer Asuransi Jiwasraya, Ignatius Eko Purwanto, who led a panel of judges, said. The businessman denied any wrongdoing during the trial and his lawyer Aditya W. Santoso said there had been no decision yet on whether to appeal.

  • Black Women Loved This Travel Destination For Wellness In 2022, And We Get It

    A good and wholesome travel destination for wellness has solidified its place in Black women travelers’ minds.

  • Conscripts with equipment transferred from Belarus to Russia, closer to Luhansk Oblast

    On 10 January, an echelon with trained conscripts of Russian Armed Forces and military equipment arrived in Russia from Belarus. Source: Live.Community of Railway Workers of Belarus; Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian independent monitoring project Details: Belarusian railway workers report that on 7 January, military train No.

  • Bolsonaro leaves U.S. hospital as riot outrage goes on

    STORY: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital near Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, a source close to the Bolsonaro family said. Video captured Bolsonaro entering a house in a gated community in Kissimmee, Florida, after his release. He was admitted to hospital on Monday for intestinal pains -- a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed key government buildings in the capital Brasilia. Bolsonaro’s hospital discharge came as an arrest order was issued for one of his ex-ministers over the rampage. A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who became public security chief for Brasilia this month, after serving as Bolsonaro's justice minister. Torres, who was removed from office on Sunday, was not in the city when the riots occurred, having flown to Florida earlier this month. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said he would cut short his family vacation in Florida and return to Brazil to “take care of [his] defense”. It was unclear if Torres had met with Bolsonaro in Florida. The judge also issued an order to arrest the head of Brasilia's military police. Details of the charges leveled against the pair were not immediately clear. But the arrest order cited their failure to ensure proper security forces were in place. The Sunday rampage came a week after president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and is widely seen as the worst attack on Brazilian democracy in decades. On Tuesday, another Supreme Court judge surveyed the damage done to the courthouse in Brasilia. In a tearful statement, Justice Gilmar Mendes questioned, “how did we get to this point?” Before adding, “we have to do everything to prevent this from happening again.”

  • Column-Is Brazil another BRIC in the wall? :Mike Dolan

    Almost as surprising as the weekend's shock events in Brasilia was how little world markets appeared to react - showing investors may already be braced for an era of more volatile geopolitics after 2022's tensions over Russia and China. And yet just a year after most markets dismissed the chances of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow massing troops on the border for several weeks and despite the severity of the subsequent economic fallout around the world, it is still odd to see another significant political tail risk almost ignored. Many voices in Brazil reckon Sunday's storming of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court by thousands of supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was no real surprise at all - and it merely underlined the country's deep divisions.

  • Russia may repeat massive mixed attack on Ukraine

    Russia is likely preparing to conduct a massive hybrid attack on Ukraine in the near future, using missiles and Iranian-made drones. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during a broadcast by Kyiv municipal television channel on 12 January Quote: "Presumably, such an attack is being prepared, because the intervals of preparation of the occupiers' troops are exactly the same: they need about 10-12-14 days to reorganise after the [

  • Bank Earnings: Wells Fargo Ditches Mortgage Business Prior To Q4 Results

    Wells Fargo plans to slash its mortgage business as Q4 results loom. Analysts expect bank earnings to fall when Bank of America, Citi report Friday.

  • US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border

    The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system as the only way for migrants to get exceptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began allowing migrants to make appointments up to two weeks out using its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020. CBPOne is replacing an opaque, bewildering patchwork of exemptions to a public health order known as Title 42 under which the government has denied migrants' U.S. and international rights to claim asylum since March 2020.

  • Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline

    Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Participants say the 2022 issuance in Asia was fuelled on the supply side by the gargantuan task of greening Asia's energy grid and by low yuan interest rates in top issuer China, where investment from domestic institutions supported prices.

  • Satellite images showing thousands of craters at a battle site in eastern Ukraine capture just how intense the 'savage' artillery fight there actually is

    In a nightly speech on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has focused its "greatest efforts" on eastern towns.