China's Dianxiaomi raises $110 million in funding round led by SoftBank, Sequoia

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce software provider Dianxiaomi has raised $110 million in its latest funding round led by Sequoia China and SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2, an investor in the company said on Wednesday.

The investor, China Renaissance, also said the funding round included Tiger Global Management and GGV Capital, and the company will use the procees to expand its overseas team.

The software as a service (SaaS) provider has raised a total of $210 million as of August 2022.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

