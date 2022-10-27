China's digital yuan stands out in cross-border pilot in a show of global ambition

Georgina Lee and Samuel Shen
·4 min read

By Georgina Lee and Samuel Shen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's digital yuan took the centre stage in the world's largest cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial to date, a report showed, pointing to how Beijing is speeding up yuan globalization efforts amid rising geopolitical tensions.

China's digital currency, or e-CNY, was the most issued, and actively transacted token in the $22 million pilot that used CBDCs to settle cross-border trades, a Bank of International Settlement (BIS) report showed.

The six-week test, which ended late last month, is part of m-Bridge - a project that pilots cross-border payments in digital currencies issued by central banks of China, Hong Kong, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.

The successful completion of the large-scale testing comes amid rising global tensions.

"Many countries around the world, including China, are wary of U.S. financial sanctions," said G. Bin Zhao, senior economist at PwC China.

"This provides a historic window for China to promote yuan internationalization as the U.S. weaponizes the dollar," he said, adding that the e-CNY provides a shortcut.

Russia was kicked out of the dollar system by the West following its February invasion of Ukraine which Moscow has called "special operations."

During the just-ended Communist Party Congress, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged "reunification" with Taiwan, saying China does not "renounce the use of force".

Washington has warned Beijing that the sanctions it coordinated against Russia should serve as a warning as to what to expect should Beijing move against self-ruled Taiwan.

"The perceived threat from the U.S. ... has made RMB globalization more of a necessity than luxury to ensure economic and financial security," said Shuang Ding, chief economist, Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered (HK) Ltd.

A yuan internationalisation tracker complied by Standard Chartered hit a new high in July, driven by strong issuance of yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong, latest data shows.

To promote global use of the yuan, the PBOC in July upgraded a currency swap facility with Hong Kong to a permanent agreement, and in September, China agreed to set up a yuan clearing hub in Kazakhstan.

In Russia, use of the yuan in global payments has surged since the western sanctions, and a growing number of Russian companies, including Rosneft, Rusal, and Polyus, have issued yuan bonds.

GLOBAL AMBITION

China is at the fore of a global race to develop CBDCs, and is ramping up domestic pilot schemes, mainly for retail payments.

The PBOC's participation in m-Bridge represents its ambition to eventually promote global, wholesale use of the e-CNY.

A total of 11.8 million yuan ($1.64 million) worth of e-CNY was issued in the testing between Aug 15. and Sept. 23, and the Chinese currency was used in a total of 72 payment and foreign exchange transactions, far greater than the other three currencies each.

China's top five state banks, including Bank of China and China Construction Bank, participated in the pilot, settling the CBDCs on behalf of their corporate clients.

The relatively high number of e-CNY issuances "could reflect greater demand for yuan-denominated transactions", given the country's high share of regional trade, the BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre said in the report.

HEADWINDS

The m-Bridge project, launched jointly by the BIS innovation hub and the four participating central banks, aims eventually to build a common platform for efficient, low-cost digital payment to promote global trade.

But China's yuan internationalisation, digital or not, faces challenges amid a slowing economy ravaged by COVID flare-ups, and a property debt crisis.

"Whether it's the e-CNY or the yuan, at the end of the day, China's national strength is the decisive factor," PwC's Zhao said.

"The yuan or e-CNY would be widely accepted only with the endorsement of China's solid economic development."

Another headwind is a slumping yuan, which has lost roughly 12% against the U.S. dollar this year.

"Sustained depreciation due to worsening fundamentals could weaken confidence in the currency," Standard Chartered’s Ding said.

The yuan's share as a global payments currency has climbed for five straight months, but remains low, standing at 2.44% in September, compared with 42.3% for the U.S. dollar, and 35.2% for the euro, according to SWIFT, the global financial messaging system.

($1 = 7.1952 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Georgina Lee and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Markets: Bitcoin price nears US$21,000 amid market rally as Ether, Dogecoin lead gains

    Bitcoin continued its price run higher in Thursday morning trading in Asia as it neared US$21,000. Ether and the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, also rose. The total crypto market cap exceeded US$1 trillion for the first time since mid-September. Leading memecoin Dogecoin was the best performer, while the […]

  • Dave Ramsey Says Your Car Could Cost You $10 Million -- and He May Be Right

    The answer to that question is definitely no. Unfortunately, many people are giving up that much money, thanks to their vehicles -- at least according to finance expert Dave Ramsey. Here's what Ramsey has to say about why your vehicle could come at such a steep price. Ramsey warned that your vehicle could cost you millions of dollars as a result of the opportunity cost associated with always having a car payment.

  • Why You Should Keep as Little Money as Possible in Your Checking Account Right Now

    Many people have a checking account. Here's the thing, though: checking accounts are generally a bad place to keep much more money than you need to pay your expected bills. If you have money sitting in your checking account that you would prefer to keep as cash (as opposed to putting it into a brokerage account), it's actively losing value.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Many Insurance Companies Pulling Out After Ian

    Florida’s property insurance market was already in crisis for two years before Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Dave Ramsey Says to ‘Save Your Money and Skip This Coverage’

    Drivers want to make sure they have sufficient auto insurance coverage to protect their assets. It can be hard to weed through what kinds of auto insurance are worth purchasing and which to skip. It's called mechanical breakdown coverage.

  • ‘He’s not willing to live in my house because it has fewer amenities’: My boyfriend wants me to move in and pay half his monthly costs. Is that fair?

    My boyfriend owns a house with a 30-year mortgage balance of $150,000 on a 4% interest rate. You have worked hard to pay off your mortgage, and you have $50,000 in savings, less than 20% of your boyfriend’s savings.

  • The IRS Just Boosted Standard Deduction by 7% - What It Means For You

    In the past year Americans have seen multiple interest rate hikes, a Social Security cost of living adjustment and the introduction of a $740 Billion inflation reduction act. Amid all the government effort being put forth to compensate for the economic … Continue reading → The post The IRS Boosts Standard Deduction by 7% - What It Means For You appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III thanks to wife Akshata Murthy's $800 million tech company stake

    Rishi Sunak is worth $830 million, almost double that of reigning monarch King Charles III, who inherited an estate and assets valued at $420 million from Queen Elizabeth II.

  • How bad could it (realistically) get for your 401(k)?

    Probably the best argument for investing some more of our 401(k)s in the stock market right now is all the people telling us not to. Nobody knows why, but stock markets have produced most of their gains during the winter months, from Oct. 31 to April 30.

  • This Couple Sold Their Home for the Same Price They Bought It -- and Lost $100K

    There's a reason home buyers are often warned not to take on too much house, but rather, to make sure they only sign a mortgage they can afford. Recently, financial guru Ramit Sethi told a story of a couple he knew who purchased a house, realized they couldn't afford it, and had the opportunity to sell it for the exact same price they bought it for. Many people forget that there are costs involved in both signing a mortgage and selling a home.

  • Americans’ personal savings have fallen off a cliff. Brace yourself for just how much they have declined.

    The personal savings of Americans have plunged this year, hitting $629 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Economists have been warning of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates in an attempt to cool 40-year-high inflation. During the early days of the pandemic, several government programs, including enhanced child tax credit payments, unemployment benefits and generous stimulus checks, helped boost personal savings.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as investors fret over the impact rising interest rates to combat inflation will have on economic growth. A silver lining to the stock market sell-off is that dividend yields are rising. Because of that, investors can lock in some attractive passive income streams these days on companies with a long history of growing their payouts.