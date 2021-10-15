China's domestic biodiversity pledges overshadowed by overseas footprint

Worker cleans the water at the Cuihu lake in Kunming, Yunnan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Stanway
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Stanway

KUNMING, China (Reuters) - China has used a U.N. biodiversity conference in Kunming to burnish its green credentials and launch new measures to protect domestic habitats, but the world's second-biggest economy is under pressure to tackle the impact of its footprint overseas.

The "COP15" conference, which held its closing ceremony on Friday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, was designed to lay the groundwork for a new post-2020 global pact to conserve habitats and slow species loss, now believed to be at its fastest rate in 10 million years.

During his video address on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a new national park scheme as well as a 1.5 billion yuan ($233 million) fund to finance conservation in developing countries.

The meeting also celebrated China's achievements in cleaning up water supplies and protecting endangered species. However, delegates noted one major gap.

"One of the biggest things that's missing for me is that there are a lot of domestic commitments, but there wasn't a commitment to integrate biodiversity concerns and risks into China's overseas investments," said Terry Townshend, a Beijing-based conservationist and adviser to the Paulson Institute.

According to research published this week by Boston University, up to 24% of endangered amphibian, bird, mammal and reptile species around the world are affected by Chinese overseas development projects.

"While China is quickly becoming a world leader on biodiversity conservation through its domestic system of protected areas, its overseas finance has been associated with significant risks to biodiversity," said Rebecca Ray, a senior researcher at Boston's Global Development Policy Center.

The International Rivers group, which campaigns against big dams, also said China's overseas hydropower development causes "irreversible damage to some of the most ecologically sensitive sites and rarest species".

China's big dam builders still had no clearly defined "no go areas" and their current projects were encroaching upon precious marine and mammal habitats in Africa and elsewhere, it said.

China's environment ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT

There have been signs that China is shifting slowly not only to cleaner overseas investments, but also more biodiversity-friendly supply chains.

"We still have a way to go before China will legislate... But now, quite quickly already, we are starting to see a shift - a consensus is building in the Chinese government that they need to act on this," said Dimitri de Boer, chief China representative with European consultancy ClientEarth, which advises the Chinese government on environmental issues.

Xi has already pledged to end coal-fired power investments overseas, and the world's biggest importer of soybeans and wood products is also exploring ways to clean up commodity supply chains.

China said in a joint communique with the European Union this week that the two sides would collaborate in "enhancing cooperation in conservation and sustainable management of forests, making supply chains more sustainable, and combating illegal logging and associated trade."

"That to me is the biggest news of the week - easily," said de Boer. "This is something that the international community and environmental NGOs have been emphasising for a long time, to move it higher up the agenda of the Chinese government."

The challenges are likely to be considerable, not least when it comes to tracing where China's bulk commodity purchases originate. But the joint statement - which came after talks between vice-premier Han Zheng and his European counterparts - is a sign China's environment ministry will get more clout to tackle overseas trade, experts said.

"China has done a lot in recent years domestically, and it is logical to do that first and then to look at your investment overseas," said Townshend. "It will come: the question is when, and to what extent."

($1 = 6.4340 yuan)

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's new Iran dilemma

    The Biden administration is grappling with a new dilemma as nuclear negotiations with Iran remain frozen: whether more pressure on Iran would help push the Iranians back to the 2015 deal, or lead Iran to escalate its nuclear program, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.Why it matters: The Iranian nuclear program has made significant advances in recent months that will be difficult to roll back — and that could potentially undercut the benefits of salvaging the 2015 accord, particularly if a de

  • Russia eyes year-round Northern Sea Route that would speed natural gas shipments

    Russia expects to soon begin shipping products through the Northern Sea Route all year long, a plan that would speed up its transport of liquefied natural gas to Asia.

  • BP Is Financing the World's First Solar-Powered Steel Mill

    (Bloomberg) -- In a rare move, a Colorado steel plant is attempting to go green and source most of its power from solar energy instead of coal.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresA steel mill in Pueblo operated by Russian manufacturer Evraz Plc that melts and repu

  • Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by 2023 as the cryptocurrency's latest rally draws momentum traders, Fidelity director says

    "This is actually is a pretty sustainable move and it's not a bubble that's about to burst," Jurrien Timmer said.

  • The Latest: Australia's capital: 99% with at least 1 dose

    Australia’s capital Canberra has come out of lockdown with authorities reporting more than 99% of the population aged 12 and older having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sydney came out of lockdown on Monday with only the 73.5% of the population aged 16 and older who were fully-vaccinated allowed to enjoy the new freedoms including going to restaurants, hairdressers and non-essential shopping.

  • Chinese corn gets cheaper, regains lost share from wheat in feed rations

    For the first time in a year, corn prices in China's key Shandong hub this week have fallen to the same levels as wheat, leading some feed producers to switch back to using more of the yellow grain, traders and analysts said. Corn prices in key animal-feeding hubs such as Shandong province had been trading at a rare sustained premium to wheat for most of the past year. Costly corn in turn spurred industrial corn users to look for alternatives, with some feed lots switching to using record volumes of feed-grade wheat.

  • Singapore's youngest COVID fatality, 23, among single-day record of 15 deaths

    A 23-year-old individual was among 15 Singaporeans reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (14 October) to have died of COVID-19.

  • China Is Forcing Fashion to Mute Itself Over Dirty Cotton

    (Bloomberg) -- When a fashion industry sustainability group called out China over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, the idea was to nudge Beijing toward human-rights reforms while cleaning up a troubled corner of the $60 billion global cotton business. Western brands have learned the hard way that things don’t work that way in China.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat

  • Sudan security service slaps travel ban on top civilian politicians -sources

    KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan's security service has slapped a travel ban on members of a task force overseeing the country's transition to democracy, government sources said, as tensions between civilian and military leaders threaten to boil over weeks after a failed coup. The political crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/sudan-coup-drama-lays-bare-distrust-between-civilian-military-leaders-2021-10-08 erupted on Sept. 21, when Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said rogue troops still loyal to Omar al-Bashir had sought to derail by force the revolution that removed the ousted president from power in 2019.

  • Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal: Afghanistan War was a 'failure'

    Retired General Stanley McChrystal, who led coalition forces in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, called the Afghanistan War a "failure" in a new interview with Yahoo Finance.

  • South Korea just launched itself into a very exclusive club. Here's why its new sub-launched missile sets it apart.

    It's yet another capability attained by South Korea's increasingly modern and sophisticated military.

  • Prince Harry: Don't 'pillage' my African sanctuary for oil, Duke tells Canadian company

    The Duke of Sussex has pleaded with corporate oil drillers not to “pillage the ecosystem for potential profit” as he launched a new environmental campaign.

  • Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China

    Microsoft is pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China. The company announced the move in a blog post Thursday. The California-based company has become hugely popular globally with employers, employees and job seekers as its social media-like features make it easier for them to connect with one another, while building their professional network. But seven years after its launch in China, the company cited the challenges of operating in a country with strict government regulations over content sharing. LinkedIn said it would replace the Chinese service with a new portal called InJobs later this year. The new service will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles. LinkedIn is the only major U.S.-owned social network operating in the country.

  • Microsoft Shuts LinkedIn China, Citing ‘Challenging’ Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn is shuttering a localized version of its professional networking platform in China, becoming the last major U.S. social media provider to pull out of the country and marking the demise of a rare U.S. tech success there.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.

  • Democrats worried long-shot candidates are taking up valuable resources in midterm elections

    Democratic strategists are increasingly worried that candidates running long-shot campaigns are soaking up too much attention and resources ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

  • Climate change: Carbon emissions from rich countries rose rapidly in 2021

    Emissions from the richest countries are going up again this year as the global economy rebounds.

  • 'Our whole life depends on water': Climate change, pollution and dams threaten Iraq’s Marsh Arabs

    On an island surrounded by the narrow waterways of the Chebayesh Marshes in southern Iraq, Sabah Thamer al-Baher rises with the sun to milk his herd of water buffalo. This summer has been tough for Baher, a father of two. Iraq's 2020-2021 rainfall season was the second driest in 40 years, according to the United Nations, causing the salinity of the wetlands to rise to dangerous levels.

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Jobs, Earnings; Microsoft Up As It Makes This China Move; Boeing Dips On 787 Woes

    The Dow Jones jumped amid good jobs data and a strong start to earnings season. Microsoft stock rose amid a China move. Boeing stock fell.

  • Facing existential threat from climate change, Pacific Islanders urge world to listen

    Decades after Pacific Islanders first raised the alarm, the rest of the world is finally catching up: The climate crisis is here, and it's accelerating.Why it matters: Pacific Islanders, whose nations face an existential threat from climate change, were a major force behind the Paris Agreement. Heading into November's UN climate summit, they are calling for greater urgency in meeting the goals of the accord, and more direct action from world leaders — especially President Biden. Stay on top of t

  • U.S.-Canada land border opening: The rules you need to know before crossing for the first time in over a year

    Fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the land and ferry border between the U.S. and Canada more freely in November, but the jury is still out about Canadians who received mixed doses.