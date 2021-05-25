China's domestic environment has become more focused on nationalism as centennial nears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary draws nearer, China's domestic environment has become more focused on nationalism and hardline ideology, a trend also affecting the country's international relations.

The big picture: Beijing is broadcasting confidence and swagger, often for the benefit of domestic audiences, but other countries and international companies are feeling the effects.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • China's leaders often tighten political restrictions around major events and anniversaries; the centennial so far has seen an exaggerated version of this response.

Taiwan: 2021 has seen big shows of force, with Beijing sending jet fighters on numerous incursions into Taiwanese airspace and holding naval drills in nearby waters.

  • "In the lead-up to the centenary of the founding of the CCP, it would be very hard to see Beijing, or Xi Jinping, giving any leeway whatsoever on issues related to national sovereignty," Russell Hsiao, executive director of the DC-based Global Taiwan Institute, told Axios.

  • But "an uncontrollable event could potentially spoil Xi Jinping’s desire to have a choreographed display of nationalism and patriotic fervor in support of the Chinese Communist Party," Hsiao said.

  • Hsiao added that Beijing isn't likely to intentionally engage in actual military hostilities during this time. "An uncontrollable escalation over Taiwan would not be in Xi’s interest."

Patriotic boycotts: In March, international brands from H&M to Hugo Boss to Adidas were targets of a state-fanned consumer boycott, as Chinese netizens expressed outrage at these companies' disavowal of Xinjiang cotton amid reports of forced labor in the cotton industry there.

EU sanctions: The Chinese government levied unprecedented sanctions on European researchers, organizations, and even members of the EU Parliament for calling out the party's repression in Xinjiang.

  • The sanctions were largely symbolic and seem to have backfired; the EU has suspended the EU-China investment treaty approved just months earlier.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Propaganda films take over China's box office as CCP centennial approaches

    Chinese theatergoers have a huge selection of patriotic films to enjoy this year as the Chinese Communist Party has prioritized propaganda at the box office in the lead-up to its centennial.The big picture: These days, propaganda in China isn't necessarily clunky or boring. Sometimes it comes in the form of wildly successful box office hits, other times as irresistible viral memes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Back in March, the China Film Administration ordered theaters to show at least two propaganda films every week that were "closely focused on the themes of loving the party, loving the nation and loving socialism."Many of these are classic films brought back for the occasion.Others are new. "Cliff Walkers," a film by director Zhang Yimou about Chinese Communist Party agents in the 1930s who track down enemy spies, has raked in more than $150 million so far this year.Context: Hollywood movies used to win the Chinese box office, but patriotic films now often claim top spots, and studios make lots of them. "The Eight Hundred," a film released last year that follows Chinese soldiers protecting a warehouse from the Japanese army in 1937 Shanghai, brought in $472 million in revenue, making it the world's second-highest-grossing film of 2020.Between the lines: "It’s not as explicit as Beijing handing out orders," writes Amanda Morrison for Foreign Policy. "Instead, the government has shifted its approach from direct intervention to indirect incentivization by shaping the economic conditions of the film industry to favor patriotic cinema."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India warns against mass farmers protest, citing COVID 'super-spreader' risk

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian government leaders appealed to farmers to call off a mass protest this week for fear it could prove a viral "super-spreader" event as the country's overall death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday. Over a third have died over the past three weeks during a devastating second wave fuelled by a new virus variant detected in India, mass political and religious gatherings, and lowering of the guard by the public, health officials and experts say. Now farmers have stirred fresh alarm by saying they will hold mass protests across the country on Wednesday to mark six months of their campaign against deregulation of agriculture markets.

  • U.S. aluminum tariffs have led to investment, jobs -think tank study

    U.S. tariffs on aluminum imports imposed by former president Donald Trump and continued by President Joe Biden have led to increased output, employment and capital investment by domestic producers, a new study from a left-leaning think tank showed on Tuesday. The Economic Policy Institute said the 10% aluminum tariffs, imposed in March 2018 under the "Section 232" national security section of a Cold War-era trade law, have led to $6 billion in 57 downstream aluminum product manufacturing projects that will employ over 4,500 additional workers. They will add more than 1.1 million metric tons in annual rolling and extrusion capacity, said the report, which was released as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai begins talks with the European Union to resolve disputes over the U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminum.

  • Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry targeted killings

    Security forces clashed Tuesday with demonstrators after hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad to protest what they say is the impunity of those responsible for the targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists. Iraqi security forces fired live rounds to disperse the crowds and demonstrators hurled stones at riot police, witnesses and Iraqi security officials said.

  • How Ted Cruz ended up sharing Russian far-right propaganda to attack the US military

    Insider traced the route of a video comparing US and Russian military recruitment ads from pro-Kremlin networks to Cruz's Twitter feed.

  • Blinken pledges U.S. support to rebuild Gaza, prevent return to war

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would rally support to rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Hamas Islamist rulers and Israel. But Blinken made clear that the United States intended to ensure that Hamas, which it regards as a terrorist organisation, did not benefit from the humanitarian aid - a potentially difficult task in an enclave over which it has a strong grip. Blinken began his regional visit in Jerusalem, where he held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Indiana governor traveling to Israel during 'hour of need'

    Indiana’s governor is traveling to Israel in the wake of the cease-fire to the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Tuesday morning he would be in Israel Tuesday and Wednesday at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Republican governor cited business and cultural ties between Indiana and Israel for making the trip.

  • US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Tuesday that the U.S. would reopen its Consulate General in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration. The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. Trump's move infuriated the Palestinians, who view east Jerusalem as occupied territory and the capital of their future state.

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves estate to children and housekeeper, report says

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg left the vast majority of her estate to her children in her will, but also thoughtfully included her housekeeper, a report says. While her possessions and personal property are to go to her two children, Jane and James, a bequest was also made to her longtime helper, Elizabeth Salas. TMZ reports that the family will receive the bulk of the late Supreme Court justice’s estate, valued at just under $6m, but an amount was also set aside for Ms Salas, whom it is believed worked for her for 22 years.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • CDC investigates possible connection between mRNA vaccine, heart inflammation

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether several cases of myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle, are linked to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. There are only about a dozen or so cases reported after receiving one of the vaccines, but there's an ongoing investigation. No link has been established yet.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Ilhan Omar’s spokesperson hits out at Fox News for ‘dangerous’ report about daughter’s Twitter page

    ‘Gotta give it to Fox News for attempting to smear me, but instead making me sound cool,’ Isra Hirsi says

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • 75% of Americans say the country is racist on anniversary of George Floyd murder

    Only 19 per cent of Republican voters believe that America needs to continue to change to give Black Americans equal rights

  • Boris Johnson's former Communications Director skipped scrutiny from regulator before taking job with The Sun

    James Slack, former Communications Director to Boris Johnson, will avoid scrutiny by regulators of his post-government jobs, Insider can reveal.