China's driverless delivery startup Whale Dynamic targets US market with $2.5M funding

Rita Liao
·3 min read

A nascent Nuro challenger from China has its sight set on the delivery market in the US and has just raised some seed funding to advance its ambitions.

Whale Dynamic, a Shenzhen-based autonomous delivery startup founded by Baidu veteran David Chang, says it has closed a seed round of about $2.5 million. Qianchuang Capital, a Beijing-based investment firm managed by veterans from China's leading financial institutions, led the round, with participation from Shangbang Huizhong, a Chinese fund backed by real estate developers.

Founded in 2018, Whale Dynamic is developing Nuro-like driverless delivery vans that are meant to do away with the steering wheel and driver's seat. And like Nuro, whose delivery bots are made by BYD, it contracts a Chinese manufacturer to produce its self-driving vehicles, the name of which cannot be revealed yet as the deal has not been finalized.

Whale Dynamic's slight edge over Nuro lies in costs, surmises Chang, who worked as a product manager in Baidu's intelligent driving group. Nuro assembles parts in the US while the complete production of Whale Dynamic's vehicles, from manufacturing to assembling, happens in China, which gives it a price advantage over its American counterpart. Its vehicles are priced at around $20,000 each.

The latest financial injection will enable Whale Dynamic to expand its current team of 30 employees and explore product use cases in China and the US. Led by director of engineering Qi Wei who hailed from Huawei, the company aims to have its first prototype car testing in some Chinese cities in May.

In China, Whale Dynamic faces competition from retail tech giants like Meituan and JD.com, which started testing their own goods-only delivery vehicles last year. Chang believes that his company's technology, which takes the slower and more costly route of conducting R&D and testing on passenger cars rather than building the boxes-on-wheels directly, can better stand the test of time.

Whale Dynamic's testing fleet using passenger cars

Chang eventually wants to base his firm in the US and target express delivery services and supermarkets there. "You can test things much more quickly at lower costs in China," Chang explains why he started out in China.

As regulators from China and the US increase scrutiny over tech companies for potential national security risks, businesses that straddle the two countries will have to heed greater regulations or pick sides. TuSimple, a California-based autonomous trucking company backed by an affiliate of Chinese social media giant Sina, is looking to sell its China unit, Reuters reported.

Most of TuSimple's vehicles operate in the US with a smaller fleet running in China. But US regulators have voiced concerns over the firm's Chinese background and its China office's access to data, which reportedly led to TuSimple's decision to offload its China unit.

Security compliance is a priority at Whale Dynamic, says Chang. When it enters the US market, the startup will opt for US cloud services like AWS and Google Cloud; its China team will take care of hardware development only. The company's key suppliers are also American -- Oster for lidar (and Israel-based Innoviz which has offices in the US), and Nvidia and Intel for chips. Unlike Nuro, which operates its own fleets, Whale Dynamic plans to only offer ready-to-use vehicles and software-as-a-service, leaving the operational part to its clients, which should limit the amount of sensitive data the startup can glean.

JD.com, Meituan and Neolix to test autonomous deliveries on Beijing public roads

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden prepares to travel to Europe for NATO summit

    President Biden heads to Brussels next week for a summit with NATO leaders amid growing concerns in Ukraine. On Friday, Mr. Biden had a high-stakes call with Chinese President Xi Jinping where he made clear the consequences China could face if it gives financial assistance to Russia. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.

  • The Fed Isn’t Doing Enough to Fight Inflation, Fed President Says. Why It May Not Matter Anyway.

    St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard has released a statement explaining why he dissented when the Fed elected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point. In the statement, Bullard argues that the Fed is moving far too slow given the strength of the economy and the rate of inflation. Remember, the Fed is only now moving away from 0%.

  • Top U.S. House Republican slams party hardliner over Zelenskiy 'thug' comment

    The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday that Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn was wrong to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy a "thug" during a meeting with his North Carolina constituents. But Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become House speaker next year if Republicans retake the majority, said he was still backing Cawthorn in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Cawthorn, a 26-year-old hard-line conservative and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, is one of several Republicans who have come under fire since Russia's invasion of Ukraine for comments seen as supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin or attacking Ukraine.

  • Eye Opener: Zelenskyy pushes for talks with Putin as Russia intensifies attacks

    Russian strikes continue as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleas for peace talks. Also, President Biden has a high-stakes call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.

  • Zelenskyy calls for talks with Russia

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is again appealing to Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down and talk, in hopes of ending Russia's brutal and intensifying war against Ukraine. Chris Livesay reports.

  • Russian state media airs clips of Madison Cawthorn calling Zelensky a ‘thug’

    GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says the North Carolina congressman is ‘wrong’ and ‘if there’s any thug in this world, it’s Putin’

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • NYPD officer was harassed by superior after good deed, lawsuit alleges

    Louis Sojo claims that his captain racially harassed him and said he was ‘not a real cop’ after he paid for an alleged shoplifter’s food Louis Sojo is suing the NYPD, Captain Julio Delgado and the City of New York for race discrimination, retaliation and hostile work environment. Photograph: Simon Leigh/Alamy A New York police officer who made headlines after buying food for an alleged shoplifter is now suing the department and his captain over racial harassment and slurs following his good deed

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Judge Tosses Out Project Veritas’ Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

    UPDATED, with comment from Project Veritas: A federal judge has tossed out a defamation lawsuit filed by Project Veritas against CNN, concluding that an on-air statement made about the conservative group did not rise to the level of an actionable claim. Last year, Project Veritas, known for its “sting” operations against members of the mainstream […]

  • California Lawmakers Propose $400 Gas Rebate

    Relief from sky-high fuel prices could be on the way. State lawmakers are set to release details on a $400 gas rebate proposal. Jocelyn Moran reports.

  • Long John Silver’s managers retaliated against teen when she said no to sex, feds say

    “No woman should be forced to work in this kind of environment, and her willingness to come forward helped protect other vulnerable young women from suffering the same treatment.”

  • Inflation: A ‘retail ice age’ is emerging, expert says

    Strategic Resource Group Burt Flickinger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how retail shoppers are resisting inflationary price pressures, trends in consumer goods, and production slowdowns from China impacting electronic sales.

  • India buys 3 million barrels of Russian oil: report

    India's state-run oil company purchased 3 million barrels of Russian crude this week as numerous other nations bar such imports due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, The Associated Press reported on Friday.Indian Oil Corp. made the purchase despite international pressure, led by the U.S. and other Western nations, to freeze Russia out of the global energy market over the incursion. India, the world's largest democracy, imports about 85 percent of...

  • Toyota Indiana will stop work for 5 days. Here's what it means for workers.

    Toyota Indiana will idle for five days in April due to what the plan called "supply chain disruptions."

  • Russian TV channel to seek Google fines abroad after U.S. giant loses appeal

    The Moscow District Arbitration Court was unable to provide information by phone and did not respond to an emailed request for comment. Google, which Tsargrad said blocked the YouTube account in July 2020, did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Meet the company where staff work four-day weeks

    STORY: Do four-day weeks work?When French company boss Laurent de la Clergerie decided to let his staff work a four-day week, on the same pay as before,some people took him for a crazy person.But a year on, his LDLC company selling consumer technology has increased annual turnover by 40% – without hiring any extra staff."In my mind it was obvious it would work, I had the intuition that this would bring only good." As the world emerges from a global health crisis that prompted many people to re-evaluate their work-life balance, companies and workers around the world are asking an important question: Can they work less? De la Clergerie says before he embarked on the change, he did the math. LDLC employs approximately 1,000 people. He worked out that even in the worst case scenario, the change would add to labor costs by at most $1.6 million per year.It was a manageable risk he was willing to take. "One could think that I managed to turn lead into gold. I don't think that's the case. I think that when you put well-being into the workplace, when you care for your teams, when you concentrate on that in fact you gain in productivity. The equation for productivity isn't simply just a number of hours worked."Since then, he said that absenteeism and sick leaves have gone down.The company has also not had to hire new people to offset the reduction in hours worked.And although the four-day week is not the only factorde la Clergerie says it contributed to a jump in turnover from around $550 million before the change to nearly $770 million."We can be a capitalist and a socialist, one doesn't cancel the other out, and when I see this working today I would go further, if you socialist, it doesn't prevent you from being a capitalist, on the contrary it allows you to perform even better, that's what is happening today."Johann Peters works in one of LDLC’s stores near its headquarters in a suburb of Lyon.He says the extra weekday off was a godsend."More time for my private life, more time to deal with all the things I need to do and above all more time to take care of the children. I used to see my daughter every other Sunday and that was very little time."France already has some of the world's most employee-friendly working practices, with a legal limit of 35 hours of work per week. But de la Clergerie's four-day week is generous even for France.And his company is not the only one.Microsoft gave its Japan-based employees Fridays off in 2019, and said it saw productivity rise 40%. Consumer group Unilever launched a four-day week trial for local staff in New Zealand. Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has trialled a four-day week for 10% of its domestic workforce.

  • Penguins Sale Highlights Role of Arbitration in Ownership Disputes

    The pending sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to Fenway Sports Group is at issue in two ownership-level lawsuits that are running into a familiar obstacle: the power of a league commissioner to compel intra-team disputes into arbitration. Last Friday, Pennsylvania federal Judge Marilyn Horan stayed a lawsuit brought by Wildfire Productions, a motion picture and […]

  • African American Woman Develops Unique Program to Help Level the Playing Field for 750,000 Minority Construction Firms

    African American woman tears down barriers to help level the playing field for 750,000 minority construction firms.

  • Delta nearing deal to buy 100 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, American Airlines to resume alcohol sales

    Delta Air Lines is poised to make a landmark deal with Boeing while American Airlines is resuming the sale of alcohol aboard its aircraft.