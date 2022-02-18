China's 'dynamic' zero-COVID strategy will boost economy - watchdog

·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's "dynamic clearance" strategy aimed at minimising COVID-19 infections is boosting the economy, not undermining it, the country's top anti-corruption body said on Friday in response to concerns about the prospects for growth this year.

As other countries relax restrictions, China has maintained a zero-tolerance approach, shutting down transmission routes whenever they arise, ordering mass testing programmes and maintaining mask mandates.

Some analysts have forecast a decline in economic growth this year, saying the challenge posed by the more infectious Omicron variant would significantly raise containment costs and further disrupt China's supply chains.

But the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the ruling Communist Party's corruption watchdog, said in an article posted on its website that existing policies had proved cost-effective by isolating affected communities and allowing others to operate normally.

It said the shift to a more "precise" and targeted approach to locking down outbreaks had "reduced the impact on economic and social development".

China's "zero-COVID" policies have put it increasingly at odds with the rest of the world, and some experts say that years of isolation will leave the population vulnerable to more infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants once restrictions are finally eased.

CCDI said the "destructive power" unleashed by the easing of restrictions had become very evident in other countries, including the United States.

Overseas experts are divided about the impact that a sustained "zero-COVID" approach will have on China's economy, and on its ambitions to switch to low-carbon growth.

"Even with a more targeted approach, the simple fact of more transmissible variants means that China is likely to have to stay pretty stringent," said Michael Hirson, China head of the Eurasia Group consultancy, which has launched an index measuring the economic impact of zero-COVID policies.

"It means a recovery that's more driven by industry and investment and less driven by consumption and services, which are a cleaner form of growth," he added.

ANZ said this week that China's supply chain problems were not caused by its "zero-COVID" strategy and had originated overseas.

But although China's approach was "not as restrictive as perceived", with its more localised measures helping to reduce the economic impact, service sectors continued to struggle, the bank said in a note.

(Reporting by David Stanway. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In China's Zhejiang, college grads showered with loans to start businesses

    Enterprising Chinese college graduates will be able to borrow up to half a million yuan ($78,900) in the wealthy province of Zhejiang to start a business, and if it goes belly-up, the government will help pay at least 80% of the loan. The generous plan, unveiled at a news conference hosted by China's state planner on Thursday, underscores official concerns about job prospects for the country's millions of graduates in a labour market that has tightened due to slowing economic growth. Zhejiang is also the testing ground of President Xi Jinping's so-called "common prosperity" drive.

  • Covid Cases Are Rising in Hong Kong. Businesses Are Worried About Stricter Lockdowns.

    Companies in Hong Kong say travel restrictions under the so-called zero-Covid policy impede their activities, according to a recent survey.

  • Tesla changes S.Korea ads after antitrust probe faulted batteries

    Tesla Inc changed an advertisement about the driving range for its Model 3 in South Korea after an antitrust regulator found that the automaker exaggerated the specifications of its batteries. The Model 3 sedan description on Tesla’s Korean-language web site was changed to say the vehicle is capable of travelling a "maximum" of 528 kilometres (328 miles) on a single charge, from "more than" 528 kilometres, screen shots captured by local media showed. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) this week said it had sent a report to the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker stating that it had exaggerated the mileage of some of its models, including Model 3, in violation of the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.

  • Vincent Zhou is finally out of quarantine after missing his event. 'A stroke of bad luck'

    Vincent Zhou, stuck in isolation in a hotel room, couldn’t watch as the men’s Olympic figure skating competition went on without him last week.

  • S. Korea keeps crowd limits as omicron causes 25-fold spike

    South Korea will extend restaurant dining hours but maintain a six-person limit on private social gatherings as it wrestles with a massive coronavirus wave driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. The 109,831 new cases reported on Friday was another record and about a 25-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the country’s dominant strain. The more than 516,000 infections counted in the past seven days alone raised South Korea's caseload to over 1.75 million.

  • City of Monroe declares Snow Emergency

    The City of Monroe has declared a Snow Emergency.

  • US warship involved in South China Sea fighter jet crash returns to San Diego

    American aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson - on which a fighter jet crash-landed in January - has returned to San Diego after eight months in the Indo-Pacific region. The US Navy said the strike group had conducted dual carrier operations and multinational exercises during its 262 days in the region, including in the South China and Philippine seas, before returning to its home port on Monday. "The tireless dedication and professionalism of our sailors, through a global pandemic, challenging

  • Brazil's president told Putin he 'supports any country that seeks peace'

    After a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid rising tensions with Ukraine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he did not deliver a specific message beyond support for a peaceful resolution. "I told Putin that Brazil supports any country that seeks peace. And that's his intention," Bolsonaro said, according to Reuters.He also said that "a path to a peaceful solution has presented itself" in response...

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren now wants to ban all state lawmakers and elected officials from trading corporate stocks

    "Public officials should remove all conflicts of interest — whether you're at the federal or the state level," Warren told Insider.

  • Alysa Liu having a blast during Winter Olympics that have been controversial and isolating

    While the 2022 Winter Olympics will be remembered as both controversial and isolating, US figure skater Alysa Liu is having a great time.

  • Dow drops 622 points for worst session of 2022 because Ukraine fears are rising again

    U.S. stocks fall Thursday, as investors dealt with renewed fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine as the U.S. and its allies accused Moscow of continuing to build up troop levels.

  • Eileen Gu, Chinese Freestyle Ski Star Born in the U.S., Wins Her Third Medal at Beijing Olympics

    Eileen Gu, who was born in San Francisco, California, became the first action-sports athlete to win three medals at the same Olympics

  • UF professor predicts U.S. will be 'sham democracy' within three years

    University of Florida law professor Neil Buchanan predicts that the U.S. “will essentially become a sham democracy” within the next three years.

  • Eileen Gu Wins Freeski Halfpipe Gold for Third Olympic Medal

    Eileen Gu won her second gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics with a victory in the womens freestyle skiing halfpipe final.

  • Citi Strategists See Room for More Rotation Out of U.S. Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- A rotation out of U.S. equity markets in favor of global peers may be only just getting started, Citigroup Inc. strategists said, joining a chorus of cautious calls about Wall Street’s prospects. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityStocks Under Pressure Amid Ukraine, Fed-Hike Angst: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spread

  • Illinois Interstate Highway Closed After 100 Vehicles Involved in Pileup During Winter Storm

    Video taken by a motorist shows the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup near El Paso, Illinois, on February 17 during a severe winter storm in the area.Dave Troesser filmed videos that show him getting out of his truck before checking out the road conditions in the snow. The videos show multiple vehicles that had crashed into each other.“Everybody needs to get out of the way, ‘cause there’s gonna be more car coming,” Troesser said to other people who were still standing near their vehicles in the video.Troesser wrote in a Facebook post that he was back in the pileup location and waiting to get his truck later in the evening.The Illinois State Police (ISP) closed southbound Interstate 39 due to the pileup amid a severe winter storm in the area. Police said the closure would be in effect for at least 12 hours.The heavy snowfall was forecast to continue for a “few hours,” the National Weather Service said around 6:00 pm on Thursday, and would taper off later in the evening. Credit: Dave Troesser via Storyful

  • US accuses China of backing away from free-trade commitments

    The United States has accused China of failing to meet its commitments to the World Trade Organization

  • Facts About 'When Harry Met Sally' That Even the Biggest Rom-Com Fans Don't Know

    If you're a romantic-comedy buff, chances are you've seen When Harry Met Sally. Led by an all-star cast, including Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, and Carrie Fisher, and directed by comedy legend Rob Reiner (who also made The Princess Bride), the film follows Harry and Sally. Dive into those answers and many more surprising facts about When Harry Met Sally right here.

  • U.S. sounds new alarms on Ukraine and details Russian invasion plan

    The remarks from top U.S. officials come as the United States has seen no de-escalation of troops at the Ukranian border.

  • Myanmar junta, ousted government fight for recognition at top U.N. court

    AMSTERDAM/BANGKOK (Reuters) -Myanmar's military junta is to take part in hearings at the top United Nations court in The Hague next week despite a complaint from political opponents that this could give it international recognition without legal standing. The hearings will address a jurisdictional dispute arising from Gambia's claim filed in 2019 at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, accusing Myanmar of genocide against its minority Muslim Rohingya population.