China's economy grows more slowly than expected in second quarter

Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley
·3 min read

By Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the recovery momentum.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.9% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, missing expectations for a rise of 8.1% in a Reuters poll of economists.

Growth slowed significantly from a record 18.3% expansion in the January-March period, when the year-on-year growth rate was heavily skewed by the COVID-induced slump in the first quarter of 2020.

June activity data slowed from the month before but beat expectations.

"The numbers were marginally below our expectation and the market's expectation (but) I think the momentum is fairly strong," said UOB economist Woei Chen Ho in Singapore.

"Our greater concern is the uneven recovery that we've seen so far and for China the recovery in domestic consumption is very important...retail sales this month was fairly strong and that may allay some concerns."

While the world's second-largest economy has rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 crisis, buoyed by solid export demand and policy support, data in recent months suggest some loss in momentum. Higher raw material costs, supply shortages and pollution controls are weighing on industrial activity, while small COVID-19 outbreaks have kept a lid on consumer spending.

Investors are watching to see if the central bank is shifting to an easier policy stance after the People's Bank of China announced last week it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

The move released about 1 trillion yuan ($154.64 billion) in long-term liquidity to bolster the recovery and came even as policymakers have sought to normalise policy after the economy's strong rebound from the coronavirus crisis to contain financial risks.

On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 1.3% in the April-June period, the National Bureau of Statistics said, just beating expectations for a 1.2% rise in the Reuters poll. The NBS revised down growth in the first quarter from the fourth quarter last year to 0.4%.

The NBS data also showed China's industrial output grew 8.3% in June from a year ago, slowing from a 8.8% rise in May. Economists in the poll had expected a 7.8% year-on-year rise.

Retail sales grew 12.1% from a year earlier in June. Analysts in the poll had expected a 11.0% increase after May's 12.4% rise.

"The domestic economic recovery is uneven," said Liu Aihua, an official at the NBS at a briefing on Thursday.

"We must also see that the global epidemic continues to evolve, and there are many external instabilities and uncertain factors," she said.

Data earlier this week showed China's exports grew much faster than expected in June, but a customs official said overall trade growth may slow in the second half of 2021, partly reflecting COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties.

Economists in the Reuters poll expected a 8.6% GDP expansion in 2021, which would be the highest annual growth in a decade and well above the country's official target for growth higher than 6%. China was the only major economy to have avoided a contraction last year, expanding 2.3%.

Premier Li Keqiang reiterated on Monday that China would not resort to flood-like stimulus.

Still, economists in the Reuters poll expected more support this year, forecasting a further cut in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in the fourth quarter.

Fixed asset investment grew 12.6% in the first six months from the same period a year earlier, versus a forecast 12.1% uptick and down from a 15.4% jump in January-May.

($1 = 6.4665 yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley; Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's economy grows more slowly than expected in Q2

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter, as slowing manufacturing activity, higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on the recovery momentum. Still, economists in the Reuters poll expected more support this year, forecasting a further cut in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in the fourth quarter.

  • China’s economic growth slows to still-robust 7.9% in second quarter

    China’s economic growth slowed to a still-strong 7.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June as a rebound from the coronavirus leveled off.

  • China's June exports surge 32%, import growth slows

    China’s exports surged in June while import growth slowed to a still-robust level as its economic rebound from the coronavirus leveled off. China led the global recovery from the pandemic but domestic consumer spending and other activity is weaker than expected. Trade growth “may slow down” in the second half, but is “expected to remain relatively fast,” Li said at a news conference.

  • Quotes: China's surprise RRR cut gets markets pondering rate cuts, other easing

    China's surprise decision to lower the reserve requirements for its banks last week is leading some market analysts to speculate that a cut in country's benchmark loan prime rate may be next, possibly as early as next week. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced the cut in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Friday, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.43 billion), more than expected. While the majority of market participants believe the RRR cut was meant to stabilise the funding needs of banks and lower their costs to support credit growth, others think a cut in major policy rates would complement this new dovish tilt.

  • Democrats wake up to ‘woke’ message turning off voters

    Some Democrats are increasingly questioning whether liberal rhetoric on hot-button issues such as policing and education could alienate centrist voters they’ll need to win over in the midterm elections.

  • Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus vaccination law

    Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Miami federal court, contends that the law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise ships by increasing risk of contracting the virus. The law imposes a fine of $5,000 each time a cruise line mandates that a passenger provide vaccination proof.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular fund manager was a rock star in 2020. Check out the moves she's making to stay on top in 2021.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 Stocks Skyrocketing Over 60%

    The S&P 500 has been rising all year, and to date has posted gains of more than 16%. After a more volatile start to the year, with strong swings up and down from January to the end of May, during which investors pulled back from the tech giants, the NASDAQ has joined the upward trend. Its year-to-date gain now stands at 14%, and like the S&P, sits just under a record high level. But how much room is there for further growth across the board? In an environment like this, investors need to take ca

  • Updated Exclusive Forecast: Social Security Benefits COLA Likely to Be Largest in Decades

    The increase in the cost-of-living-adjustment is expected to be driven by a rebound in consumer spending and higher prices for cars, airfare and gasoline.

  • The IRS is paying out 4M surprise tax refunds this week — will you get one?

    If you qualify, a direct deposit or paper check will come automatically.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    On the verge of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, this high-yield stock has what it takes to keep paying you in good times and bad.

  • Sell These 4 Toxic Stocks to Avoid Losing Money Overnight

    Toxic stocks are vulnerable to external shocks, burdened with high debt and bound to result in loss for investors over time. Discard such stocks from your portfolio right away to avoid losses.

  • Investing $72,036 Into These 3 Stocks Can Generate $300 in Monthly Income for Your Portfolio

    Below, I'll show you how investing approximately $72,036 across three stocks -- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Altria (NYSE: MO), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) -- could generate $300 in monthly dividends for you. Healthcare company Gilead Sciences currently pays a yield of 4.2%. Gilead may have disappointed investors over the past year as its COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, which many thought could be be a silver bullet to stop the virus in its tracks, failed to live up to the hype.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.42, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    With a 6.8% dividend yield, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its liquids operations account for a little more than half of its earnings, while natural gas and other midstream operations make up its remaining earnings. Enbridge's liquids pipelines are strategically located, providing it with resilient cash flows even in volatile energy markets.

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    On the surface, these companies seem like underpriced investments, but look a little closer and there's a good reason to stay away.

  • Vietnam's VinFast Preparing to Sell Electric Crossovers in the U.S.

    The company is setting up a presence in the U.S. and hopes to start sales of its compact and mid-size EV crossovers in California in 2022.

  • Megyn Kelly Torn To Shreds For Saying Media Exaggerated Capitol Riot

    People with eyes informed the former Fox News host she was wrong.

  • Philippine Currency, Shares Slump as Fitch Cuts Rating Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso declined along with local shares after Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on the sovereign to negative from stable, reflecting rising risks from the pandemic on the nation’s economy.The peso dropped as much as 0.4% to 50.30 per dollar, its weakest since June 2020. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index slid 1.2%, while the spread on Philippines’ 2032 dollar bond over Treasuries rose about five basis points to 75.1 basis points.“We’re seeing a knee-jerk reaction in