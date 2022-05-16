China's economy cools sharply in April as lockdowns bite

·4 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter.

Full or partial lockdowns were imposed in dozens of cities in March and April, including a protracted shutdown in commercial centre Shanghai, keeping workers and shoppers confined to their homes and severely disrupting supply chains.

Retail sales in April shrank 11.1% from a year earlier, the biggest contraction since March 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, and worse than forecast.

Dining-out services were suspended in some provinces, which led to a 22.7% drop in catering revenue in April. China's auto sales plunged 47.6% from a year earlier as car makers slashed production amid empty showrooms and parts shortages.

As the anti-virus measures snarled supply chains and paralysed distribution, industrial production fell 2.9% from a year earlier, below expectations for 0.4% growth. The reading was the largest decline since February 2020.

In line with the decline in industrial output, China processed 11% less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March. The country's April power generation also fell 4.3% from the previous year, the lowest since May 2020.

The shock also weighed on the job market, which Chinese leaders have prioritised for economic and social stability. The nationwide survey-based jobless rate rose to 6.1% in April from 5.8%, the highest since February 2020 when it stood at 6.2%.

The 6.7% jobless rate in 31 major cities in April is the highest since records started in 2018.

The government aims to keep the jobless rate below 5.5% in 2022.

China wants to create more than 11 million jobs, and preferably 13 million urban jobs this year, Premier Li Keqiang said in March, but he recently called the country's employment situation "complicated and grim" following the worst COVID-19 outbreaks since 2020.

Fixed asset investment, a main driver that Beijing is counting on to prop up the economy as exports lost momentum, increased 6.8% year-on-year in the first four months, compared with an expected 7.0% rise.

The extended lockdown in Shanghai and prolonged testing in Beijing are adding to the concerns about economic growth over the rest of the year, said Nie Wen, Shanghai-based economist at Hwabao Trust.

"It's still possible to achieve a GDP growth of around 5% this year if COVID curbs are only going to affect the economy in April and May. But the virus is so infectious, and I remain concerned about growth going forward."

HARD-TO-ACHIEVE GOAL

Analysts say Beijing's official 2022 growth target of around 5.5% is looking harder and harder to achieve as officials maintain draconian zero-COVID policies. Moreover, the key property market is in a protracted slump and export growth has slowed to a two-year low.

The economy grew 4.8% in the first quarter.

China's financial authorities said on Sunday they will let banks cut the lower limit of interest rates on home loans based on the corresponding tenor of the Loan Prime Rate for first home purchases, a move to support housing demand and promote healthy development of the country's property market.

ING analysts are looking for a 1% contraction in economic growth in the second quarter from a year earlier, while Nomura said the Chinese economy has been facing a rising risk of recession since mid-March.

Capital Economics is now forecasting full-year Chinese growth of just 2%, and says if COVID cannot be controlled even that is not guaranteed.

"Even once the current virus wave is quashed, COVID controls will continue to hold back activity to some degree over the coming quarters," it said in a note on Friday.

While policymakers have repeatedly pledged more support for the slowing economy, stimulus so far has been "underwhelming", with only small policy rate cuts, it added.

China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month on Monday.

Nie said authorities would be cautious in rolling out quantitative measures like large-scale cuts to interest rates or banks' reserve requirement ratios to spur the economy, given concerns about U.S. interest rate hikes and a depreciating Chinese currency, but structural and targeted measures, such as in the property sector, would be preferred.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Stella Qiu and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Bernard Orr and Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How China's rigid Covid-19 policy paralyses its manufacturing heartland

    For the past six weeks, Zhao Xubing has been mostly confined to his home in Zhangjiagang, a county-level city of 1.4 million people in eastern China's Jiangsu province. The truck driver, who earns 5,500 yuan (US$818) a month delivering fabricated metal products between Zhangjiagang and nearby cities such as Kunshan and Taicang, was ordered to stay home to test for Covid-19 every three days, as the Yangtze River Delta area has been caught up in Shanghai's lockdown since April 1. Zhao, his wife an

  • Bond Traders Reel as Inflation Hits World’s Emerging Local Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- As spiraling inflation spreads across the globe, emerging-market bonds from Turkey to Thailand are feeling the brunt.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityLocal-currency debt from developing

  • China April property sales plunge 46.6%, fastest since at least 2010

    China's April property sales by value fell at their fastest pace in at least 12 years as COVID-19 lockdowns further cooled demand despite more policy easing steps aimed at reviving a key sector of the world's second-largest economy. In April, property sales by value slumped 46.6% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since at least 2010, and sharply widening from the 26.17% fall in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday. In January-April, property sales by value fell 29.5% year-on-year, compared with the 22.7% decline in the first three months.

  • Researchers successfully grew plants in Apollo-era lunar soil. Their work could inform future space farmers.

    Plants grown in moon dirt showed signs of stress, were smaller, and grew more slowly than their counterparts grown in soil from Earth.

  • Search ongoing for suspect wanted in connection with shooting outside Grand Central Market

    CBS LA reporter Kandiss Crone was at the scene outside of Grand Central Market, where just hours earlier a shooting took place in front of the widely known food market. Authorities are still searching for a suspect who is said to have fled from the scene following the shooting.

  • China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curbs bite

    China processed 11% less crude oil in April than a year earlier, with daily throughput falling to the lowest since March 2020 as refiners slashed operations on weaker demand due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns. Crude throughput last month was 51.81 million tonnes, equivalent to 12.61 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Processing volumes for the January-April period were down 3.8% on the year at 223.25 million tonnes, or 13.58 million bpd.

  • In Donetsk Region, Russia killed 3 and wounded 13 civilians in a day

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, MAY 15, 2022, 20: 54 As a result of Russian military operations in the Donetsk Region on Sunday, three civilians were killed and 13 others were injured. Source: Chairman of Donetsk VA Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram and on the air of the telethon Quote: "On May 15, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Drobyshevo and 1 in Toretsk.

  • Asia stocks struggle after dire China data

    Asian share markets were struggling to sustain even a minor rally on Monday after shockingly weak data from China underlined the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world's second-largest economy. China's April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the drop forecast, while industrial output dropped 2.9% when analysts had looked for a slight increase. The risks had been to the downside given new bank lending in China hit the lowest in nearly four and half years in April.

  • Silk Sonic Gets Sensual for ‘Love’s Train’ Performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    The duo, accompanied by backup singers, showed off their smooth dance skills while performing the track.

  • RBI to raise rates again in June but not clear by how much: Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of India will follow its surprise May rate rise with another hike at its meeting next month, according to a majority of analysts polled by Reuters who were exceptionally split on the size of the move. India's retail inflation accelerated to an eight-year high in April, remaining above the central bank's tolerance limit for a fourth month in a row, and is likely to stay elevated. The sudden change in views on surging inflation and how to tame it means the RBI will likely take the repo rate, currently at 4.40%, back to at least its pre-pandemic level next quarter and not in 2023 as previously thought.

  • Germany to Stop Russian Oil Imports Regardless of EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year even if the European Union fails to agree on an EU-wide ban in its next set of sanctions, government officials said.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charg

  • Are the Clippers a potential offseason fit for Rockets guard John Wall?

    Various reports have mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers as a possible John Wall suitor this offseason, but would he accept a potential backup role behind Reggie Jackson?

  • China Cuts Mortgage Rate, Eases Shanghai Lockdown to Lift Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityChina lowered the mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers and announced a phased reopening of shops in Shanghai, taking steps to bolster growth before f

  • Plains All American to Settle Class-Action Lawsuit Over 2015 California Oil Pipeline Spill

    The owner of an oil pipeline that caused a 4-mile-long spill along a California beach in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, according to attorneys and court documents.

  • Some Shanghai businesses to reopen Monday, officials say

    Supermarkets, malls and restaurants in Shanghai will be allowed to open in a limited capacity starting Monday, officials said, even while it remained unclear whether residents would be let out from their homes. The city's Vice Mayor Chen Tong said Sunday at a daily press briefing that grocery stores, malls, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to reopen while implementing measures that “reduce the flow of people." Agriculture markets will also be allowed to reopen while ensuring “no contact” transactions.

  • Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

    DUBAI (Reuters) -State-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, helped by strong oil prices. Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc as the world's most valuable company, reported a net income of $39.5 billion for the quarter to March 31 from $21.7 billion a year earlier. Aramco, which listed in 2019 with the sale of a 1.7% stake mainly to the Saudi public and regional institutions, said its earnings were the highest in any quarter since it went public, boosted by crude prices, volumes sold and improved downstream margins.

  • Pro-choice activists in Canada, Mexico prepare for 'big influx' of Americans seeking abortions

    Pro-choice activists who spoke to The Hill said they are preparing for a potential “big influx” of American women crossing the Mexican and Canadian borders seeking abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

  • Are Orcoda Limited's (ASX:ODA) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Orcoda's (ASX:ODA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 27% over...

  • Melania Trump says it’s ‘sad to see’ what’s going on in US

    Former first lady Melania Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday that it is “sad to see” what is going on in the U.S. in response to a question about what she thinks of the state of the country. “I think it’s sad to see what’s going on if you really look deeply into…

  • Details about the sinking of Russia’s Moskva flagship emerge

    An audio intercept published by Ukraine’s Operational Command South via Facebook on May 15 has shed some light on the circumstances of last month’s sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva.