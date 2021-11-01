China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE McDONALD
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.

For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.

Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.

That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction slump. That is chilling auto and retail sales. It has possible global repercussions as China buys less steel and other building materials.

“Many customers would like to wait and see,” said Liang Qiming, a salesman for online real estate broker 5i5j.com in Nanchang, a southern provincial capital that was turned into a boomtown by a flurry of construction over the past two decades.

China became the world’s factory, but the bigger power driving its economic boom was a construction frenzy that took off in the late 1990s. Developers and local governments poured borrowed money into blanketing the country with new apartments, office towers, shopping malls, bridges and railways.

Xi’s government appears to be willing to accept a politically painful slowdown to get that debt under control and achieve the longer-term goal of self-sustaining, safer growth.

Beijing “doesn’t want growth at all costs, followed by the likely or inevitable financial market crash, which is very much the sort of European-U.S. model,” said Robert Carnell, head of Asia research for ING.

Financial markets are on edge about whether one of the biggest developers, Evergrande Group, might be allowed to collapse under 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) in debt as a warning to others.

Beijing wants to make sure families receive apartments sold to them by Evergrande before they were built, as is common in China, economists say. But they say it is trying to avoid sending the wrong message by bailing out the company.

Evergrande is a “pre-emptive cleanup,” Carnell said.

China revived from the coronavirus pandemic earlier than the United States, Europe or Japan, but but that rebound quickly flattened out.

Depressed by the building slump, the economy expanded just 4.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September much weaker than the previous quarter’s 7.9% growth. Compared with the previous quarter — the way other major economies are measured — growth in the three months ending in September fell to 0.2%, among the weakest of the past decade.

Housing sales fell 32% in September from a year earlier. Buyers were put off by curbs on mortgage lending and anxiety about whether developers might fail to deliver apartments paid for in advance. That means less spending on furniture and appliances.

With no sign Beijing will ease up, forecasters expect the economy to weaken further, since consumers who are reluctant to spend won't fill the gap left by lower investment.

This quarter's growth might fall as low as 3% over a year ago, according to Nomura. Bank of America cut its full-year forecast from 8% to 7.7%, which still would be among the world’s strongest. It slashed next year’s outlook from 5.3% to just 4%.

The total owed by companies, households and the government rose to almost the equivalent of three times annual economic output last year from 270% in 2018 — high for a middle-income country.

Xi affirmed his priorities at an August planning meeting, calling for “high-quality development” and “forestalling major financial risks,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

“China is in the middle of a transformation from growth driven by blind investments to high-quality growth,” said Zuo Xiaolei, an economist in Beijing.

Regulators tightened control over use of debt by real estate developers last year. Hundreds already had gone bankrupt following other restrictions imposed since 2017.

Tightening control, Beijing on Oct. 15 declared 19 of China's biggest banks that account for three-quarters of their industry's assets to be “domestic systemically important banks" that will face closer government scrutiny and lending controls.

A midsize developer, Modern Land (China) Co., announced it failed to pay off on a $250 million bond due Oct. 25. Earlier, another developer, Fantasia Holdings Group, missed a $205.7 million payment to bondholders due Oct 5.

Evergrande has caused more anxiety due to its vast debt, which includes $18 billion owed to foreign bondholders.

It failed to make a bond payment due Sept. 23. An official newspaper said the company avoided being declared in default by wiring $83.5 million for the payment on Oct. 22, one day before the end of a 30-day grace period.

“The risk of a sharper slowdown in real estate activity can’t be ruled out,” Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics said in a report.

Meanwhile, the economy also faces headwinds from power rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas to meet official efficiency goals. Automakers and other factories have been disrupted by shortages of processor chips.

Auto sales plunged 16.5% in September from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Buyers are uneasy about the pandemic and economic outlook, said Chu Xianwu, who sells Jeeps at Shandong Xinju Auto trading Co. in the eastern city of Jinan. He said sales there were down 20% from six months ago.

“I really hope the situation will improve in the near future,” Chu said.

___

AP researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing delivers first KC-46A refueling tanker to Japan

    Boeing Co delivered its first KC-46A aircraft to Japan, the company said on Sunday, the first delivery of the aerial refueling jet to a customer outside the United States, as growing tensions with China spur Japan to ramp up defense spending. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) took delivery of the jet under a contract first signed in 2017. Boeing in a statement called the delivery a "significant milestone" for U.S.-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • Biden criticizes Russia and China for not joining climate commitments

    President Biden criticized Russia and China on Sunday for their failure to make new climate commitments alongside other members of the Group of 20.Why it matters: G20 leaders announced new targets for climate commitments on the final day of meetings in Rome before they head to Glasgow, Scotland, for a global climate conference. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne such agreement, which didn't go as far as the U.S. had hoped, was

  • U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China. The new delivery of Moderna Inc doses will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines, the official said. The official added that Taiwan was a "vital partner" on global health issues.

  • A military jury said torture tactics used by the CIA were on par with the 'most abusive regimes in modern history,' report says

    "The treatment of Mr. Khan in the hands of US personnel should be a source of shame for the US government," senior military officials said.

  • China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

    A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known. In a response Sunday on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang said "a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie", adding that U.S. intelligence services "have a reputation for fraud and deception."

  • Inside the last-ditch effort by Democratic women to pressure Manchin and salvage paid family and medical leave

    WASHINGTO - Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand long has called on Congress to provide paid family and medical leave to the millions of Americans who don't have it. So when she found out last week the plan had been dropped from her party's landmark spending bill, she began an eleventh-hour campaign to try to resurrect it. The New York Democrat targeted the chief objector to the program, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va. She hit the phones Friday and fired off a flurry of texts to her moderate-leaning colleague

  • China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition

    Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Rome via video link, Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion COVID shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations to cooperate on manufacturing doses. "China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries," Xi said. Xi reiterated China's support of the World Trade Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and he called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

  • Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

    Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s aggression is not going unnoticed by other world leaders

  • Top Thai Female Leader Warns of Chaos Without Charter Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s most prominent female politician is pushing for a constitution overhaul to pave the way for a pro-democracy government and avoid a political gridlock amid talks of an early election. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at Stake“If we do

  • Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China

    President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control — and taking Russia, China and Saudi Arabia to task for not doing enough to deal with the existential threat of climate change. Biden's overall take on his efforts: On climate change, he’s got $900 billion planned for renewable energy, and Congress will vote this coming week.

  • Dortmund hope injured Haaland can play again this year

    The hip injury suffered by Erling Braut Haaland is expected to sideline the star striker for several more weeks, with his club Borussia Dortmund hoping he can still play again this year.

  • Biden ‘Reluctant’ to Detail Response If OPEC Won’t Boost Output

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he was reluctant to describe what he planned to do if oil-producing nations don’t boost output amid a global energy crunch as he criticized Russia and Saudi Arabia for an inadequate response.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policin

  • COP26: American climate credibility in question at UN summit with Biden's agenda in flux

    President Joe Biden will try to pressure other countries to take action to slow global warming at COP26, even as his own climate agenda is stalled.

  • Biden, Democrats failing to sell agenda to American people: POLL

    Negotiations on the infrastructure and social program bills have consumed Capitol Hill for months. President Joe Biden was unable to secure a legislative win before departing on his second foreign trip since taking office, even after he laid out a framework for the package focused on social programs and climate change around which he believes Democrats can rally. Despite Republicans having sat on the sidelines while the White House works exclusively with congressional Democrats to get both bills to the president's desk, the lack of knowledge extends across all parties.

  • China's Oct factory activity expands more quickly, but output weighs - Caixin PMI

    China's economy is slowing after an impressive rebound from the pandemic-driven slump early last year, with its sprawling manufacturing sector hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, higher costs, production bottlenecks, and more recently, power rationing. An official survey on Sunday showed China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month.

  • S Koreans send off former President Roh in small funeral

    Dozens of relatives and dignitaries gathered in South Korea’s capital on Saturday to pay their final respects to former President Roh Tae-woo, a key participant in a 1979 military coup who later won a landmark democratic election before his political career ended with imprisonment for corruption and treason. Pandemic restrictions limited the size of funeral services for Roh, who died Tuesday at the age of 88 from complications from various illnesses. President Moon Jae-in’s decision to hold a state funeral for Roh was controversial because of his links to the coup and a bloody suppression of pro-democracy protesters in the southern city of Gwangju in 1980 that killed around 200 people and injured hundreds of others.

  • China-Focused Biotech LianBio Raises $325 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Biotechnology firm LianBio raised $325 million in an initial public offering, according to a statement, potentially opening a narrow path for U.S. listings by companies operating primarily in China.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe c

  • The Latest: Maton preserves Astros' lead heading into 7th

    The Braves are running out of at-bats to regain the lead and close out this World Series with a victory at home. Atlanta’s Chris Martin pitched a 1-2-3 top of the inning. After entering and stranding the bases loaded with a strikeout of leadoff hitter Jose Altuve in the fifth, Martin retired the heart of Houston’s order on 10 pitches.

  • Here Come the Best Three Months for the Stock Market

    The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now.

  • The Braves top the Astros in World Series Game 4

    The Atlanta Braves are just one victory away from their first championship in 26 years.