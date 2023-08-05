China's embassy to Russia criticises treatment of citizens at border

(Reuters) - China's embassy in Russia criticised the treatment of five Chinese citizens who were refused entry into Russia, calling the treatment inconsistent with the overall friendly relations between the two countries.

The five, attempting to drive into Russia from Kazakhstan late last month, were refused entry after four hours of examination and had their visas cancelled, the embassy said on its WeChat social media account on Friday.

The embassy met with Russia's foreign ministry and border agencies, "clearly pointing out that the brutal and excessive law enforcement by Russia in this incident seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens," the post said.

The embassy cited statements by Russian officials that Russia welcomes and does not have discriminatory policies against Chinese citizens, as well as that the destination on their visa application of the five Chinese did not match their actual destination.

Beijing and Moscow have repeatedly spoken of their strong relations since presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin announced a "no limits" partnership in February 2022, when Putin visited Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics days before he launched the Ukraine invasion.

On Friday China said it would send a senior official to Saudi Arabia for weekend talks seeking a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine at a forum that excludes Russia - a diplomatic coup for Kyiv, the West and the Saudi hosts.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen; Editing by William Mallard)