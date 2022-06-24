China's envoy calls on new Australian government to repair bilateral ties

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Albanese in Sydney
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - China's ambassador said on Friday Australia had fired the "first shot" in deteriorating trade relations but that there was an opportunity to improve bilateral ties if the new government in Canberra took action.

China is Australia's largest trading partner and the biggest customer for its iron ore, but relations have deteriorated in recent years. China has imposed trade sanctions on Australian products in response to policies and decisions such as Australia's call for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and its 5G network ban on Huawei.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who took office late last month, has said China needs to lift its sanctions on Australian products to improve relations. His government has also expressed concern at China's move to strike a security pact with neighbouring Solomon Islands.

Ambassador Xiao Qian said in a speech at the University of Technology Sydney's Australia-China Relations Institute that Australia had caused the breakdown in ties, and called for the new government to take action.

"The previous government in this country made certain policies and took certain actions that virtually stopped the normal business cooperations and relations between Huawei and the counterparts in Australia," he said in response to a question.

"That perhaps could be described as the first shot that really damaged our normal business relations."

He disputed that China had imposed trade sanctions on Australian goods, and said they were a response to dumping complaints by Chinese companies, or Chinese consumers expressing their unhappiness at Australia.

As he spoke, protesters, some in business attire, heckled him and held aloft placards about Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong independence.

There was an "opportunity for possible improvement of relations" with the new Australia government after the exchange of letters between leaders of the two nations, and a meeting between defence ministers on the sidelines of a Singapore conference, Xiao said.

"There are five major areas where it is important at least in my view for China and Australia to make joint efforts," he said.

Australia should respect China's socialist political system, stick to mutual benefit in economic matters with "favourable and fair" policies, be rational on security, cooperate with China in regional affairs, and "properly handle differences", he said.

The institute's director, James Laurenceson, raised the treatment of two Australian journalists in prison in Beijing, including a former student at the university, as they wait for verdicts in national security trials.

Xiao said restrictions on the frequency of prisoners having diplomatic contact were caused by COVID-19 measures being taken in China.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany Open to Discuss Russian Oil Price Cap, Scholz Aide Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany would support having an international debate about imposing price caps on Russian oil imports, according to Joerg Kukies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s top economic aide.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recessio

  • Macau extends COVID shutdown of city, casinos stay open

    Macau extended its COVID-19 restrictions including the closure of bars, cinemas, hair salons and outdoor parks from Thursday, its chief executive said as the world's biggest gambling hub battles to curb a rise in locally transmitted cases. Casinos are allowed to remain open while theatres, fitness centres, and leisure facilities must halt operations from 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Ho Iat Seng said in a statement on the government's website. Macau's more than 600,000 residents were required to undergo a second round of mass testing this week, as the number of infected people jumped to more than 100 cases.

  • Black advocates challenge Biden on reluctance to sign executive order for reparations commission

    Civil and human rights groups are calling out the Biden administration for its apparent reluctance to take executive action to […] The post Black advocates challenge Biden on reluctance to sign executive order for reparations commission appeared first on TheGrio.

  • BEER THEFT BANDIT: Police looking for man who stole cart load of beer from Walgreens

    Memphis Police are looking for a thirsty thief who the department has dubbed the “beer theft bandit”.

  • US envoy to Israel lives in a luxe rental, a Trump legacy

    There’s no plaque on the gate of the U.S. ambassador’s new residence in Jerusalem, no Stars and Stripes visible, no official listing as a notable overseas property. The official residence of the American envoy is a rental and temporary, officials said, secured after two years of house-hunting in the wake of then-President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Ambassador Tom Nides moved into the sleekly renovated villa in west Jerusalem’s leafy German Colony sometime last spring.

  • Official: 8 more die as Haiti prisons lack food, water

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An official said Thursday that at least eight inmates have died at an overcrowded prison in Haiti that ran out of food two months ago, adding to dozens of similar deaths this year as the country’s institutions crumble. Hunger and oppressive heat contributed to the inmates’ deaths reported this week by the prison in the southwest city of Les Cayes, Ronald Richemond, the city’s government commissioner, told The Associated Press. The United Nations Security Council released a report last week saying 54 prison deaths related to malnutrition were documented in Haiti between January and April alone in the country of more than 11 million people.

  • Beyond abortion rights: Reproductive justice takes a broader view

    Rejecting a rigid “pro-choice” or “pro-life” binary, proponents of reproductive justice urge a more expansive view on supporting women and families.

  • Nigeria’s LaVida Studios Gets $50 Million Investment, Sets Production Slate With Dentsu’s Story Lab (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nigeria’s LaVida Studios has secured $50 million production investment and inked a 10-project slate with Dentsu’s The Story Lab U.S. The three-year collaboration with The Story Lab is for 10 films and television properties focused on bringing African stories to the global stage. Focusing on both scripted and unscripted film and TV projects, the alliance […]

  • Exclusive-G7 likely to discuss Russian turbine, but may not find solution -Canada minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The G7 is likely to discuss the fate of a Russian turbine blocked in Canada and blamed for reducing gas supplies to Germany, though the bloc may not reach a solution by the end of the meeting, Canada's Natural Resources Minister said on Wednesday. "If you talk to the Germans, they are very, very concerned about" a decline in gas supplies allegedly caused by the missing turbine, Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters. "I'm sure it'll come up at least in the corridors of the G7 ... I wouldn't hold my breath that we're going to find a resolution before the end."

  • China reports 143 new COVID cases for June 23 vs 135 a day earlier

    Mainland China reported 143 new coronavirus cases for June 23, of which 37 were symptomatic and 106 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. As of Thursday, mainland China had confirmed 225,434 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with three a day earlier, and two new local asymptomatic cases versus none the previous day, the local government said.

  • Hong Kongers reflect on Taiwan, an imperfect exile

    For Lam Wing-kee, a Hong Kong bookstore owner who was detained by police in China for five months for selling sensitive books about the Communist Party, coming to Taiwan was a logical step. An island just 640 kilometers (400 miles) from Hong Kong, Taiwan is close not just geographically but also linguistically and culturally. It offered the freedoms that many Hong Kongers were used to and saw disappearing in their hometown.

  • Ukraine accepted as European Union candidate in historic move prompted by Russia's invasion

    Despite the announcement, Ukraine faces a long process before it actually becomes an EU member state.

  • The peace treaty with Ukraine is possible according to Kremlin ultimatums Kremlin Peskov

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022, 19:31 DMITRY PESKOV ON MAY 9 ON RED SQUARE. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the signing of a peace treaty with Ukraine is possible if Russia's demands are fully met.

  • After attack on female diners sparks national uproar, China strips city's 'civilized' status

    Chinese city Tangshan has been stripped of its honorary “civilized” status after a restaurant assault sparked outrage over male violence against women.

  • Miranda Wrongs: The Supreme Court Just Obliterated One of Our Best Checks on Police Abuse

    The high court Thursday made it more difficult for victims to sue if the police fail to read them their rights, relieving cops of consequences for violating the rights of the people they arrest

  • China Asks Foreign Business Leaders How to Revive Hong Kong in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China asked foreign business chambers in Hong Kong how to revive the isolated financial hub’s economy in unprecedented listening sessions weeks before new leader John Lee takes office, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Ad

  • Florida first lady Casey DeSantis declares she's 'fit to fight' after cancer-free diagnosis

    Doctors declared Casey DeSantis, a former news host, cancer-free in March. Her husband is up for reelection as governor in November.

  • China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban

    Australia had fired the “first shot” in its deteriorating relations with China four years ago when the then-government banned Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out the country’s 5G network due to security concerns, a Chinese ambassador said on Friday. Xiao Qian, China’s ambassador to Australia since January, gave a rare public address at University Technology Sydney that was repeatedly interrupted by human rights protesters. The address comes as China shows signs of thawing a diplomatic deepfreeze of Australian ministers following the election of a new government last month.

  • Russian forces make gains, could see 'tactical victory' soon: Live Ukraine updates

    Surging Russian forces overwhelmed villages in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and closed in on the city of Lysychansk amid

  • Russian commodities traders are scrambling to set up shop in Dubai after fleeing Switzerland

    "Middle Eastern and Eastern jurisdictions will gain in importance relative to the rather euro-centric situation of the commodities business up to now."