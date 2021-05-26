China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in September

  • Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
  • FILE PHOTO: The logo of Li Auto is seen on a steering wheel of a car at the company's showroom in Beijing
1 / 2

China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in September

Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle maker Li Auto expects sales to reach 10,000 cars a month from September and will expand its sales network, executives said on Wednesday.

Li Auto President Shen Yanan said Li Auto, which has only one model, expects monthly sales of its facelifted Li ONE extended-range electric sport-utility vehicle model to nearly double by September. It sold 5,539 cars in April.

Shen said the firm would expand its sales network and continue to use a direct-sales model strategy to sell its vehicles, adding that it is building a team to research selling overseas. It has 75 stores in more than 50 Chinese cities.

Li Auto, with a market capitalisation of $18 billion, is competing with Tesla Inc and a swathe of Chinese EV makers, including Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc.

CEO Li Xiang said Li Auto plans to invest 3 billion yuan in research and development this year, and expects that number to grow.

Li said he open to further fundraising options including bonds, loans and follow-ons.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Battery Supplier LG Collaborates with Indonesia Over $1.2B Battery Plant: Reuters

    LG Corp and State-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) have collaborated to build a $1.2 billion new battery plant with 10-gigawatt hours (GWh) capacity, Reuters reports based on Indonesian investment minister. Last year, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier LG Energy Solution had inked a .8 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery investment agreement with Indonesia. The plant will be built in Bekasi, Jakarta. LG Energy Solution was spun off from LG Chem last year. The first phase of construction will have a production capacity of 10 GWh, which will be later used for Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) EVs. Earlier this year, Hyundai was obligated to replace battery systems for 82,000 EVs following a product recall. The LG consortium includes LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF), LG Energy Solution, LG International, South Korean steelmaker POSCO (NYSE: PKX), and Chinese cobalt company Huayou Holdings. LG Energy Solution was in discussions to manufacture Tesla’s latest advanced battery in the U.S. and Europe. Indonesia expects to produce 140 GWh worth of batteries by 2030. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHuawei Extends Chongqing Changan Smart Car Partnership to Include Chip Development: ReutersSemiconductor Crisis Compel Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi To Cut June Production: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Batteries Are What Will Spark Electrical Vehicle Sales. And Auto Makers Are Buying In.

    Auto makers are getting deeper into batteries, and they need to if they want to control their own destinies, writes RBC analyst Joseph Spak.

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Number of homeless students in Massachusetts at 'crisis' level as surge is feared

    Tens of thousands of students across the state, from elementary to high school, have no stable place to live, a staggering number that is making a major impact on students' success.

  • Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

    Antwone Rivers, 39, died from the novel virus on 13 May after contracting it in April

  • The other problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Nazi analogy

    The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to retain a mask mandate for representatives who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 is just like the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed in a television appearance Friday. "We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." It's not, and Greene has been widely upbraided for her remarks, including by several fellow Republicans. Many of these condemnations rightly focused on how Greene's words trivialize unthinkable suffering: "Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not-so-subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions," said former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a representative critique. That's certainly true, but there's another problem with the Nazi analogy, too: Once you analogize your enemy to Adolf Hitler, you have all but invited violence. "There's nowhere to go from Hitler," observes journalist Matt Taibbi in Hate Inc., his book on political media. "It's a rhetorical dead end. Argument is over at that point. If you go there, you're now absolving your audiences of all moral restraint, because who wouldn't kill Hitler?" As Taibbi's brief accounting of recent use of this metaphor reiterates, Greene is far from alone in her indefensible jump to the Hitler comparison. In his days as a Fox News pundit in the early 2000s, Glenn Beck was particularly bad about this. Turning his fire leftward, Taibbi argues that, a decade later, the center-left media's "conventional wisdom was that [former President Donald] Trump was Hitler" and all his voters were "racist, white nationalist traitor-Nazis." From either side, the Nazi analogy is a "sweeping, debate-ending dictum," Taibbi concludes, and in "the fight against Hitler, everything is permitted." I suppose one might fairly analogize a present-day genocide to the Holocaust, but in that case, an analogy hardly seems necessary. In domestic politics, however, the Nazi metaphor should be used with extreme parsimony, if at all. That's particularly true in a time like ours, when our norms against political violence are already under strain. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocioKristen Clarke confirmed to lead DOJ's Civil Rights Division

  • The father of captured dissident Roman Protasevich said he looked forced and beaten up in his video confession from Belarus

    Belarusian authorities on Sunday diverted a Ryanair plane and arrested Roman Protasevich, an outspoken critic of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

  • ‘The struggle is real’: Boise restaurants are closing because they’re so short-staffed

    One Boise restaurant owner plans to travel to California on a recruiting trip.

  • QAnon followers now convinced UFOs are being used to distract from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    Unidentified flying objects are ‘convenient distraction for Deep State to turn our attention away from important issues,’ conspiracy theorists claim

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • Belarus' isolation grows after journalist's dramatic arrest

    Belarus’ isolation deepened Tuesday as commercial jets avoided its airspace, the European Union worked up new sanctions, and officials expressed concern for the welfare of an opposition journalist who was arrested after being pulled off a plane that was diverted to Minsk in what the West called a state-sponsored hijacking. The dramatic developments put a spotlight on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule and suppression of dissent — but it was not clear what effect more sanctions or other measures would have. After his detention, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip on Belarusian state television late Monday, speaking rapidly to say that he was confessing to some of the charges authorities have leveled against him.

  • White House calls for 'immediate' investigation into forced diversion of Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian dissident

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and spoke with NATO allies.

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • ‘Final destination’: Log pierces car windscreen in terrifying accident reminiscent of horror movie

    Video has gone viral, inspiring comparisons to the 2003 horror flick

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • The Auschwitz Museum slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene after she likened vaccination logos to Jewish people wearing gold stars during the Holocaust

    "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," Greene wrote in a tweet earlier Tuesday.

  • More Inside a Strikingly Majestic Family Home in Ohio

    Architect Peter Pennoyer and decorators Miles Redd and David Kaihoi worked together to create their clients one-of-a-kind dream house Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest