China's EV sales expected to exceed 35% in 2025, Xpeng CEO says

FILE PHOTO: People look at XPeng's P7 sedan model displayed at the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - New energy vehicles (NEV) are expected to make up over 35% of new vehicle sales in China in 2025, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive of electric car maker Xpeng Inc said at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit.

China, the world's biggest auto market, is promoting NEVs, which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to combat pollution and support the country's car technologies.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said earlier this month that NEV sales in China are likely to rise to 3 million units this year, up from 1.4 million last year.

"This year's overall NEV sales slightly exceeded our expectations," He said, adding he was surprised by the surging sales of hybrid vehicles and micro electric vehicles.

"Given the current sales performance, I'm actually more confident about the industry's NEV penetration rate growth in 2025," He said.

NEV sales made up 11.6% of China's overall market in the first nine months this year, CAAM said.

Asked about the chip supply shortage that has impacted the global auto industry, He said chip supply will remain a challenge in the next 12 months, but things will "gradually get better."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch coronavirus cases jump 44% as hospitals feel strain

    New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped 44% in the week through Tuesday, forcing several hospitals in the country to cut back on regular care to deal with a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Infections reached their highest level since the end of July at 25,751, official data showed, rising for the third consecutive week following the easing of many social distancing measures in the Netherlands last month. That has forced several hospitals to cancel regular care, by postponing planned operations or by limiting surgery to the most serious cases, mainly in regions where vaccination rates are low.

  • Toyota earmarks $3.4 billion to boost EV battery production in the US through 2030

    Toyota Motor is joining other major automakers in putting its money behind electrification, saying Monday it would invest $3.4 billion in battery development and production in the United States through the end of the decade. The investment, which comes through the Japanese automaker’s North American arm, includes plans for a new $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant under a new company and with its metals unit Toyota Tsusho. The new plans are part of Toyota’s larger aim to invest $13.5 billion globally to keep up with other automakers who have already pledged to earmark massive sums to boost battery development and electrify their respective portfolios.

  • US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska expects to be indicted

    U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska expects to be charged with lying to the FBI while federal agents were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire, the nine-term Republican said as he proclaimed his innocence and promised to fight the charges. In a YouTube video posted Monday night, Fortenberry said he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations and asked his supporters to rally behind him. Knowingly making false statements to a federal agent is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

  • Chevy Corvair Junkyard Homes Rotting Relics

    This is where Corvairs go to die.

  • Which Of These Pontiac GTOs Would You Rather Have?

    It's hard to choose sometimes...

  • iPhone maker Foxconn reveals 3 new electric vehicles with names eerily similar to Tesla's

    Foxconn won't sell its Model E sedan and Model C SUV under its own brand. It'll partner up with car companies instead.

  • Zillers Garage shows out-of-this-world BMW R18-based custom motorcycle

    BMW's motorcycle-building division encourages tuners and builders to view the R18 cruiser as a blank canvas for customization. Russia-based Zillers Garage gave the R18 a complete makeover that includes a new exterior design and big suspension modifications. Viewed from the outside, there's nothing to suggest this bike started life as a BMW.

  • How long does it take to charge an electric car? It depends.

    Recharging an electric car's battery can take anywhere from 30 minutes to multiple days. Here's what to know before going electric.

  • 2022 Toyota Highlander Review | It takes the Bronze (Edition)

    With its smaller-than-average size, the V6-powered 2022 Toyota Highlander is a bit of niche choice among three-row SUVs. The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a totally different story, however, for one extremely good reason: it gets 35 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. When you consider that the only other hybrid three-row SUV is the even-smaller Kia Sorento, the Highlander's size deficiency all of a sudden is less of an issue.

  • Viper Powered1932 Ford Roadster Looking For A New Outlaw

    This 1930s legend was known in its prime for its high performance antics and is now searching for a new owner to push it to the limits once more.

  • 1970 Buick GSX Is A 70s Luxury Muscle Car

    This unrestored Buick will bring the sun to any collection.

  • 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor First Drive Review | Borrowing some of Bronco's party tricks

    The 2021 F-150 Tremor is Ford’s latest addition to its mid-tier off-roading family. Joining the Super Duty and Ranger models of the same name, the new half-ton slots in between the FX4 off-road package and its full-blown Raptor model(s), giving potential buyers access to increased capability without having to cough up the sort of money its halo trucks go for. When Ford first announced the half-ton variant of the Tremor, we equated it to a Junior-Varsity Raptor.

  • The 1987 Honda Accord LXi Is Still a Delight

    It may be nearly 35 years since it was on showroom floors, but the old Accord is still lovely to behold.

  • Hellcat Charger Goes Head To Head With Shelby GT500

    This is a race we've been waiting to see!

  • Mercedes-AMG GT is updated for 2021, and you can win a Stealth Edition here

    In fact, if you’re behind the wheel of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition, there’s a solid chance that most people will turn their heads as you drive by. Thankfully you don’t have to shell out that kind of cash for this GT, because Omaze is giving one away. It's also expanding the list of standard and optional features, and it added a blacked-out model named Stealth Edition to the range.

  • US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

    U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that it received 22 complaints and two field reports of engines stalling due to high-pressure fuel pumps failing. Agency documents say it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

  • Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants

    Global automakers and tech companies are stepping up the pace when it comes to building factories and prepare for what many believe will be a fast-moving transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. On Monday, Toyota, Stellantis, Foxconn, Ford and Volvo all made announcements about electric vehicle component or assembly plants, or plans to raise capital to fund the transition. The moves come on top of previous plans from Ford and General Motors to build five U.S. battery factories in anticipation of the shift to electric power.

  • Israeli startup AIR unveils flying vehicle to be used 'like cars'

    Israeli startup AIR on Tuesday unveiled its first "easy-to-operate" electric, vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that it aims to sell directly to consumers predominantly in the United States starting in 2024. AIR has been working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for two years and expects to obtain certification by the end of 2023 for the AIR ONE, a two-seater, 970 kg (2,138 lb) eVTOL, which will have a flight range of 110 miles (177 km), Chief Executive Rani Plaut told Reuters. Air taxi firm Joby Aviation has gone public via a merger with a blank-check company and Vertical Aerospace - which has pre-orders for up to 1,000 eVTOL aircraft with launch customers Avolon and American Airlines - is going public via a merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

  • Construction site supervisor jailed after drunk driver crashes into excavator, dies

    Shortly before the accident, Islam Amirul had directed a subordinate to drive it on a public road to a work site.

  • Fact check: Electric vehicles were used in early 1900s but faded amid cheaper gas options

    A graphic shared online may have correctly identified electric vehicles from 1917 but misses the mark on the history of electric cars.