China's expanded COVID lockdowns trigger outrage

China is seeing a record high number of COVID-19 cases. As a result, the country has enacted a zero-tolerance policy and shut down part of Beijing, causing unrest at a manufacturing plant that could derail Apple's delivery of the latest iPhones. Elizabeth Palmer has the latest.

