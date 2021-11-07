China's exports stay strong, trade surplus tops $80 billion

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China's exports remained strong in October, a positive sign for an economy trying to weather power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks.

The country's customs agency said Sunday that exports totaled $300.2 billion, up 27.1% from a year ago. That was down from a 28.1% increase in September but still healthy. Imports came in at $215.7 billion, a 20.6% rise.

Exports and imports are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is widespread concern that economic headwinds are slowing growth. The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% in the three months ending in September, down from 7.9% in the previous quarter.

China’s trade surplus in October was $84.5 billion, up from $66.8 billion the previous month, the customs agency said. The surplus with the U.S. was down slightly to $40.7 billion, compared to $42 billion in September. With the EU, it was $25.9 billion.

China and the U.S. are mired in a trade war that dates from the administration of former President Donald Trump. The U.S. imposed tariffs on Chinese products, and China retaliated with tariffs on American ones. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last month that she planned frank talks with her Chinese counterparts over their differences.

China’s economy has been buffeted by the government's tough COVID-19-related restrictions, which have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Regulators are also cracking down on debt-laden real estate developers, slowing the housing market.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote

    Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega seeks a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sit in jail. The opposition has called on Nicaraguans to stay home in protest of an electoral process that has been roundly criticized as not credible by foreign powers. Sunday’s election will determine who holds the presidency for the next five years, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the country’s congress and Nicaragua’s representation in the Central American Parliament.

  • China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic economy

    China's export growth slowed in October but beat forecasts as booming global demand for holiday seasons, an easing power crunch and mitigating supply chain disruptions offset some pressures facing the world's second-largest economy. Imports, however, missed analysts' expectations, likely pointing to the overall weakness in domestic demand. Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said the strong exports would help to mitigate the weakening domestic economy, and offer the government with more room to manoeuvre economic policy.

  • China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

    China’s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday

  • Credit Suisse says it shut Ai Weiwei account due to missing paperwork

    Credit Suisse closed a bank account of dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei because of missing paperwork, it said on Saturday, responding to his accusation that the Swiss bank had shut him out as part of a strategy to win business in China. "The bank's decision was made in spring 2021 because Mr Weiwei did not provide legally required information despite repeated requests from the bank," the bank said in a statement to Reuters. "The termination of the client relationship was justified by business reasons," it added, confirming an earlier report in Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

  • Tesla to open Canada battery gear factory in Markham, Ontario -mayor

    Tesla Inc opened a factory to produce battery manufacturing equipment in the Canadian city of Markham, Ontario, the city said on Friday, as the electric carmaker ramps up the production of cheaper, higher-range 4680 battery cells. In 2019, the U.S. electric carmaker acquired Canada-based Hibar, which manufactures pumps used in fast-speed battery assembly that Tesla is introducing for its new 4680 cells. "I'm delighted to share that Tesla Canada is joining our already robust automotive and technology ecosystem by locating a manufacturing facility in the City of Markham," the city mayor Frank Scarpitti said on Twitter.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Indonesia seizes land owned by Suharto son’s company

    Indonesian authorities on Friday seized four plots of land owned by the youngest son of former dictator Suharto as part of efforts to recover money owed the government since the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis. The confiscation was part of government attempts to recover the outstanding debt of PT Timor Putra Nasional, a carmaker owned by Hutomo Mandala Putra, also known as Tommy Suharto, after it defaulted on loans from state banks worth 2.6 trillion ($180.8 million) made during the financial crisis, Finance Ministry official Rionald Silaban said.

  • China's forex reserves rise in Oct for first time since July

    China's foreign exchange reserves in October rose on a monthly basis for the first time since July, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar slipped against a basket of other major currencies. "Despite the recurring COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties among global economic recovery...China's economy continues to recover with strong resilience and huge potential, which would provide support for maintaining overall stability in the scale of foreign exchange reserves," the SAFE said in a statement on Sunday. China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of October, unchanged from the previous month of 62.64 million fine troy ounces.

  • Early-season snow blankets Beijing, northern China

    An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system.

  • Three injured in German train knife attack

    German police said three people have been seriously injured in a knife attack on a train on Saturday (November 6).The attack was said to have happened at around 8GMT on an Intercity-Express train traveling between Regensburg and Nuremburg in southern Germany.Police spokesman Florian Beck said a 27-year-old man of Syrian nationality had been arrested."The background to this incident, why it happened, is still completely unclear and is the subject of ongoing investigations. However, I can say that there is an initial suspicion of attempted homicide and investigations are being conducted in this regard."Beck said there is currently no danger to the lives of the three injured people and that there is no evidence that other attackers are at large.

  • China Posts Record Trade Surplus in October as Exports Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China posted a record monthly trade surplus in October as exports surged despite global supply-chain disruptions.Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentExports rose 27.1% in dollar terms last month from a year earlier to $300.

  • Poll shows Greg Abbott with 9-point lead over Beto O'Rourke in potential matchup

    A new poll on the Texas governor's race shows incumbent Republican Greg Abbott with a strong lead over potential Democrat candidate Beto O'Rourke in a potential matchup.

  • USC Bangladeshi students gather in solidarity for victims of anti-Hindu violence

    They gathered on Diwali, a festival of lights celebrated by multiple religions including Hindus.

  • Integration of Taiwan will defuse conflict - EU

    "We don't make our decision thinking what will be the reaction in any other third country, what will be the reaction in Beijing," said delegation member Raphael Glucksmann when asked about the risks of the trip, adding that he is already on the sanctions list of China."We don't want to provoke anybody, and it shouldn't be perceived as a provocation to come to Taiwan and speak between democracies about how we defend our democracies," he added.Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and has not ruled out taking by force, does not have formal diplomatic ties with any European nations except tiny Vatican City. But it is keen to deepen relations with members of the European Union.The EU lawmakers' visit comes after Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu made a rare trip to Europe last month that angered Beijing, which warned the host countries against undermining relations with China. Fearing retaliation from Beijing, most countries are unwilling to host senior Taiwanese ministers or send high-level officials to the democratically-ruled island. Last month, the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution to deepen ties with Taiwan, with steps such as looking into an investment agreement.

  • School 'parental control' drove many to vote on Tuesday — and they won

    Parents turned out to vote to secure control of their local school boards on Tuesday, usually an uncontested and overlooked section of the ballot.

  • US Navy sacks commanding officers of crashed submarine

    The officers are fired after the USS Connecticut struck an undersea mountain in the South China Sea.

  • Cincinnati suburbs voted anti-critical race theory candidates onto school boards. Now what?

    A slew of anti-critical race theory school board candidates landed seats Tuesday night. What does that mean for students and families?

  • U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

    (Bloomberg) -- While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?China’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentShipm

  • East Coast flooding is a reminder that sea level is rising as the climate warms – here's why the ocean is pouring in more often

    People walked down a flood sidewalk in Annapolis, Maryland, on Oct. 29, 2021. AP Photo/Susan WalshThe U.S. East Coast has been experiencing hurricane-like flooding in recent days, with Georgia and the Carolinas getting the latest round. High tides are part of the problem, but there’s another risk that has been slowly creeping up: sea level rise. Since 1880, average global sea levels have risen by more than 8 inches (23 centimeters), and the rate has been accelerating with climate change. Dependi

  • Russia not expecting progress at talks with U.S. on visas, diplomats -agencies

    Russia on Saturday said it does not expect progress in talks in the coming weeks with the United States on issues including visas and the size and functioning of their embassies, Russian news agencies reported. With ties already at post-Cold War lows, Moscow and Washington are in a dispute over the number of diplomats they can post to each other's countries, though Russia has said it was willing to lift restrictions imposed in recent years. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday said recent contacts with Washington had simply involved the two sides repeating their previously stated positions, but that a new round of talks in a third country would take place in the coming weeks.