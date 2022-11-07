China's exports, imports shrink as COVID curbs, global slowdown jolt demand

Containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai
Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo
·3 min read

By Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October, the first simultaneous slump since May 2020, as surging inflation and rising interest rates hammered global demand while new COVID-19 curbs at home disrupted output and consumption.

The bleak October trade figures highlight the challenge for policymakers in China as exports had been one of the few bright spots for the struggling economy .

Outbound shipments in October shrank 0.3% from a year earlier, a sharp turnaround from a 5.7% gain in September, official data showed on Monday, and well below analysts' expectations for a 4.3% increase. It was the worst performance since May 2020.

The data suggests demand remains frail overall, heaping more pressure on the country's manufacturing sector and threatening any meaningful economic revival in the face of persistent COVID-19 curbs, protracted property weakness and global recession risks.

Chinese exporters weren't even able to capitalise on a further weakening in the yuan currency and the key year-end shopping season, underlining the broadening strains for consumers and businesses worldwide.

"The weak export growth likely reflects both poor external demand as well as the supply disruptions due to COVID outbreaks," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, citing COVID disruptions at the Foxconn factory, a major Apple supplier, in Zhengzhou is one example.

Apple Inc said it expects lower-than-anticipated shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models following a key production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China.

"Looking forward, we think exports will fall further over the coming quarters. The shift in global consumption patterns that pushed up demand for consumer goods during the pandemic will probably continue to unwind," said Zichun Huang, economist at Capital Economics.

"We think that aggressive financial tightening and the drag on real incomes from high inflation will push the global economy into a recession next year."

FURTHER IMPORTS WEAKNESS

Almost three years into the pandemic, China has stuck to a strict COVID-19 containment policy that has exacted a heavy economic toll and caused widespread frustration and fatigue.

Feeble October factory and trade figures suggested the world's second-biggest economy is struggling to get out of the mire in the last quarter of 2022, after it reported a faster-than-anticipated rebound in the third quarter.

Chinese policymakers pledged last week to prioritise economic growth and press on with reforms, easing fears that ideology could take precedence as President Xi Jinping began a new leadership term and disruptive lockdowns continued with no clear exit strategy in sight.

Tepid domestic demand, weighed down by fresh COVID curbs and lockdowns in October as well as the cooling property market, hurt imports too.

Inbound shipments declined 0.7% from a 0.3% gain in September, below a forecast 0.1% increase - the weakest outcome since August 2020.

China's imports of soybeans fell and coal imports slipped, as the strict pandemic measures and a property slump disrupted domestic output.

The overall trade figures resulted in a slightly wider trade surplus of $85.15 billion, compared with $84.74 billion in September, missing a forecast of $95.95 billion.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan WooEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Airlines expects 2023 airfares may decline as rivals add capacity

    (Reuters) -Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) expects passenger yields, a proxy for airfares, could decline in 2023 as rival airlines bring back planes idled during the pandemic and add capacity, a senior executive said on Monday. "We would not expect yields to stay at the same elevated levels we were at in 2022," SIA Executive Vice President Commercial Lee Lik Hsin told analysts and media of the outlook on an earnings call. The airline on Friday swung to a second-quarter profit and declared its first dividend in three years as international borders reopened and travel demand rebounded strongly in the three months ended on Sept. 30.

  • China Traders Look Beyond Covid-Zero Pledge to Snap Up Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rebounded within minutes of opening lower on Monday, as gains in tech and property shares offset disappointment from a reiteration of the Covid Zero strategy by health officials.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs

  • Apple: iPhone shipments delayed over China Covid lockdown

    Tech giant warns customers to expect longer wait times for its new iPhone line due China's Covid lockdown.

  • Apple says iPhone supplies hurt by anti-virus curbs in China

    Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China. The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.” “We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said.

  • Vietnam will stick to target to keep inflation under control, PM says

    Vietnam will stick to its target to keep inflation under control and ensure macroeconomic stability, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Saturday, as the economy faces fresh challenges. Vietnam's stock market has fallen by more than 20% while the dong currency has lost 6% against dollar over the past three months. "It's getting more difficult to manage the macro economy," Chinh said.

  • Four ways a GOP-led Congress will take on energy, environment

    Energy issues are expected to be top of mind for Republicans if they take back the House or the Senate next year given the party’s focus on high gas prices in the lead-up to the elections. The GOP is vowing to move pro-energy legislation, even though turning Republican bills into law will be difficult with President Biden…

  • Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment

    The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets. China said over the weekend that it will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, giving little indication it would ease its outlier zero-COVID strategy nearly three years into the pandemic. The two currencies were huge beneficiaries of a broad rally on Friday - rising nearly 3% - as speculation that China could soon end its COVID restrictions gathered pace and buoyed risk appetite.

  • Casino hub Macau heads toward business as usual after COVID tests find no new infections

    Authorities in Macau said the world's biggest casino hub, blighted by a COVID-19 outbreak, is on track to return to relative normality after two rounds of mass COVID-19 tests last week found no new infections. "The current round of the epidemic has been effectively controlled... Community safety of Macao has been safeguarded," the government said. Authorities allowed casino MGM Cotai, operated by MGM China Holdings Ltd, to reopen on Nov. 2 after locking it down for three days with more than 1,500 people inside due to a casino dealer who had been infected with COVID-19.

  • Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say

    “I am sorry that this office let these voters down,” Eveler said.

  • With a 51% stake, Kumpulan Fima Berhad (KLSE:KFIMA) insiders have a lot riding on the company

    Every investor in Kumpulan Fima Berhad ( KLSE:KFIMA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 51...

  • Bills offense flops, Josh Allen throws two more picks in inexcusable loss to Jets

    Buffalo had a miserable final drive with a chance to tie or win the game and lost 20-17 to New York.

  • Winter storm bringing Valley rain and Sierra snow for the next few days

    The first significant storm of the season is forecast to hit Northern California early this week, KCRA 3 meteorologist Eileen Javora said, with Monday and Tuesday designated as KCRA 3 Impact Days for travel in the Sierra. The cold front with rain and snow arrives around midnight to 1 a.m. on Monday through the Valley. That's also when the snow will start to pick up in the Sierra.

  • Colombia Prices Hit New 23-Year High to Pressure Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian inflation accelerated to a fresh 23-year high last month, increasing pressure on the central bank to extend a record monetary policy tightening cycle.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyConsum

  • A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Favelle Favco Berhad's (KLSE:FAVCO) Share Price

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider...

  • Investors in AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:ARREIT) have unfortunately lost 13% over the last five years

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Proposition 30: Californians will vote to tax high-earners to fund electric vehicle rebates and other climate change initiatives

    Proposition 30 says it will use funds for electric vehicle rebates for California's lowest earners, but critics say the ballot measure will line the pockets of Lyft.

  • Most Shareholders Will Probably Agree With Flight Centre Travel Group Limited's (ASX:FLT) CEO Compensation

    Performance at Flight Centre Travel Group Limited ( ASX:FLT ) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may...

  • Climate change is muting fall colors, but it's just the latest way that humans have altered US forests

    Fall foliage season is a calendar highlight in states from Maine south to Georgia and west to the Rocky Mountains. It’s especially important in the Northeast, where fall colors attract an estimated US billion in tourism revenues to New England every year. As a forestry scientist, I’m often asked how climate change is affecting fall foliage displays. What’s clearest so far is that color changes are occurring later in the season. And the persistence of very warm, wet weather in 2021 is reducing co

  • Apple supplier Foxconn says working to resume China production as soon as possible

    Taiwan's Foxconn, Apple Inc's biggest iPhone maker, said on Monday it was working to resume full production at a major plant in China's Zhengzhou as soon as possible that has been hit by COVID-19 curbs, and revised down its fourth quarter outlook. China ordered an industrial park that houses an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn to enter a seven-day lockdown on Wednesday, in a move set to intensify pressure on the Apple supplier as it scrambles to quell worker discontent at the base. The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose "silent management" measures with immediate effect, including barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles on roads within that area.

  • New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...